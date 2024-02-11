25 beautiful Fulani braids: discover elegance in every strand

Fulani braids styles, also known as Fulani-inspired or tribal braids, have gained immense popularity worldwide. Originating from the Fulani people, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group scattered across West Africa, Fulani braid styles have become a celebrated symbol of beauty, style, and heritage. Discover some of the beautiful Fulani braids that you should try out.

Beautiful Fulani braids: Photo: @des.dabratt_, @renohair_, @kelyytrancas on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fulani braids are so beautiful and have become more popular recently. They are known for their Intricate patterns, unique adornments and traditional style, which add a unique touch. They can be styled in various ways, from long and flowing to a chic top bun or a wrapped ponytail. So, if you are searching for daring yet beautiful braided hairstyles, Fulani braids hairstyles offer endless possibilities.

Beautiful Fulani braids

Fulani braids have been making a serious splash in the world of hairstyles over the past couple of years, and it is no wonder why. Are you looking for a fashionable and flexible hairstyle that will make you leave others in awe? Look no further than these Fulani braids hairstyles.

1. Curvy and crisscrossed Fulani braids

Curvy and crisscrossed tribal braids. Photo: @Beauty Space Salon, @debrahhair on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Curvy and crisscrossed Fulani braids combine intricate patterns and textures, creating a captivating hairstyle that weaves together curves and intersecting lines. These braids celebrate cultural heritage and individual expression, making them a striking choice for those seeking a unique and stylish look.

2. Fulani braids with beads

Fulani braids with beads. Photo: @hawlee_creation, @hairvyce on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fulani braids adorned with beads offer a captivating blend of cultural heritage and contemporary style. The beads, strategically placed along the sleek and intricate braids, add a touch of vibrancy and individuality, transforming the hairstyle into a beautifully embellished and culturally rich expression.

3. Fulani braids with looped ends

Fulani braids with looped ends. Photo: @Frizuri on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fulani braids with looped ends exude a playful and creative twist on traditional African hairstyles. The loops, delicately crafted at the tips of the braids, add a dynamic and eye-catching element, enhancing the overall elegance and uniqueness of the hairstyle.

4. Side-swept Fulani braids

Side-swept Fulani braids. Photo: @clarissehair1530 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Side-swept Fulani braids bring a chic asymmetry to the traditional style, framing the face with gracefully laid braids that cascade over one shoulder. This variant adds a touch of sophistication to the Fulani braiding technique, creating an effortlessly stylish and dynamic look.

5. Fulani braids with shell accessories

Fulani braids with shell accessories. Photo: @Fhairbykey_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Fulani braids adorned with shell accessories add a coastal and bohemian charm to the traditional style. Adding shells along the braids imparts a beachy aesthetic and introduces a natural and cultural element, creating a unique and visually appealing hairstyle.

6. Fulani braids ponytail

Fulani braids ponytail. Photo: @fancy_claws, @locsbyomega on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

For a distinctive and elegant hairstyle, embrace the allure of Fulani braids tied up in a classic high ponytail. These braids create a captivating and visually striking look with intricate patterns branching out from the centre and sides.

7. Long, curly Fulani braids

Long, curly Fulani braids. Photo: @fancy_claws, @locsbyomega on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Long, curly Fulani braids blend the beauty of traditional braiding with the allure of cascading curls. Combining the intricately braided sections with loose, flowing curls adds a touch of glamour and individuality to the overall look.

8. Fulani braids with ombre extensions

Fulani braids with ombre extensions: Photo: @femmewigs_ke, @tara_braids on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fulani braids with ombre extensions introduce a captivating gradient of colours to the traditional braiding style. The seamless transition from one shade to another along the length of the braids enhances the visual appeal, adding a trendy and modern twist to the classic Fulani braids.

9. Fulani braids with a middle part

Fulani braids with a middle part. Photo: @ceci_braidsoficial, @hairbysusy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fulani braids with a middle part create a symmetrical and balanced look, with sleek braids neatly framing each side of the face. The clean lines of this hairstyle parted in the middle ensure your hair always looks perfect.

10. Fulani braids with zigzag parting

Fulani braids with zigzag parting. Photo: @theafricangrip on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want your braids to stand out, show these intricate patterns to your hairstylist to try. The zigzag pattern adds visual interest and texture, enhancing the overall uniqueness and modern flair of the Fulani braids.

11. Back-and-forth braids

Back-and-forth Fulani braids. Photo: @lucasbraids, @curlysueek on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Flowy back-and-forth braids weave a dynamic and rhythmic pattern, creating a visually captivating and textured hairstyle. The continuous movement of the braids, crossing back and forth, adds a sense of elegance to the overall look, resulting in an effortlessly chic and modern hairstyle.

12. Fulani braids with afro puff

Fulani braids with afro puff. Photo: @sincerelyoghosa, @mila_braiids on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fulani braids with afro puff are a great hairstyle option to embrace the beauty of natural hair. Fulani braids with Afro puff combine these traditional braids with a voluminous puff of natural hair at the crown, creating a striking and stylish look.

13. Fulani braids with extensions

Fulani braids with extensions. Photo: @tresses_unik on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fulani braids with extensions are the most amazing hairstyle if you want your braid to stand out. These extensions allow for creative variations in length, texture, and colour, providing a versatile and personalised approach to the classic Fulani braids.

14. Fulani braids with a high bun

Fulani braids with a high bun. Photo: @trancascaroline, @kersti.pitre on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Get versatile with your braids by holding some of the hair into a high bun. The sleek braids, intricately styled into a raised bun, offer a polished and regal appearance while showcasing the beauty of traditional Fulani braiding.

15. Fulani braids with double-space buns

Fulani braids with double-space buns. Photo: @beabraids, @sydma6 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fulani braids styled into double-space buns provide a playful and modern twist to the traditional look. The two high buns, adorned with intricate braids, add a touch of whimsy and versatility to the overall hairstyle, blending cultural roots with contemporary flair.

16. Gorgeous blonde Fulani braids

Gorgeous blonde Fulani braids. Photo: @jdivastyles, relentless_beauty on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gorgeous blonde Fulani braids blend cultural heritage with modern aesthetics, making them a popular choice for those who want to embrace their roots while embracing contemporary style.

17. Long brown tribal Fulani braids

Beautiful long brown Fulani tribal braids. Photo: @braidsby_veronica, @hair_by_sosy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Long brown Fulani tribal braids look stylish and natural. The brown colour blends well with the intricate tribal patterns, creating a warm, elegant hairstyle that mixes tradition with a modern touch.

18. Jumbo Fulani braids

Jumbo Fulani braids. Photo: @vanessa_woods, @afrodreads_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jumbo Fulani braids feature larger, chunkier braids, providing a bold and statement-making twist to the style. They celebrate African heritage while making a statement with their chunky appearance.

19. Braids with cuffs and highlights

Fulani braids with cuffs and highlights. Photo: @trancadaspor, @afrodreads_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

An attractive style based on thick half-cornrows decorated with cuffs and light brown extensions closer to the ends. Together with accessories such as earrings, it delivers an impressive look even without makeup.

20. Shoulder-length Fulani with braids

Shoulder-length Fulani braids. Photo: @hairbybribabyyy, @sincerelyoghosa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shoulder-length Fulani braids offer a stylish and manageable alternative for those who prefer a shorter length. The braids, neatly arranged and falling at shoulder level, provide a chic and practical hairstyle that retains the intricate and cultural appeal of traditional Fulani braiding while offering a more versatile and convenient length.

21. Heart-styled Fulani braids

Heart-styled Fulani braids. Photo: @foreva.kiipt2 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Heart-styled Fulani braids are a playful variation of the classic Fulani braid hairstyle. They feature thin-to-medium tightly plaited strands forming a heart shape, combined with box-braided extensions for a unique and eye-catching look.

22. Cornrows Fulani braids

Cornrows Fulani braids. Photo: @chikodix, @lucasbraids on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cornrows Fulani braids combine the traditional cornrow technique with the distinctive features of Fulani braids. These braids involve tight, close-to-the-scalp rows (cornrows) that extend into longer, decorative braids adorned with beads, cuffs, and other embellishments.

23. Goddess Fulani braids

Goddess Fulani braids. Photo: @jalynne_marie, @OMA Beauty SALON on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Goddess Fulani braids incorporate a touch of elegance by leaving a few strands of the braiding hair (often wavy) loose. While this style is commonly used in box or knotless braids, adding it to the Fulani braids creates a unique look.

24. Short Fulani braids

Short Fulani braids: Photo: @afro_zuri on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Short Fulani braids feature thin-to-medium tightly plaited braids close to the scalp and taper into shorter hair extensions. These braids offer a stylish and manageable look for those who prefer a shorter length.

25. Boho Fulani braids

Boho Fulani braids. Photo: @chikodix, @lucasbraids on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Boho Fulani braids feature thin-to-medium plaits and can be adorned with beads, cuffs, and other embellishments, creating a unique and free-spirited look.

Where do Fulani braids originate from?

Fulani braids, also known as Fulani or Fula braids, originate from the Fulani people, a nomadic and pastoralist ethnic group that lives across West Africa and the Sahel region.

What is the common hairstyle for Fulani?

The Fulani people, known for their intricate braids and cultural heritage, have several common hairstyles. Among them, cornrow braids stand.

What do Fulani braids symbolise?

Fulani braids symbolise cultural identity and social status within the Fulani community, with variations in styles, patterns, and adornments carrying meanings related to age, marital status, and individual expression.

How long do Fulani braids last?

Fulani braids can last from three to five weeks. However, the Fulani braid’s longevity also depends on how well you moisturise your scalp or how quickly your hair grows.

What is the difference between tribal and Fulani braids?

The main difference between Fulani and tribal braids is thickness. Fulani braids are thicker and more dramatic, while tribal braids are thinner and more subtle.

Fulani braids hairstyle has a rich history that dates back centuries. This offbeat braiding style has stood the test of time and has captivated women of all ages with its unique and enduring charm. The intricate patterns of these braids consistently draw attention and make a lasting impression due to their timeless appeal.

READ ALSO: African braids hairstyles in 2024: unique hairstyles to elevate your look

Briefly.co.za published an article about the unique African braids hairstyles to elevate your look in 2024. Braids hairstyles are beautiful and versatile and have remained fashionable for decades. They reduce hair breakage and are an excellent low-manipulation style.

Hairdressers in the modern world are also very creative. They can create unique looks that will make you the centre of attention in a crowd. Discover trendy African braid hairstyles in 2024.

Source: Briefly News