65+ modern and stylish tribal braid hairstyle ideas for 2023

Tribal braid hairstyles need no introduction. They are an integral part of the black culture passed down for generations. These hairdos have become so popular over the years that they have been embraced into mainstream fashion, with celebrities like Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Rihanna rocking them on red carpets. This article highlights the best ideas for tribal braids.

Heres are some modern and stylish tribal braid hairstyle ideas. Photo: @hairstylesbyk_, @irishflava, @laurenk_0 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These hairstyles come in different shapes, textures and designs to boost your confidence and give you a stunning look. Many ladies prefer tribal braid styles as they are protective, stylish and easy to maintain.

Modern and stylish tribal braids ideas

Tribal braids look chic and are appealing, but knowing what style to choose can be tricky. Below is a compilation of stylish tribal braids to try in 2023.

1. Tribal Braid with Curls

Whether you are looking for something simple or elaborate, there is a tribal braid style for everyone. Photo: @rieexclusiveco, @braidbyliyahh_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This protective hairstyle gives a unique look, making it among the trending styles of 2023. Use hairspray to keep the curls at the end of the hair looking polished. In addition, wear minimal accessories for a simplistic look.

2. Half up, Half down Hairdo

This style offers a suitable option for any social occasion. Photo: @braid_beauty93 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking to keep your hair out of your face while still showing off your look? Then, this is your sign to rock this hairdo. It is vital to ensure the plaits are not too tight to prevent tension on the scalp.

3. Freestyle Braids with Heart

Finish the look with beautiful hoops and a show-stopping outfit. Photo: @bloomingtonhairstudio, @que_tha_braider on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Up next is this exciting hairstyle, widely called heart-shaped braids. This fashionable design features a creative heart pattern that highlights your personality. The style blends with any skin tone.

4. Swoop Design

If you want to look bright and gorgeous as you have never glimpsed before, your choice should be this hairdo. Read more: Photo: @loves_lolaa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is a perfect hairdo for black queens with thick hair. The lines must be perfect and have strong angles to look their best.

5. Magenta Tribal Braids with Mid-Part

This style offers the flexibility to achieve the desired length and thickness without manipulating your natural hair. Photo: @braid_beauty93 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Add a whimsical and feminine touch to your next hairstyle with this style. Choose an outfit that compliments the magenta hair colour to avoid an exaggerated look.

6. Stitch Lines Design

This braid updo will upgrade your look and enhance your personality. Photo: @latoshastar_, @braid_beauty93 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This hairdo creates a magnificent look for any social occasion. The ends of the lines can be left hanging or tied into a bun at the end, depending on your preference.

7. Ombre Hair

The best thing about this hairstyle is that it suits all face shapes and hair lengths. Photo: @crownedfortune_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ombre refers to a gradual blending of colours, typically transitioning from a darker shade at the roots to a lighter shade towards the ends of the hair. The specific colour choice depends on personal preference and the desired outcome.

8. Back Bun

To enhance the style, you can add accessories such as hair clips, ribbons, or decorative pins. Photo: @_brithestylist on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This style has existed for a few years, but the vibe always feels new. It is suitable for ladies of all ages and head shapes if you get a hairdresser who can perfectly braid your hair.

9. Tribal Braid with Faux Locs

Hairdressing has become one of the most lucrative fields in the beauty industry. Photo: @wsj_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This protective and stylish hairdo offers a unique and textured appearance. It allows you to experiment with different hair textures and embrace the beauty of faux locs while incorporating the elegant and classic braiding technique.

10. Blonde design with Scalp Design

This style is ideal for any workplace or event. Photo: @infinity_beautylounge on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rock this hairstyle as you go to work or run daily errands. It is a simple style with some sophistication, making it ideal if you are looking for a perfect official but stylish appearance.

11. Full Knotless Braids

This style does not require much attention and is friendly to the scalp. Photo: @lavishtouchxlaniece, @knotlessbraids_by_thocco on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking for a sleek and polished look? Then this design has you covered. It suits various occasions, from casual outings to more formal events. You can add accessories such as hair clips, ribbons, or decorative pins to enhance the style.

12. Two Braided Cornrows

This hairdo pays homage to your heritage by representing culture and style. Photo: @sleeknbraids_forney, @lovelyniecey_haircare_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Do you want a chic, memorable hairdo that makes you feel like an A-class celebrity? These cornrows have an intricate pattern on the head and a unique centre part. Embrace this hairstyle if your hair is short.

13. Jumbo Tribal Braids

This is a timeless hairstyle that can be worn to work or other occasions. Photo: @irishflava on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nothing is more relieving than a hairdo that does not have you sit in the salon for hours. This perfect quick-to-fix style incorporates a smoke pop style for a head-turning appearance.

14. Criss-Cross Design

If you’re looking for a new hairstyle, try this one out and see how much fun it can be. Photo: @kailovestyle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This protective style should be your next hairdo if you have soft hair and do not want to risk straining it. The curls at the ends elevate the look, making it appropriate for formal and informal events.

15. High Ponytail Tribal Braids

This rribal braid design is straightforward to do. Photo: @que_tha_braider on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Look at this cute dimensional hairdo! You can add accessories such as hair clips, ribbons, or decorative pins to enhance the style.

16. Bantu Tribal Braids

Tribal braids look great in two colours. Photo: @justbraidsinfo, @edenbodyworks, @adelinetresses on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This style offers a blend of elegance and cultural flair. It allows you to showcase your creativity and individuality with a touch of artistic expression.

17. Tribal Braids with Beads

The combination of brown and clear beads complements your natural beauty. Photo: @slayedinbraids on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you slay with an African hairstyle, one way to elevate your look is to accessorize with beads. Choose beads that match your hair colour, and go for clear ones when lost.

18. Lemonade Design

A hairstyle like this will make a stylish statement. Photo: @irishflavaon Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who would not want a Beyonce look? This hairdo was named after her album Lemonade. Instead of front-to-back cornrows, the close-braiding is done from left to right.

19. Tribal Braids on Natural Hair

You can make the simplest of braids look trendy and unique by using hair accessories. Photo: @ambitious_dawn, @_.simplybraided._ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This next braided hairstyle will be perfect if you like wearing your hair naturally. Add more braids at the back to make the hair look fuller for a sophisticated look.

20. Two Layer Hairdo

This hairdo allows you to experiment with different hair textures. Photo: @braidsbyash231, @braidsbyash231, @imperfect.styles on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This stylish style is done by plaiting cornrows in the front half and individual braids at the back. This ensures a more voluminous look since the front and back parts are plaited separately to achieve two layers.

21. Short Tribal Braids

This hairdo makes for a great formal hairstyle that you can wear to a gala, a formal office party, or even a wedding. Photo: @queenstephempire_llc, @hairstylesbyk_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This style has existed for a few years, but the vibe always feels new. The look is created by braiding hair into small shoulder-length braids and adding accessories on the ends.

22. Top-Knot Design

If you like braided ponytails, then this next idea is for you. Photo: @tillyhairgh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This style offers a unique and eye-catching combination that celebrates simplicity and complexity. The hairdresser braids the hair into small, tight lines and then wraps them at the top of the head into a bun.

23. Middle Part Design

Tribal braids are very common for African Women. Photo: @irishflava on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This design looks good on oval and round faces. This is because the parting draws attention to the centre of the face, whereas the long braids serve the same purpose as long layers or bangs.

24. Goddess Tribal Braids

These braids can be worn in various ways to fit any occasion. Photo: @atelieblackmax, @irishflava on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This hair is a fantastic option to showcase your beautiful hair while expressing your cultural pride. It is a combination of cornrows and box braids with curly strands.

25. Medium-length Design

This design incorporates an elegant and classic braiding technique. Photo: @styledby_jayb, @atelieblackmax on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Long braids add sass, while short ones add formality, which is why they are the most popular braid lengths. Try medium-length braids for something out of the ordinary. They will turn heads wherever you go when adorned with gold jewellery and beads.

26. Men’s Tribal Braids

Most tribal braids have cornrow designs but can also be done as knotless or box braids. Photo: @dolledup.byparis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did you know that men can also rock tribal braids? Most men prefer a clean shave on the sides and braids in the middle. The braiding designs are paired with additional accessories, such as beads.

27. Kid’s Tribal Braids

Accessorize your little girl's freehand style with their favourite beads. Photo: @fashbraidedme_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is a popular hairdo for children because of its ease of maintenance. The best part, however, is that it can be tailored to fit any hair type or texture. Colourful accessories can be used as adornments.

28. Side Part Design

This attractive look is excellent for ladies with long hair. Photo: @atelieblackmax on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This hairstyle is suitable for any occasion, whether you are dressing up for a special occasion or want to add a touch of style to your everyday look. Incorporate subtle accents such as rings or cuffs to add some sass to the design.

29. Thick Tribal Design

Tribal braids are a great way to add some flair to your hair without having to spend hours styling it. Photo: @irishflava on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are in a hurry but want your hairstylist to plait your hair to perfection, this style is an excellent choice. You can stay with the hairdo for over a week if the plaits are firmly done.

30. Butterfly-shaped Braids

This look features some unique patterns on the side. Photo: @thelovelymissjackson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is a stylish hairstyle for your next event. Instead of the hair being sectioned in straight lines, it is sectioned in a butterfly manner. Make the look unique by embellishing it with Fulani braids.

31. Tribal Feed-Ins

This is a protective style for both long and short hair. Photo: @charmedbyharm on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This refers to a knotless style of braiding that protects your edges from damage. Synthetic extensions are added to the natural hair beyond the start of your hairline to create an illusion of naturally thick plaits.

32. Half Feed-in, Half Sew Braids

For this look, colourful accessories and extensions are usually used as adornments. Photo: @iamcreation_of_beautyyy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As the name suggests, this hairdo has sew-in weaves from the crown to the nape on natural hair. Use styling gel to control flyaways and ensure the hair stays in place

33. Fulani Tribal Braids Hairstyles

To achieve a fabulous tribal look, get cornrow designs with extensions and beads as accessories. Photo: @charmedbyharm on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are looking for a neat and symmetrical hairstyle, this hairdo will do the magic for you. It is suitable for various hair lengths and textures.

34. Box Tribal Hairdo

Tribal braids are considered one of the versatile, common and most reliable braids. Photo: @daterra.braids on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Forgot about your boring hairstyles and embrace this box hairdo. Make the style cuter by adding blonde strands or gorgeous decorations such as beads and cuffs.

35. Crochet Tribal Idea

This is a popular hairdo for children because of its ease of maintenance. Photo: @malak_s_beauty on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Crochet braids appear prominent on the head. In a side-swept style, they look graceful. In addition, the curved braids on top of the head look fashionable.

36. Havana Tribal Design

Havana tribal braids have bases similar to box braids. Photo: @irishflava, @narahairbraiding on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This hairstyle is similar to box braids. Copper-brown colour braids on a dark base look very impressive.

37. Maroon-coloured Hairstyle

This is the perfect hairdo to grab everyone’s attention at your next event. Photo: @zionsbraidsbeautique on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Maroon is a popular hair colour for women to wear during the autumn and winter when they tend to wear darker clothing. This is a suitable style for casual outings.

38. Ghana Tribal Braids

Tribal braids look impossibly chic and put together, but knowing what style to choose can be tricky. Photo: @intergalactic.braids on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This style is simple but elegant. It can last for an extended period with proper maintenance.

39. Two-Toned Design

This stylish and protective hairstyle offers a unique and textured appearance. Photo: @hairbymele on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

One of the best ways to wear tribal braid styles is with a two-tone look. For a sophisticated look, go for either loose or curly ends.

40. Shoulder-length Braids with Beads

If you want to experiment with tribal braids without committing to the complete hairstyle, this look is ideal. Photo: @ms.nessashairlab on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sometimes, the long and massive hairstyles can become stressful to wear and maintain. For those who went through this but are unwilling to say goodbye to the tribal braids fashion, this style is a simple solution for you.

41. Straight Cornrows Style

This is a simple and elegant hairstyle that enhances your look. Photo: @hairbyshaniece88 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Another way to style your natural hair is in these straight plaits. To get this look, divide your hair into six or eight sections and braid them back evenly. Add a low bun right around the nape for a finished look.

42. Unicorn Tribal Hairstyle

Tribal braids are considered a protective hairstyle because they protect the scalp. Photo: @mellowstylesbymiren, @getbraidyon Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking for a bold colour to complement your complexion? Then this style has you covered. Incorporate minimal accessories to achieve the perfect outcome.

43. Straight Tribal Fed-In Braids

The style includes an intricate and unique braided pattern. Photo: @ambitious_dawn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This hairdo involves plaiting thick hair into five big sections. Keep those edges looking fresh using styling gel.

44. Trending Neat Tribal Hairstyle

If you are looking for the perfect summer hairstyle, this will be a good choice. Photo: @touchedbyrr0yalty on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This style is ideal if you are looking for a trending hairdo in 2023. It involves plaits on the top and big, thick braids hanging down.

45. Messy Bun Design

This hairstyle is considered simple and creates an original and fantastic look. Photo: @irishflava on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A hairstyle like this will make a stylish statement. However, you can make the look suit your style by adding your colourful beads and accessories.

46. Bohemian Style

Other than being very protective, this hairdo is also stylish. Photo: @touchedbychina on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This style represents a more exciting way to try new patterns with your hair. Therefore, this is the style if you are tired of the same old straight braids.

47. High Bun with Beads

Incorporate subtle accents such as rings or cuffs to add some sass to the design. Photo: @latoshastar_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is among the unique tribal braid hairstyles for long or short hair. It is a style that a real fashionable goddess needs to embrace. It makes for a great formal hairstyle for a gala, a formal office party, or a wedding.

48. Tribal Braids with Accessories

Tribal braids provide an adorable protective hairstyle for natural hair. Photo: @irishflava, @_elitetouch_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Up next is a middle-parted style with gold accessories. This is a fun hairstyle because you can mix and match your hair accessories until you find the ideal style.

49. Side Parted Design

Accessorize with chords for a more distinctive look. Photo: @theglowaira on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This beautiful hairdo has side-parted braids in the front with a big, thick, curly layer in the back. The style creates a youthful, feminine look that complements individuals with round faces.

50. Medium Tribal Braids with Curls

Rock this hairdo as you go to work or run daily errands. Photo: @braidedbylic on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This style will look perfect for any summer vacation. Choosing curly-textured hair can recreate the look above. It also works for any occasion, whether for work or a party.

51. Stitch Blonde Style

Many ladies prefer tribal braids because they are stylish, protective, and easy to maintain. Photo: @nh.galore on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Blonde has always accentuated the beauty of hair. Therefore, if you are thinking of how to style your hair next time, Blonde braids should be your choice.

52. Tribal Style with Loose Ends

Ensure you visit an experienced hairdresser for the best result. Photo: @_hairbyskyee, @queenbraidzandstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This hairdo requires minimal maintenance and styling. The plaits are thin on top and gradually get thicker until they reach the curly ends.

53. Textured Tribal Braids

Tribal braids are a great way to add extra style and flair to your hair. Photo: @queenbraidzandstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This hairstyle is unique because the braids start small at the forehead and become thicker at the end. They curve around the ear and then easily fall down the front.

54. Double Bun Design

Tribal hairdos are not limited to a handful of looks but evolve daily with unique and gorgeous style statements. Photo: @dolledup.byparis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These double buns are a fun way to style your tribal braids. You can complete the style by curling the ends with perm rod rollers and setting the baby hairs with a styling gel.

55. Double Braids with Curls

To achieve a sleek look, you can use a smoothing serum or gel to tame any flyaways or frizz. Photo: @_.m.u.a.h_, @vanlovhair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tribal braided hairstyles come in many iterations, and this style can be a great way to add an edge and uniqueness to your version of braids. Your braider will recommend the type of hair you need for this design.

56. Feed in Braids with Heart

This is one of the best haircuts for women if you want unique hair styling options for social occasions. Photo: @latoshastar_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Feed-in tribal braids with hearts are always a beautiful vibe. If you wanted to add a bit of spice to this style, you could always add a bit of blonde.

57. Neat and Clean Tribal Braids

This design is ideal if you want a distinctive braid pattern. Photo: @irishflava on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This style would look stunning with tribal and feminine outfits. It is suitable for people of all age groups.

58. Centre Parting Braid Styles

No matter the event, this style never fails to make a good impression. Photo: @irishflava on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Centre parts are right on trend in 2023. This will be a good choice if you are looking for the perfect summer hairstyle.

59. Tribal Braids with Brunette Blonde

With this style, you can give attention to your scalp between wash days. Photo: @mrs.johanko on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can never go wrong by adding braid styles with hints of blonde and brunette hair colour. Ensure that the design is set with mousse for a slick finish

60. Long Hair Design

Hair accessories can transform even the most basic braids into something unique and fashionable. Photo: @marie_estilista on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Long braids can be styled in various ways, letting you experiment with your chosen updos. They are also great for accessories, allowing you to add rings, beads, and shells.

61. Small Box Hairstyle

Tribal braids can be worn for aesthetic or practical reasons. Photo: @kamyiathestylist_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cornrow braid is made with a technique that conceals the braid base under it to look magnificent. When the braids start dramatically getting thicker, it gives a chic impression.

62. Red Hair Knotless Hairdo

This sleek, stylish hairstyle suits anyone. Photo: @braidedbynaaee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This hairdo is best if someone wants to stand out while looking glamorous effortlessly. It is suitable for parties and informal occasions.

63.4 to 6 Feed-In Braids with Design

With advanced technology, you can find a lot of attractive, stunning tribal braiding styles on the internet. Photo: @vanlovhair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thick braids that intersect after a few inches look amazing. A big wavy braid pattern acts as a game-changer to make it fashionable.

64. Half Tribal Braids

Incorporate minimal makeup and accessories for this hairdo. Photo: @wsj_hair Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you love long, wavy wigs, you will have all the length, texture and volume you desire with this hairdo. Once you flawlessly glued the wig, do a middle part and style two braids.

65. Braided Space Buns

To maintain healthy hair while wearing tribal braids, avoid excessive heat styling. Photo: @ms._kay81 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dividing your hair into two sections is appealing and appropriate for any occasion. For a casual look, decorate with two golden hair rings.

66. Knotless Braid Styles with Beads

Tribal braids are and will always be in style, regardless of the year. Photo: @irishflava on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can make your braids one-of-a-kind by the use of colourful beads. The beads add accents and show your love for natural decorations.

What are the four types of three-strand braids?

The four types of three-strand braids are regular, fishtail, French and Dutch. These hairstyles showcase unique beauty and express personal style.

Which braids make you look younger?

Wearing cornrows will make you look younger. Box braids are the way to go if you want a long-lasting, simple-to-maintain hairstyle.

What braid styles last the longest?

Protective braids, like cornrows and Ghana Braids, can be kept for as long as three months with the right amount of care. While these braids are tight, creams and oils are used when weaving them to prevent them from pulling on your scalp too much.

Tribal braids originate from Africa and can be created using various braiding techniques. They are all about celebrating the African heritage while showcasing your creativity and sense of style.

READ ALSO: 70+ best Sepedi traditional attire for ladies and men in 2023 (with images)

Briefly.co.za recently published the best Sepedi traditional attire for ladies and men in 2023. The Northern Sotho community of South Africa is also called Sepedi, Pedi, or Bapedi.

The Sotho ethnic group has over seven million people. The Bapedi culture is rich. One of the ways people preserve it is by wearing Sepedi traditional attire, especially on special occasions

Source: Briefly News