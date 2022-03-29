Pondo hairstyles are timeless. Women of all ages from South Africa and beyond rock these styles, especially for social functions. The looks range from simple to more complex ones. They give a whole new meaning to beauty, creativity, and sophistication.

Pondo hairstyles. Photo: @the.sisters_glamcare (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Pondo hairstyles are characterised by the presence of some form of a ponytail. They pull the hair away from the face and towards the middle of the head. These styles hold cultural significance in many African communities.

Amazing Pondo hairstyles to try

Are you looking for hair inspo? Below is a collection of the best Pondo hairstyles just for you. These looks are timeless and classy.

1. Classic braided pony

Pondo hairstyles for black ladies. Photo: @the.sisters_glamcare (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Braided ponytails are an easy and protective style that can last up to two weeks. This classic look is ideal for the modern woman with a bust day. It will not disrupt your day-to-day activities or even workouts.

2. Fabulous twisted pony

A cute alternative to the braided pony is a twisted one. The two-strand twist is incredibly versatile. You can leave it hanging or even tie it up, depending on your mood.

3. Trad-modern look

Best Pondo hairstyles. Photo: @the.sisters_glamcare, @theycallmebanz (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did you know Pondo hairstyles for black ladies are a traditional form of hair styling that originated from the Pondo tribe in South Africa? Traditionally, multiple Pondo buns were made on a woman's head. The subdivided pony mimics this and is cute!

4. Cornrow-Pondo goodness

The large cornrow at the front of the hair is classy, unique, and eye-catching. This creative look is perfect for your bridesmaids during your traditional or white wedding ceremony. If you are looking for the top Pondo hairstyles for weddings, try this look.

5. Elegant Afro Pondo hairstyles

Afro Pondo hairstyles. Photo: @the.sisters_glamcare (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are searching for the top Pondo hairstyles for black women, especially those with short or medium hair, try these looks. If your hair cannot make a natural ponytail, you can add a short afro-textured extension.

6. Straight pony

Ponytails with straight hair extensions are among the most preferred Pondo hairstyles for kids and adults. Straight extensions can be synthetic or made of human hair. You can rock a long straight pony for formal and informal settings.

7. Curly pony

Pondo hairstyles for black women. Photo: @the.sisters_glamcare (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pondo hairstyles with styling gel are pretty common in South Africa. The styling gel holds the hair in place and makes it neater. Adding a curly extension is a good alternative to the more common straight pony.

8. African princess look

The look above spells class and royalty. The multiple buns on the top of the head and the sides are perfect for the African woman who is in touch with her culture and history. Besides, it will make everyone's eyes turn.

9. Cute accessorised bun

Pondo hairstyles. Photo: @mpilonkosi_hair_studio, @glow_hair_and_nail_bar (modified by author)

Source: UGC

An advantage of choosing a bun hairstyle is that your hair will become less frizzy. This look will make you spend little time styling your hair before you step out of the house. It is ideal for the busy modern woman.

10. Afro-tribal Pondo

The Afro-tribal Pondo is one of the most widely worn and beloved hairstyles in the natural hair community, especially among modern brides. This look combines cornrows, buns, and other hair accessories.

11. Afro-textured pony

Pondo hairstyles for weddings. Photo: @looneyhair, @the.sisters_glamcare (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The two Pondo hairstyles above are a must-try. Bring out your inner fashionista with these sensational looks. These Afro-textured ponytails are just breathtaking and spectacular.

12. Curly half-pony

This look has a wild and free look to it. The pony is made using hair from the upper half of the head while the rest is let loose. Try this look if you do not want hair in your face but do not mind it falling over your shoulders and back.

13. Afro-kinky pony

Afro Pondo hairstyles. Photo: @the.sisters_glamcare (modified by author)

Source: UGC

An Afro-kinky pony is a fantastic alternative to straight and curly extensions. If you are a young woman who is just starting in the hair world, Afro-kinky hair is great.

14. Braids in a bun

When it comes to hairstyles for black women, braids will always make the list. Buns are a common way of wearing cornrows because they are suitable for any occasion and can be customised to your liking.

15. Afro bun

If you have long and thick African hair, this is the look for you. You can do an up do with your natural hair. If you like this look but do not have the long hair, fret not. You can get a natural-looking bun extension.

16. Mini-jumbo cornrows

Pondo hairstyles. Photo: @justbraidsinfo, @naturalhairiam_bykb (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The alternative mini and jumbo cornrows in a bun are exquisite. They are idea for the office or any other place and will definitely make others look at you. Try this look only if you have an experienced hairdresser!

17. Curly crown

Hair is the crowning glory of a woman's beauty. If the usual up do is not your cup of coffee, spice it up with some curls that fall gracefully over one side of your face.

18. Faux locs bun

Afro Pondo hairstyles. Photo: pexels.com, @steve_dread_locs, @blackgirlhairguide (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Faux locs use either synthetic or human hair to achieve the style. They are trending right now because of their versatility and elegance. Why not style them in a bun or Pondo?

19. Accessorised jumbo twist bun

Best Pondo hairstyles. Photo: @ulaniewilson (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The look above is ideal for the modern bride who wants to embrace her natural hair on her big day. The cowrie shell accessories make the look even better.

20. Braided Pondo twists

Mini twists may take time to install but the result is nothing short of stunning. Ask your hairdresser to style them in a cute bun. This look is timeless.

What is Afro Pondo?

Afro Pondo refers to a ponytail made using African-textured hair. The look can be traced back to multiple African communities.

What is Pondo hair?

Pondo hair is hair tied in some form of a ponytail or bun. The style is pretty versatile and can be worn by women of all ages.

Pondo hairstyles are a must-try this year. They are versatile, classy, neat, and trendy. We hope the cute options above inspire your next look.

Briefly.co.za recently published the best hairstyles for black women in South Africa. The best hairstyles for black women in the country are affordable and stylish.

Numerous women in SA wear trending hairstyles regardless of their social status. Looking good boosts a woman's confidence.

Source: Briefly News