60+ spine tattoos for women that will make you do a double take (2022 designs)

Do spine or back tattoos fascinate you? Are you looking for designs you might gravitate towards or unique recommendations you could consider? If that is the case, check out these spine tattoos for women that will make you do a double take.

Spine tattoo.



If you prefer delicate and minimalist designs or bold spine tattoos for women, go through the options highlighted in this list. Most of them are not aggressive to get, and you could tweak them to match your preference. If you prefer floral options, there are numerous options to consider.

Spine tattoos for women

What does a spine tattoo symbolise? Spine tattoos represent strength, especially since the spine is the most delicate and complex place to get a tattoo. Most people consider the spine because of its attractive appearance and uniqueness.

Getting a spine tattoo might be aggressive. However, the beauty of body art is worth the sacrifice, especially if the design holds a personal meaning or speaks to your soul. So, go through the options highlighted in this list.

1. Beautifully loved

Beautifully loved.



Are you appreciative that you are happily in love? If so, consider this tattoo design. It is subtle and bold at the same time.

2. Fine line floral tattoo

Fine line floral tattoo.



Fine line floral tattoos are common, so if you want yours to stand out, you could tweak it a little more. The fine lines give it an element of character.

3. Lotus flower and love heart

Lotus flower and love heart.



The lotus flower also signifies compassion and is one of the main reasons people get this body tattoo. Furthermore, red lotus flowers also symbolise love, so coupling the lotus flower with love heart signs reinforces the message.

4. Snakes wrapped in a lotus flower

Snakes wrapped in a lotus flower.



Snakes wrapped in a lotus flower signifies your future success and victory. So, if you are going through a tumultuous season, get this body art to remind yourself that the problematic season shall pass.

5. Compass tattoo

Compass tattoo.



Compass tattoo designs are not new. Sailors and fishermen consider them a common choice since they believe the designs always bring good fortune during travels. Most people think the compass is the universal sign for those who find fulfilment in travel.

6. Tribal art design

Tribal art design.



If you are ever in doubt about embracing change, tribal designs are the way to go. They are simple female spine tattoos and are easy to achieve. They are also laid-back, so you can barely think they are there. This tribal print is easy to go with, so consider it the next time you book your new ink appointment.

7. Angels and wild hearts

Angels and wild hearts.



If you are into quotes and are unsure about graphic spine tattoos, how about going in with your favourite quote for your back tattoo? To add a little twist, consider going in with a playful font.

8. Camellias tattoo

Camellias tattoo.



Flowers express more than beauty when used as body art. Camellias grow even in the harshest weather conditions, and their resilience signifies passion and strength. The dainty lines bring out the simplicity of this tattoo.

9. Ascending lotus flower

A lotus flower symbolises different things, making it a unique and personalised tattoo. Nonetheless, on most occasions, it symbolises rising above temptation and bringing out the best version of yourself. In the Hindu religion, it represents purity, beauty and spiritual awakening.

10. Lotus arrow tattoo

Lotus arrow tattoo.



The lotus flower also represents the purity of the body, mind and speech. An arrow represents struggle ad triumph. Combining the two reinforces overcoming a life struggle and the renewable of your being. Consider this body art if this is the significance you wish it to have.

11. The sun and moon tattoo

The sun and moon tattoo.



The sun and the moon are nothing different from Yin and Yang. They represent brightness and darkness, reminding you about balance in life. The best part about getting this dainty tattoo is it does not have to go down your spine.

12. Lotus flower facing the sun tattoo

Lotus flower facing the sun tattoo.



A lotus flower tattoo is not new. However, most people prefer having it on the sleeve. It should not limit you, though. You could have it on the back and make it stand out by making the sun tattoo part of it. It does more than cement the meaning of the body art.

13. Lotus flower, bird and sun tattoo

Lotus flower, bird and sun tattoo.



Another way of enhancing your lotus flower tattoo is by adding features such as a bird and the sun. Birds have deeper meanings and a more insightful representation of living honestly and freely.

14. The sun and ocean waves

The sun and ocean waves.



The sun is the source of light and power, while waves and moving water symbolise the highs and lows of life. This combination of the sun and waves expresses nature's balance and going with the flow.

15. Cherry blossom flower tattoo

Cherry blossom flower tattoo.



The cherry blossom flower represents beauty ad pride. It is often associated with the impermanence of life and love. It is also a reminder that nothing lasts forever and the hope for a better day.

16. Moon and snakes tattoo

Moon and snakes tattoo.



This moon and snakes tattoo represents mystery. It means that there are unknowns in life, one of which is sinister, like a snake.

17. Snake and sun tattoo

Snake and sun tattoo.



Snakes symbolise rebirth, fertility, power and temptation. Meanwhile, the sun represents the ability to heal and symbolises light and truth. Combining the snake and the sun represents your faith in a new phase or season in life.

18. Dainty spine tattoo

Dainty spine tattoo.



This simple spine tattoo inspiration will work if you are into dainty body art. It is less dramatic and does not require much shading.

19. The sun and arrow tattoo

The sun and arrow tattoo.



The sun represents masculine solar energy, while the arrow represents the gifts from the universe. So, consider this as one of the best spine tattoo ideas if you wish to profess this vibe.

20. The sun, the moon and the star

The sun, the moon and the star.



This body art is rich in symbolism and is an incredibly powerful design. It is associated with the universe and represents the cycle of life.

21. Icarus flying tattoo

Icarus flying tattoo.



Icarus is a symbol of heroic daring, although his flying and falling have a psychological timbre. This body art represents rising above the hurdles of life.

22. Intertwined snakes and the sun tattoo

Intertwined snakes and the sun tattoo.



Snakes represent rebirth, transformation and renewal. Meanwhile, the sun symbolises the ability to heal and bounce back from a setback. Combining the two expresses how significant rebirth is. So, consider this tattoo if this is the space you are in.

23. A blooming lotus flower

A blooming lotus flower.



Lotus flowers are unique and have different meanings; hence, most people prefer to get tattoos of them. Generally, a lotus flower signifies rising above temptations and becoming the best version of yourself. So, a blooming lotus flower tattoo represents the rebirth process and the unveiling of a new version of yourself.

24. Inverted arrow

Inverted arrow.



The arrow tattoo expresses different meanings depending on the design you choose. A single arrow signifies protection from harm, and a downward-pointing arrow symbolises peace in Native America. Consider this design if that is the message you want to put across.

25. Lotus mandala tattoo

Lotus mandala tattoo.



The lotus mandala tattoo has a special meaning in Buddhism. It represents rising above the material world and symbolises the path of reaching a new level of union with the spiritual universe.

26. Lotus unalome tattoo

The lotus unalome symbol.



In the Buddhist culture, the lotus unalome symbol represents the path to enlightenment. It highlights the twists and turns in life and the peace and harmony that the journey brings.

27. Daisy

Daisy.



A daisy symbolises purity, true love and innocence. It is one of the most commonly explored floral tattoos after roses. Consider it as na option, especially if you want a subtle but beautiful tattoo.

28. The seven chakras

The seven chakras.



The chakra is a symbol of different attributes of power. They keep a deep connection between the body, mind and soul. Consider this symbolic representation of the chakras as an option for spine tattoo designs.

29. Affirmation in a fancy font

Affirmation in a fancy font.



How about getting a tattoo of your favourite line or affirmation in a fancy font? You could go in with coloured ink.

30. The seven virtues of Bushido

The seven virtues of Bushido.



Body art does more than remind us of ourselves and what we stand for or our messages for the people dear to us. Bushido summarises samurai moral values and ethical codes. They stress a combination of sincerity, frugality, loyalty, martial arts mastery and honour until death.

31. Author of my story

Author of my story.



In this age of social media, you are likely to get caught up in the noise and mess that is trying to fit into societal standards. So, getting body art with your favourite quote or affirmation helps keep you grounded and reminds you of the role you play in your life.

32. Floral garden

Floral garden.



Butterfly tattoos have a significant way of keeping a connection. If you wish to keep a permanent significance of a relationship and how dearly it means to you, spice it up by adding these symbols.

33. Flowers of affirmation

Love is a timeless and limitless emotion. If you believe in its existence even after the end of life, getting this quote tattooed is the way to go.

34. "The end of life but not of love."

"The end of life but not of love".



Love is a timeless and limitless emotion. If you believe in its existence even after the end of life, getting this quote tattooed is the way to go.

35. Contemporary tattoo

Contemporary tattoo.



Contemporary tattoos are not common. So, if you want to get body art that stands out and at the same time reflects your creativity, check out this contemporary design.

36. "If you are lucky enough to be different- don't ever change."

"If you are lucky enough to be different- don't ever change".



The world is noisy and societal standards keep changing. Therefore, there is a need to stay grounded in your identity. What better way to keep yourself glued to who you are than tattooing your favourite quote on your back? Consider simple female spine tattoos with quotes during your next ink appointment.

37. Sunflower tattoo

Sunflower tattoo.



Sunflower tattoos are a symbol of a long and good life. It attracts a charm to protect you and give you a happy and long life. So, consider this option if that is the vibe you wish to profess. You could alter the number of sunflowers to your liking.

38. Remember who you are

Remember who you are.



The pressures of life are more likely to cause you to lose your sense of identity. So, getting a tattoo of an affirmation is the perfect way of ensuring you are grounded.

39. Tiger lily

Tiger lily.



Tiger lilies have several meanings, one of which is that they represent the virtues of compassion in Buddhism. If you want inspiration, this detailed but dainty tattoo is the way to go.

Bold spine tattoos for women

Just like rib body art, the spine is another ideal placement for bold designs, especially if you rarely expose it. So, why not go for something that turns heads when you decide to show off your back? These are some of the daring spine tattoo designs you could consider:

40. Snake on a rose branch tattoo

A snake wrapped around a rose branch represents blinding passion and temptation that results in corruption. However, there is a positive side to the tattoo. It could mean eternal life and passion for a craft.

41. Flying eagle silhouette

Flying eagle silhouette.



The flying eagle silhouette design represents protection and freedom. It also symbolises the need for more adventure or the strong desire for freedom.

42. Roses and a snake

Roses and a snake.



Some tattoos are not positive. A rose and snake tattoo is a symbol of passion so strong that it turns into the loss of innocence. The rose flower is beautiful, while the snake is fierce and determined. The two create an unstoppable combination.

43. Lioness

When selecting a tattoo design, consider the aesthetics and meaning of the body art. The minimalism in this lioness and the fine lines make this body art dainty, keeping it cohesive with the script.

44. Naga with iris

Naga with iris.



This unique giant spine tattoo is the perfect option to consider if you are a fan of flowers. The flower and snake print symbolise your fun personality and pure energy. So, consider this option if you want your body art to represent your brevity. However, brace yourself for the arduous process that is shading and getting it done.

45. Heart tree

Heart tree.



Are you looking for a unique spine tattoo? Consider this concept of a tree growing out of a human heart as an option. It represents the cycle of life.

46. Vine tattoo

Vines thrive in harsh environments and blossom to exhibit what they have been hiding. They are also known for tapping into the sun's good energy. So, if you are looking for a design that represents higher learning, this vine tattoo s the perfect design to consider.

47. Butterfly wings

Butterfly wings.



Butterflies are naturally small, so most people will not consider them for spine tattoos. However, if your artist is gifted enough, they could stretch the tattoo's outline to bring out its elegance.

48. Flower tattoo

Flower tattoo.



Imagine a detailed flower tattoo with its leaves and branches. How pretty does it look? It reveals the significance of floral tattoos and how much they speak life to situations. If that is the message you wish to cement, consider this inspiration.

49. Ornamental art

Ornamental art.



How bold would it be to go in with shading in your ornamental tattoo? Consider this design. The floral design adds a little character to its overall outcome.

50. Butterfly on a branch

Butterfly on a branch.



Butterflies might not be big enough for statement tattoos. However, spicing them up with branches and flowers s the little twist you did not know you needed. Going in with colour adds an element of character to your body art.

51. Dragon tattoo

Dragon tattoo.



The symbolism of dragons differs depending on the region. For instance, they are considered evil and disastrous if you are from the west, but they symbolise strength and royalty in the east. If you subscribe to the latter, consider this dragon tattoo inspiration.

52. Dutch tattoo

Dutch tattoo.



Forget about floral and ornamental tattoo designs. Dutch tattoos are the perfect balance between detailed, bold, and dainty designs. The best is that they are not commonly explored, so you can always create a unique design.

53. Dot work tattoo

Dot work tattoo.



Creativity is limitless, so if you are looking for a design that will stand out, this dot work-inspired design will work perfectly. You are not limited to this pattern; you can alter it to create a unique piece.

54. Bold ornamental tattoo

Bold ornamental tattoo.



Consider this floral ornamental design if you are more into dramatic and bold body art. However, prepare for how much time it will take to have it done.

55. Floral ornamental tattoo

Floral ornamental tattoo.



Are you looking for the perfect balance between floral tattoos and ornamental designs? If that is the case, consider this pattern. You could tweak the design and size to your liking. Nonetheless, prepare for how long it will take to achieve it.

56. Tiger lilies

Spider lilies.



Regardless of the colour you settle for; tiger lilies tattoos symbolise the meaning of purity and love. So, consider this option if you are looking for unique and bold body art.

57. Tigers

Tigers tattoo.



In India, tigers represent destruction and are considered very violent animals. However, getting a tiger tattoo does not have the same connotation. A traditional tiger tattoo signifies good luck, strength, prosperity and wisdom.

58. Coloured flower

Coloured flower.



The lotus flower grows from the mud and blooms above water. This process represents blossoming after a troubling upbringing. If this is the message you wish to constantly remind yourself of, consider this lotus flower as an inspiration.

59. Simple flowers and leaves

Coloured flower on a branch.



Body art reflects one's personality and elegance. Vibrant colours are perfect for anyone who prefers to embrace colour. It exudes a mix of dainty and vibrancy.

60. Flower spine tattoo

Flower spine tattoo.



Flowers make such beautiful tattoos. You could choose dainty flowers or detailed and outstanding designs, depending on your preference. The colour of the shading also speaks about your personality and what body art means to you.

Is a spine tattoo painful?

Spine and neck tattoos are considered among the most painful tattoos. It is because of the sensitive places.

How long does a full spine tattoo take?

Getting a full spine tattoo takes roughly 60 hours. However, this duration might change depending on the design, complexity, and size.

How do you prepare for a spine tattoo?

You could prepare for the process by doing the following:

Letting the artist know of your pre-existing medical conditions before the procedure.

Having a good meal beforehand.

Wearing sunscreen before the process.

Researching the potential risks.

What do you wear when getting a spine tattoo?

It is advisable to wear a loose shirt that is open at the back or a halter top.

How long does it take for a tattoo to heal?

The outer layer of the skin takes between 2 and 3 weeks to heal. However, the inner layer takes up to six months to heal, so you should handle it carefully to avoid infections.

These ideas for spine tattoo designs for women highlight the diverse options. If you are apprehensive about your next design, these designs provide more than enough choices. Feel free to book your next appointment. Do not shy away from expressing yourself through art. Feel free to experiment with colours as well.

