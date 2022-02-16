Smiley piercing: Everything you need to know before getting one

If you are bored with your smile and want to give it a slight edge, a smiley piercing might be a good choice. So, what is smiley piercing? What is the purpose of a smiley piercing? This article has everything you would love to know about the craft, how it is pierced, effects, associated costs, and other things you would love to know!

So, what is smiley piercing? Also known as frenulum piercing, it pierces the flap of tissue that connects the inside of your upper lip with your upper gum. Are you having issues finding the frenulum? Well, try closing your lips, stick your tongue straight upward in front of your teeth. Up there, you should feel a thin line of skin between your lips and your gums. Read more about the piercing below.

It was named so as it will not be seen unless you smile. It is preferred mainly by those who want an oral piercing that is not so conspicuous, unlike the lip and mouth piercing. However, unknown to many, the procedure does not work for everyone. The frenulum is thin, posing a greater risk of being torn or rejected. Therefore, it is crucial to know everything before opting for this process.

How long will a smiley piercing last?

If the person carrying out the procedure determines that you are fit to do it, then you will be ready to begin the process. The procedure is usually very quick and lasts a few minutes unless there are any complications. Below are the steps:

You are given an antibacterial solution to rinse your mouth and eliminate harmful bacteria.

Once your mouth is clean, your upper lip will be pulled to expose the frenulum.

Using a sterile needle, the piercing will be made.

They will insert the jewellery and thread it well to hold it in place, and the process will be done.

Does the smiley piercing hurt?

You would expect that any form of body piercing would undoubtedly hurt. However, this kind of piercing would hurt more as the frenulum is thin. As a result, you will experience a sharp pain that will only last briefly. This is compared to other kinds of piercing through thicker tissues that tend to be less painful.

Smiley piercing healing time

Your mouth tends to heal quickly. However, this depends on how well you take care of it. In some cases, they can heal in as little as four weeks, but it can take up to three months in others.

It would help if you were mindful of what you eat during your recovery. For example, you would not want to eat something that could irritate or stick to your frenulum. It would help if you also shunned smoking and alcohol, as this can make your mouth dry and introduce more harmful bacteria.

An excellent way to keep off infections around the area is to use a salt rinse several times a day. You will also want to avoid sharing food and even kissing, adding more bacteria to your mouth.

Smiley piercing rings

While the idea of getting this kind of procedure is enticing, do not undertake it unless you are ready to pay for premium jewellery. Titanium and gold are the best materials for these piercings.

You might not think there is any harm in getting cheaper jewellery fixed and then changing it after a while, but there are consequences that come with it. You may get irritated from trauma from more inexpensive jewellery mostly laden with nickel. Nickel may not necessarily kill you, but it can cause a slower heal.

If you opt for gold, ensure you find quality, solid gold rather than gold-plated jewellery, which can flake off and encourage infection.

Are smiley piercings safe?

There are a lot of risks associated with body piercings, not just the smiley. The procedure may seem quick and straightforward, but poking holes in your body comes with its risks. Below are some of the risks involved:

It causes gum damage if incorrectly placed. Jewellery that rubs against your gums or sits too high on your gum line can also lead to gum damage.

There are high chances of enamel damage in the case of large beads and other attachments on the jewellery.

There are high chances of bacterial infections if bacteria become trapped in the piercing area.

The body may reject the jewellery and respond by building up more skin tissue to push the piercing out of the frenulum.

What does smiley piercings cost?

The cost of the procedure depends on several factors. However, it ranges from $30 to $90, depending on your location and the professional you are engaging. However, it is best not to focus more on the cost associated. It is worth paying more if the experience will be more pleasant, comfortable, and per your expectations.

Do smiley piercings last forever?

The good thing about the procedure is that it may not last very long. If you feel fed up along the way, you will need to remove your jewellery, and the hole will close up. But it would be best if you only did this once you healed fully.

Above is everything you would love to know about the smiley piercing. But before you undertake the procedure, it is advisable to get consent from a professional. Besides, people with too small of a frenulum, braces, gum diseases, and dental sealants are usually discouraged from taking the procedure. Briefly.co.za wishes you the very best in your piercing journey!

