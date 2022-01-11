Nompilo Dlamini took to social media to share the outcome of her travels to India where she had hoped to receive a lung transplant operation

The young Swaziland woman was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis, which severely affects her lungs

The operation unfortunately did not happen but Nompilo shared that she got herself a tattoo as a reminder of all her wins on her journey

An inspiring Cystic Fibrosis (CF) warrior known as Nompilo Dlamini took to social media to share an emotional post of how she got herself a beautiful tattoo after she was unable to secure a lung transplant which she had travelled all the way to India for.

Nompilo Dlamini shared feedback on her trip to India where she had hoped to get a lung transplant. Image: @NkhosiLa / Twitter

Nompilo is a 26-year-old from Swaziland. She is in the final stage of CF as her lungs are shutting down.

Taking to Twitter in a touching post, she said:

“I came here for new lungs but it didn't go as I wished so I got this art of 65Roses as a constant reminder of all the wins I got as I bow my continuous fight. This is the closest to the hope I had of a close to normal life. Today I choose my warrior self.”

According to the young woman’s GoFundMe page, she had hoped to receive a lung transplant in India as the operation could not be performed in South Africa since Nompilo is not a Mzansi citizen.

In one of her recent tweets, Nompilo also reflected on the life lessons she has gained in her life.

“Being chronically ill teaches you to be more grateful, to live life more than the world, appreciate everything more, live cautiously and carefree, you tend to not fear death as much, you build a unique relationship with God because that's all you have left, YOLO makes more sense.”

Mzansi peeps flooded the post with heartfelt messages for Nompilo:

@MuchenaTebogo commented:

“You are one strong girl! I wish it was easy to share lungs, I would gladly give you half of mine!”

@Yvonnerimbo wrote:

“Yes the OP didn’t happen but you are alive. For that we see God in you...may He continue with you darling ...we don’t know how He is go nna do it but we just choose to trust Him. We have no choice. He is our only hope. He is with you Pilo that we can testify.”

@RufadzoB said:

“You are such a fighter and you change lives on a daily just by sharing your struggles. You are definitely living on a path to change lives. These daily posts do a lot for me and I'm sure it's the same for others out there. We salute you soldier. More and bigger wins to come.”

@Siyanda_MC responded:

“God has a BIG plan for You, I know He does. Let HIM fight for you my sister, just be at peace, have Faith as you keep praying. You are perfect for His intentions for You. You have taught Me a lot I can tell you that.”

