Public figure BI Phakathi has taken to social media to share a good news story involving a mango hawker

In the video the mango hawker helps Phakathi out after he fibs about now having enough money to purchase the mangoes

Phakathi initially hands the woman a R100 note and then continues to place notes in her hand until he hands over a whopping R2 000

Motivational speaker BI Phakathi has surprised a woman with R2 000 in cash and Mzansi are overwhelmed with appreciation.

A video has gone viral of a vendor who helped a man only to be surprised with a R2 000 tip for her good deed.

Motivational speaker, filmmaker and life coach BI Phakathi took to Facebook to share a 3-minute video of him surprising a mango hawker who sells her produce on the side of the road with an extra tip.

He captioned the video:

“He didn't have enough money to buy but she did this, see what kindness can do.”

He later tells her:

“You are a blessing, mama.”

BI Phakathi initially says to the hawker that he is "short" and does not have enough money.

She hands him 5 mangoes and he hands her a R100 note and then another until he fills her hands with R2 000.

“I am supporting your business and I am recording so that others can be inspired.”

She surprised Hawker could not believe her luck and kept saying:

“Thank you, Lord, Jesus.”

The video received 4.8k likes and 2.4k shares on Facebook.

South Africans were in disbelief at the kindness shown by Phakathi and took to social media to comment on his good deed.

Temba Mphembela said:

“Keep doing good brother This is awesome BI a breath of fresh air in this cruel world.”

Thomss Dube said:

“Blessed is the hand that given. B I Phakathi, what you are doing is changing a lot of people's lives and I was touched when the lady was emotionally and intended to cry. May the good lord add more where you took from and increase your sponsors to cover more places.”

Tanner Potter added:

“Bless you bless her your awesome sauce for being there for her she was so thankful karma is real.”

Kgomotso Matlhare added:

“Your videos make me cry Bro. Thank you for being the person that you are, and I hope you inspire others to help as well whenever they can. I will do the same when am able to do it. For now, I'll keep doing what I've been doing.”

Pastor Ben Achero reacted:

“You know when Mama prays, God answers... Sir, your 2022 will be very fruitful.”

Kim Brooks Alexander said:

“I love this video. God bless you and your family BI Phakathi.”

BI Phakathi moved by honest poor man, blesses him with R640

Previously Briefly News wrote about when BI Phakathi met a poor man and gave him money to buy something to eat and revealed that he thought he would never come back with the R20.

However, the honest guy managed to come back with the food and change.

In his words, the young man even confessed himself: “It’s not always easy to find honest people.”

He said his name is Jacques and stays in the streets but he gets help from generous people.

He continued to say sometimes he pays R25 for a place to stay and that’s why he’s hustling on the streets.

