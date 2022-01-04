“Chasing the Sun”: 5 Pics Into Shauwn Mkhize’s Lux Namibian Holiday

Mzansi’s Shauwn Mkhize took to Instagram to show off her lux holiday getaway dubbed ‘chasing the sun’

The ever-so-flashy MaMkhize kicked off the new year in style on her lux holiday to Namibia and user are loving it

In a series of social media post she shares updates on her vacation and encouraged her followers to explore Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi A-lister and businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize showed off her luxurious holiday on her Instagram recently, calling it mission chasing the sun.

Shauwn Mkhize let her followers into her stunning Namibian getaway. Image: kwa_mammkhize / Instagram

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize, as she is popularly known, is living it up in Namibia and peeps are here for it.

In the first of the series of holiday posts she said:

“Christmas done and dusted and now we are off to our next adventure where the sun is not in short supply…stay tuned darlings.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Throughout the whole journey, MaMkhize did not fail to document each and every part of her very luxurious vacation and we have to say, if this is what money can do, then we want it too. Initially she did not reveal where exactly she would be chasing the sunshine, only for us to later find out that she was in Namibia having the time of her life,” Zalebs reported.

Her holiday content on Instagram is stunning as she takes peeps into one of Africa’s underrated gems.

The vacay mission begins

Shauwn had her followers guessing where her next adventure was when she didn't disclosed where exactly she was headed.

Touch down Kong Kong

MaMkhize teased users when she posted a photo of her landing at Hong Kong International Airport.

Serving desert and canyon views

"When you are at the middle of no where, living by your own rules in your own world with no signal and have no contact with the outside world," said Shauwn

Basking in the African sun

The star shared a pic of her enjoying the sun while sporting a hot pink swimsuit.

Horse riding adventures

The thrill seeker gave us view into some of her fun activites which included horse riding.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the stunning posts:

phindynoclan said:

“Last year you flew to Dubai for NYE, I won't be surprised if namanje uya overseas. Sbwl ukuba nguwe.”

iam_siviwe_loyiso_mpongwana commented:

“Safe travels mom go for it mom you'll definitely get the sun stay adventurous always mom.”

sindympo replied:

“Traveling mercies sweetie. I wish I could be the porter, carry your luggage wherever you go ntombi sbwl ukuphuma.”

winnie_ntshaba reacted:

“My love enjoy every moment.”

mbalinkazimulombomvu said:

“It your time to shine. Shine brighter. I wish you even more beautiful blessing.”

tha.simelane replied:

“It’s been 4 days chasing the Sun ….. hhay suku buya lapho.”

lindamofuka commented:

“Welcome to our beautiful mother land.”

Shauwn Mkhize gifts Somizi a wad of cash at his 49th bday bash, SA shook

Briefly News previously reported that Somizi’s birthday countdown was marked with a star-studded bash. One of the notable guests in attendance was Shauwn Mkhize and she made a splash with her gift for the man of the hour.

Somizi took to Instagram to show his followers what went down last night, including his interaction with MaMkhize. From the video, fans could see the duo enjoying their time at the soiree before the ever-so-flashy Mkhize revealed her surprise — a lot of money.

The stack of R100 notes ended up in Somizi’s mouth as he gleefully rejoiced the offering from his wealthy friend.

Source: Briefly News