According to her Instagram, Dineo Ranaka is no longer concerned with people’s opinions after a liberating yacht experience in Namibia

The media personality made it clear that she doesn’t care in one of her captions and showed it by dancing freely without a shirt on in one clip

Dineo’s posts came shortly after she made headlines for engaging in a public spat with her partner, which resulted in negative responses from netizens

Dineo Ranaka is living her best life far away from the drama she left on land in South Africa. Yesterday, the radio personality posted multiple images of herself having what looked like a great time on sea in Namibia.

Dineo looks much more relaxed in the snapshots she shared on Instagram than she did during her viral rant. She even confirmed that this was the case with one of her captions, which read:

“Thank you soooooo much Namibia, the MOST liberating experience EVER! It was here where I was reminded once again that people’s opinions hold no water. I came back to myself. Stepped deeper into my way of being. So empowering, I feel like my soul is nourished, my spirit is free and my mind is at ease. A N X I E T Y is fully under control!”

There is no doubt that Dineo’s time out has certainly worked its wonders just by looking at the pictures. On Tuesday, she posted a video of herself having what looked like the most peaceful time on the beach in the country.

Lamiez Holworthy lands in hot water after questioning the source of Dineo Ranaka’s viral video

In more stories about Dineo Ranaka’s recent drama, Briefly News recently reported that Lamiez Holworthy caught heat for defending the media personality. The video of Ranaka shouting at her alleged bae did its rounds and Lamiez was dragged into the commotion.

ZAlebs reported that the worst thing Lamiez Holworthy could have done for herself during the Dineo Ranaka saga was give her two cents. The DJ took to her social medial to share that her heart goes out to Ranaka who was being filmed in a moment where she thought she was around people she could trust.

Instead of seeing things from the musicians perspective, the Twitter peeps went in on Lamiez for supporting Dineo instead of calling her out when she is wrong.

