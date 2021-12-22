Lamiez Holworthy is catching heat for somewhat feeling sorry for Dineo Ranaka as Mzansi scrutinizes her for the infamous video of her popping off

The DJ weighed in on the drama and questioned those who decided to film the radio presenter during such a private moment

Peeps did not take Holworthy's counter-argument well and put her on blast for condemning Ranaka's poor actions

Lamiez Holworthy thought she was standing up for Dineo Ranaka's violation of privacy when peeps started firing their shots in her direction. The video of Ranaka shouting at her alleged bae is still doing its rounds and now Lamiez has been dragged into the drama.

Lamiez Holworthy catches heat for standing up for Dineo Ranaka during the verbal abuse saga. Image: @lamie_zholworthy and @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that the worst thing Lamiez Holworthy could have done for herself during the Dineo Ranaka saga was give her two cents. The DJ took to her social medial to share that her heart goes out to Ranaka who was being filmed in a moment where she thought she was around people she could trust.

Instead of seeing things from the musicians perspective, the Twitter peeps went in on Lamiez for supporting Dineo instead of calling her out when she is wrong.

@LLunga18 wrote:

"I salute the person who recorded for exposing people like Dineo."

@Kimmyrussels1 said:

"You call this a breakdown? come on Mme we are too old to be condoning bad behaviour, we calling a thing what it is, that's sheer abuse!"

@Gra___ce tweeted:

"So if it was a woman being verbally abused like that, will you still say the same thing? GBV will still rise because of people like you. Wrong is wrong no matter who is involved. Dineo must fix herself, u can’t talk to your hubby like that."

@MrThizozo added:

"We need to differentiate between people we call friends and those that want our downfalls… a friend you met yesterday ga se chomi."

Source: Briefly.co.za