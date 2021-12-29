It seems like every other famous person is getting married lately, so every engagement gesture has to be as spectacular as the next

Fortunately, Mzansi stars always have someone documenting the best moments of their lives, so fans have some insight into the special moments that made them say “yes”

Although it is difficult to narrow down the spectacular proposals we have seen, there are three that stand out for SA fans

Every marriage proposal is a momentous occasion on its own, but our faves have the ability to make them extra special. Most celebrity engagement stories are like something out of a romantic comedy, so it’s a huge feat for some to stick out.

Recently, South Africans have seen stars that range from musicians, TV hosts and even actors tie the knot. Minnie Dlamini, Amanda du Pont and Babes Wodumo are among the many stars who did and wowed us with details of the moments they got engaged.

Minnie Dlamini

Mr and Mrs Jones may seem like they were an inevitable match right now, but Minnie was not always aware of that. According to ZAlebs, the TV host shared that she was unsuspecting when Quinton went down on one knee during a getaway. She said:

"I was a bit shocked for a while, I could not believe it, every time he buys me jewelry, he goes on one knee and asks me to marry him, so I thought it was a prank, it wasn't, he was serious, I started crying and eventually said yes."

Amanda du Pont

Amanda du Pont was just as surprised when her 30th birthday celebration in the Maldives turned into something more. The actress shared a video of the breathtaking moment that was preceded by a private boat ride to the island where Shawn Rodrigues popped the question.

Babes Wodumo

Although there may be trouble in paradise for Babes currently, her adorable engagement cannot be forgotten. Mampinstha startled the gqom star when he asked her to be his wife during an appearance on Gagasi FM.

