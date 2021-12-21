The most recent episode of Umkhokha was the last for actress Kwezi Ndlovu as her character Nobuntu committed suicide

The celeb shared that this role helped her a lot in her own personal life, having been the reason she was able to recognise her own depression

Although the role of Nobuntu was rather difficult for Kwezi, she credits the part for being extremely therapeutic for her

Kwezi Ndlovu has said goodbye to her role as Nobuntu on Umkhokha. The actress opened up about how playing a character with depression affected her emotions in real life.

Nobuntu helped raise the important chat about depression amongst viewers. Drum reports that Kwezi's character on Umkhokha committed suicide after a long struggle with depression that was aggravated by her troubled relationship with her mother, Mazobe.

Ndlovu herself was helped to realise her own struggles with depression through bringing Nobuntu to life. Kwezi credits the show for being cathartic for her. Speaking about the experience, she said:

"I’d be lying if I said it was easy. There is not a single production in the world that is just easy. But once we started shooting, things went smooth. The team was united, and it was a pleasure coming to work. And it’s a bow out from me. I cannot even express how I feel right now."

The show has not only touched the cast but the viewers have become loyal fans. As the show is coming to an end, Daily Sun reports that the peeps are begging for more. Saturday, 26 December will be the last episode of the season and a second season is yet to be confirmed.

