Mzansi is concerned abut Babes Wodumo after she again accused Makhadzi of having an affair with her hubby Mampintsha

In a clip doing the rounds on social media, the Gqom Queen even threatened to rough up the Limpopo-born singer for allegedly sleeping with Mpintsho

Some Mzansi peeps believe that Babes is not okay these days while others think the video is just another PR stunt to promote her music

Babes Wodumo has taken to social media again to accuse Makhadzi of having an affair with Mampintsha. The Gqom singer tore into Makhadzi and even threatened to give her a beating.

Babes Wodumo has accused Makhadzi of having an affair with Mampintsha. Image: @babes_wodumo, @makhadzisa

An Instagram live video of the eLamont hitmaker swearing at Makhadzi is doing the rounds on social media. In the clip seen by Briefly News, Babes claims:

"You're having an affair with my man. You call yourself my friend but you're sleeping with my man. Master KG wanted me but I said no because I know you, but you went ahead and slept with my man."

Peeps have taken to Twitter to share their views on the video. Some people shared that Babes needs serious help while others said she filmed the video because she wanted to trend.

@TheGyal_ said:

"Babes Wodumo, Makhadzi and Mampintsha saga is a high key proof that no matter how pretty you think you are, men still gon' cheat with the person you thought you were far better than. Men want respect not a pretty face."

@malokisa wrote:

"Babes Wodumo's career is over guys and she knows she's irrelevant now. So these stunts she'll be pulling beke le beke. Also she's obviously jealous of Makhadzi.... I don't see a situation where Makhadzi and Mampintsha can sleep together."

@HermaineM commented:

"Mampintsha & Makhadzi? Is that even true or Babes Wodumo wants to trend for the wrong reasons again??"

@msjmusa added:

"Babes Wodumo needs serious help not so long ago she was swearing at her mother-in-law now Makhadzi, hawu no marn."

