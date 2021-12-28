Babes Wodumo targeted Makhadzi once again during an IG live, claiming that she was sleeping with her music producer husband

After trending online all night, the African Queen took to Twitter to slam the gqom artist’s defaming statement this morning

The Kokhova hitmaker also insinuated that Babes was engaging in yet another PR stunt using her name to conclude her response

Babes Wodumo set the internet alight last night when she reignited her one-sided feud with Makhadzi. The dancer and musician appeared slightly intoxicated as she accused Makhadzi of having a secret intimate relationship with her husband.

Makhadzi Breaks Silence on Babes Wodumo’s Affair Allegations, Alludes That Mampintsha Wouldn't Satisfy Her

Yesterday’s events marked the second time Babes Wodumo took aim at the Ghanama singer regarding her connection with Mampintsha. This time, Makhadzi took the narrative into her own hands with a brutal clap back.

Writing a tweet in Venda at the top of the morning, the hitmaker shut down Babes’ claims with a blatant yet cryptic message. A kind follower translated the tweet for non-Venda speaking fans, explaining:

“She is saying, ‘that man from Durban can not satisfy me and I say this by merely looking at him. I think it’s probably a stunt’.”

The rest of Makhadzi’s followers rallied up in her defence in the comments, laughing off the fact that Babes would make up such a rumour. Previously, Babes claimed that her shots targeted at the breakout star were part of a publicity stunt.

Babes Wodumo’s insults targeted at Makhadzi in a publicity stunt result in apology demands from enraged fans

Previously, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo was under fire for her less-than-pleasant commentary directed at the rising star, Makhadzi. The once-beloved musician and dancer took aim at Makhadzi during an Instagram live recording on Friday, 10 December.

Babes Wodumo’s Instagram live recording left Mzansi’s feathers ruffled. The young star directed slander at Makhadzi during the recording, alleging that her peer does not shower and has no future.

Babes added petrol to the fire by declaring that Makhadzi was after her partner, Mampintsha. According to ZAlebs, Sponge’s mom mentioned she was joking but continued to warn Makhadzi to stay away from her man and try Master KG instead.

