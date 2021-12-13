Babes Wodumo hurled humiliating words at Makhadzi in what she later revealed as a publicity stunt for her EP

The public came to the African Queen star’s defence, pointing out that the Gqom artist should ask for her forgiveness

Those in support of Makhadzi argued that Babes Wodumo’s harsh allegations stemmed from a place of envy

Babes Wodumo is under fire for her less-than-pleasant commentary directed at the rising star, Makhadzi. The once-beloved musician and dancer took aim at Makhadzi during an Instagram live recording on Friday.

Babes Wodumo’s insensitive video containing offensive remarks directed at Makhadzi left fans disappointed. Image: Tebogo Letsie/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images and @makhazisa/Instagram

Last week, Babes Wodumo participated in an Instagram live recording that has left Mzansi’s feathers ruffled. The young star directed slander at Makhadzi during the recording, alleging that her peer does not shower and has no future.

Babes added petrol to the fire by declaring that Makhadzi was after her partner, Mampintsha. According to Zalebs, Sponge’s mom mentioned she was joking but continued to warn Makhadzi to stay away from her man and try Master KG instead.

Makhadzi was not the only subject of Babes’ attacks. The Uthando Lodumo star’s mother-in-law also received some of the slanders, with Babes continually referring to her as a drunk dog. Later, Babes revealed the ordeal was a publicity stunt to promote her new EP, Crown.

The gqom star apologised for her language and the people she offended but did not direct her regrets to Makhadzi. Consequently, fans camped out on Babes’ comments section to reprimand her for letting jealousy cloud her judgement. See some of the outrage communicated below:

@mbewokele said:

“Forget music and get help.”

@emceey_sa wrote:

“Take a break, Darling.”

@mukololowahakutama commented:

“You need to apologise to Makhadzi.”

And @theemissblacbarbie added:

“Leave Makhadzi alone too, that woman is hardworking and she's making waves.”

Babes Wodumo's label manager claims latest rant was a publicity stunt

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo's label manager, Sbu Ncube, confirmed that the video of the star insulting her mother-in-law was just a PR stunt. The eLamont hitmaker accused Zama Gumede of abandoning Mampintsha when he was only three days old.

Babes even threatened to beat Mampintsha's mother, Zama Gumede, in the clip that trended on social media. Ncube later explained it was all part of an act to draw attention to her new album, Crown. The project dropped on Friday.

According to TshisaLIVE, Sbu added:

"I asked Babes to do it at a time when children would be sleeping and won't witness the strong language."

Nonetheless, many peeps slammed Babes for tearing into Zama. They further questioned why Mampintsha kept quiet while the drama played out on social media.

