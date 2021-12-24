DJ Zinhle took to Twitter to share a proud moment with her fans after her song with Black Motion, Kabza De Small and Nokwazi reached a huge landmark on Youtube

The achievement came three weeks after the song’s release so Asante’s mommy expressed gratitude to her fans for making the star-studded collaboration a hit

Fans streamed in with celebratory messages in the comments and raved about the hitmaker’s consistency in making bangers

DJ Zinhle could not contain her excitement when her track Siyabonga reached 1 million views this week. Although the DJ is not new to making these accomplishments, this one may be extra special because her man was involved.

DJ Zinhle rejoiced a fantastic achievement for her song that features her baby daddy. Image: @djzinhle/Instagram

The mom of two shared her joy with followers after learning that her song finally hit an impressive point on her Youtube channel. She thanked them for making the achievement possible and one fan noted that the moment was extra special since she was sharing it with her lover. They wrote:

“You are welcome mami! You keep outdoing yourself, this time with your boo”

Other fans reached out with equally positive notes for DJ Zinhle and applauded her for her hitmaking abilities. See some of the wonderful comments that poured under the music mogul’s post below.

@Happine37616717 wrote:

“What you did to this song can never be undone It has that versatility that allows it to plate out anywhere”

@AliZondi said:

“It's the consistency for me. This song is soo good”

@Sallym02640160 confessed:

“I play this song every day. I love it”

DJ Zinhle sings a different tune about getting married to Murdah Bongz

In more stories concerning DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz, Briefly News recently reported that the Indlovu hitmaker almost gave her family a heart attack when she announced her second pregnancy and no plans to get married. The musician was adamant about avoiding the altar by all means possible but now seems to have a different opinion.

DJ Zinhle spent a huge chunk of her reality show explaining why she doesn't want to get married. With each person she told that she was expecting a baby with Murdah Bongz, the DJ reiterated the fact that she had no desire to tie the knot.

Just as peeps were coming to terms with never having a wedding from the musician, DJ Zinhle shared that wedding bells might just be ringing in an episode of her reality show.

