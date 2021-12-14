DJ Zinhle Sings a Different Tune About Getting Married to Murdah Bongz

After being so adamant about not getting married the entire season of The Unexpected , DJ Zinhle has revealed that she has changed her mind

Baby daddy Murdah Bongz's dream to marry Asante's mom might just become a reality now that Zinhle has shared that plans are underway

The change of heart was dropped in the last episode of the season, leaving fans eager to hear some news about a ring or lobola negotiations

DJ Zinhle almost gave her family a heart attack when she announced her second baby and no plans to get married. The musician was adamant about avoiding the altar by all means possible but has now seems to have a different opinion.

DJ Zinhle has changed her mind about marrying her baby daddy, Murdah Bongz. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that DJ Zinhle spent a huge chunk of her reality show explaining why she doesn't want to get married. With each person she told that she was expecting a baby with Murdah Bongz, the DJ had to reiterate the fact that she had no desire to tie the knot.

Just as peeps were coming to terms with never having a wedding from the musician, in the latest episode of her reality show, DJ Zinhle shared that wedding bells might just be ringing.

The South African reported that the only thing that was stopping Zinhle and Bongani from moving forward with wedding plans, was the DJ's need for her two baby daddies to get along. Seems like the three musicians may have just figured out their blended family.

