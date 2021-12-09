DJ Zinhle reflects on the best and worst moments of her experience on Unexpected before the 11 December season finale

The reality TV star shared that the show afforded her more time with her family than she has had in years

Without ruling out the positives of participating in Unexpected, DJ Zinhle shared that receiving backlash on her views dampened the experience

DJ Zinhle has shared about the highs and lows of being a reality TV star just days before the final episode of Unexpected airs. The BET star touched on the revealing show’s effect on her family and fans.

DJ Zinhle reflects on her time on reality TV as 'Unexpected' Season 1 approaches its final episode. Image: @djzinhle/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Marking Unexpected as an intimate experience, DJ Zinhle told TshisaLive that season one captured her life perfectly. She expressed that filming the show resulted in a closer bond with her family.

DJ Zinhle attributed Unexpected for pushing her to spend more time with her loved ones — a highlight for the mogul. But the mom of two also explained that seeing people’s opinions on her ideas contributed to the low points, saying:

“...Is it so hectic that I have different opinions about how my family structure is? A few days ago my whole family was trending so that scared me a little bit. I won't lie.”

Despite the highs and lows of reality TV, DJ Zinhle believes that Unexpected is a great resource to inspire women. She further reflected on the journey in a tweet promoting the last episode set to air on Saturday, 11 December.

DJ Zinhle trends as SA engages in a debate over her blended family

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle was trending on Twitter as fans were divided over her blended family issue. The Umlilo hitmaker revealed that AKA is willing to be part of Asante's life for the sake of his daughter, Kairo.

The reality TV star revealed that her second baby daddy, Murdah Bongz, is being "difficult" regarding the situation. DJ Zinhle shared Bongz has opposing views despite his good relationship with AKA's daughter.

Some peeps have praised AKA for being mature for the sake of his daughter while others think he should not be part of Asante's life. See some of the fan comments below:

@iam_donii said:

"AKA shouldn’t be part of Asante's life period. Bongz is Kairo's stepdad, AKA is not Asante's stepdad."

@MhloMkhize wrote:

“I get where AKA is coming from, ‘If you want me to trust you with my kid, then I also expect you to trust me with yours.’”

@DeenickJ added:

“I mean he’s doing what most men fail to do in this country, I honestly don’t see anything wrong with him wanting to be a part of Asante’s it’s Kairo’s sibling after all so why not.”

Source: Briefly.co.za