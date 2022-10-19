Tattoos are often regarded as one of the elements that beautify a person. Someone chooses a tattoo based on several factors. Some tattoos may have a significant meaning for a person, while others only do it for aesthetic and beautification purposes.

Women's thigh tattoos.



Men and women love tattoos, and their art choice depends on their preferences. Tattoos have different meanings and look great on any part of the body.

50+ attractive leg and thigh tattoos for women in 2022

Depending on what someone prefers, there is a wide range of tattoos to choose from. They can be guided by feelings or beliefs attached to them. What are the most attractive tattoos for women? Find out below.

1. Flower

Flower tattoo.



A flower tattoo is a good thigh tattoo pick, especially for those who like something that is easily interpreted and is not outspoken.

2. Custom snake

Snake body with a human head.



Such a tattoo can have a meaning based on the person having it. It can relay a message. However, it is one of the most unique and outstanding thigh tats.

3. Coloured flower

Coloured flower.



As far as floral tattoos are concerned, creativity is not limited. There is a wide choice of thigh tattoo ideas to go with, from black and white to coloured versions of flowers.

4. Feather

Feather tattoo.



This is one of the simple tattoo ideas on thighs that still look outstanding. It does not aim to overdo the aspect of beautification.

5. Flower with a gun

Flower with a gun.



Such a tattoo can also have a message relayed. However, in the world of art, creativity-driven choices are inevitable.

6. Word tattoo

Word tattoo.



Words can never go wrong. Other than pictorials, some people prefer to have word tattoos. Words are a good female-side thigh tattoo option.

7. Stars

Stars body art.



Stars are also simple but outstanding. Stars can be associated with many things but will still bring out the aspect of beauty at first sight.

8. Portrait

A woman's face with a floral headband.



Such a tattoo is unique and employs creativity in many aspects. It is detailed and stands out on the go. It is one of the women's unique thigh body art designs.

9. The sun

Design of the sun.



The sun, in its simplicity, can still portray beauty. It is straight to the point with no details attached to it.

10. Ankle Butterfly

Butterfly design.



Butterflies will always stand out no matter how big the body design is. Butterflies are often associated with beauty; thus, having such a tattoo will increase the beauty factor.

11. Bird design

Body art of an eagle.



If you love birds, then getting a bird tattoo can work for you. Getting such a tat will definitely make you feel attractive and satisfied.

12. Moon Panda

Moon Panda.



Pandas are pretty little creatures that most people admire. However, since having them for a pet is nearly impossible, one can settle on having a panda thigh body art.

13. Unicorn body art

Unicorn body art.



Unicorns are one of the most imaginable creatures having the aspect of beauty. Having a unicorn drawn on your body is a good option too.

14. Diamonds

Diamonds.



If you can't have diamonds in real life due to how expensive they are, getting them as a body art design is still a good option.

15. Owl body art

Owl body art.



People often have different opinions about owls. However, owl body art designs often stand out and are a good unique pick.

16. Musical notes

Musical notes.



Music is something many people love; hence having a body art design that portrays the aspect of musicality is not a bad pick.

17. Camera body art

Camera.



For photography lovers, such body art designs are a good option. A camera can be easily interpreted as it bears an open message.

18. Cat mural

Cat body art.



Cats' tattoos can be simplified and complicated according to taste. One option is having a cat mural done as body art.

19. Foreign language

A Chinese writing tattoo.



Rather than having a word body art design written in a language that is easily understood, one can go for a foreign language to hide the tattoo's meaning. It is a good option to remain private while having a tattoo.

20. Tiger

Tiger tattoo.



Tigers are known to be fierce but beautiful creatures due to their fur colours. A tiger body art design is an attractive option because of its details.

21. Dragon body art

Dragon tattoo.



Dragons are also imaginary creatures that are once thought to be in existence. Dragons are attractive in pictures and will often bring the aspect of uniqueness when done as body art.

22. Snake

Snake tattoo.



Snakes are often associated with evil and draw fear among many people. However, a snake body art design does not have to be scary and can bring out the beauty aspect, especially when blended with good floral patterns.

23. Animated body art

Animated coloured tattoo.



Tats don't have to be such a serious ordeal. Having such cute cartoon art is enough to make you attractive. Playing around with colours is key to bringing out an outstanding piece.

24. Foxy bat

Foxy bat.



Such a tattoo is a good option for nature lovers. It incorporates two distinct creatures and is good for drawing attention due to its detail.

25. Scorpion body art

Scorpion.



Scorpions are dangerous and are feared for their deadly poison. However, scorpion body art doesn't go wrong. It's a good option for being unique.

26. Samoan patterns

Samoan patterns.



Samoans are known for their distinct cultures, including body arts. Having a Samoan print makes you look unique as much as it attracts you to people of the same culture. It is one of the good options for tribal thigh tattoos.

27. Custom heart body art

Custom heart body art.



The heart is associated with feelings and love. Instead of drawing a heart alone, accompanying some beautiful quotes with it can play a good role in drawing attention. It is one of the best feminine thigh body art designs.

28. Face in flowers

Face in flowers.



Floral body art design goes hand in hand with how creative one is willing to be outstanding. When done right, such a detailed piece is very attractive.

29. Custom lion face

Custom lion face.



Lions are often associated with males. However, with good creativity, this can work out even for females who want to bring out the aspect of uniqueness and boldness.

30. Skull body art

Skull body art design.



Skulls are often associated with horror and death and can sometimes be scary. However, for a person who likes detail and uniqueness, such is an option that can work well.

31. Floral fox

Floral fox.



Being creative when it comes to floral tattoos and nature is key. Especially for nature lovers, such a body art design is a perfect option.

32. Floral bird

Floral bird.



Birds are beautiful in real life. Their blend of colours will always stand out, even on tattoos, making birds a good pick for body art.

33. Cat

Cat tattoo.



Cats are the favourite pets for many people besides dogs. Having a body art design for your favourite cat is also a good option.

34. Roses

Different coloured and black and white roses.



Such body art is a good option when keen on simplicity with a touch of detail. Playing around with creativity, as in the photo too, can go a long way in making one stand out.

35. Rosary

Rosary tattoos.



Rosaries are often associated with religious beliefs. Having such body art brings the aspect of being inclined to a particular religion. However, it can also go a long way in terms of beauty.

36. Cool anime art

Dragon ball and Pokémon characters.



Some people are so engrossed in movie characters and will go the extra mile to have body art of their favourite characters. It is a good option too for a change.

37. Anchor art

Anchor with a love symbol and a flower.



Love is something many people are happy about, and they will go to any extent to show it. One idea that goes with expressing love is an anchor for its deep meaning.

38. Floral strip

Flower strip.



One can opt for a floral strip around the thigh instead of going for vertical, large-sized body art on the thigh.

39. Custom love symbol

Love symbol tattoo.



Instead of having the actual red heart, one can go for a custom heart symbol, such as a flower-curated heart like in this case.

40. Crown body art

Crown and tiara tattoos.



A crown or tiara alone or with a name written to accompany it can be a good option. Since tiaras are often associated with queens and princesses, the body art will still look outstanding.

41. Thigh butterfly body art

Thigh butterfly art.



Butterfly designs enhance one's beauty. They also symbolize love, hope, freedom, and transformation. Many people have butterfly art on other parts of the body, including the hands, kneck, chest, and other places.

42. Sun and moon art

Sun and moon tattoo.



Sun and moon-inked art represents different things for different people. The sun often stands for strength and firmness, while the moon symbolizes beauty and calmness. A combination of the two energies represents balance.

43. Leg sleeve tattoo

Leg sleeve tattoo.



Leg sleeve tattoos are timeless classics. You can have several small designs covering your entire leg or one big art that covers the whole leg. Finding a talented artist ensures you get the best design.

44. Phoenix tattoo

Phoenix tattoo.



Phoenix art often represents victory. If you have overcome a major challenge in life, you can express your emotions using this unique body art. In other cultures, like the Chinese, phoenix stands for feminity, virtue, and grace.

45. Vine design

Vine tattoo.



Vine art represents life and growth. It is a versatile and unique design, often preferred by ladies. It always looks classy due to its minimalist yet bold and recognizable features.

46. Hand-trigger design

Hand-trigger design.



Hand-trigger art represents different things for different people. You can use it to express love or pass a random message.

47. Mandala art

Mandala design.



Mandala ink symbolizes perfection, balance, and eternity. When getting this art, ensure it is not cultural appropriation, especially if you intend to add Buddhist symbols. Mandala-inspired tattoos are often done with all-black ink.

48. Geometric art

Simple geometric art.



Traditionally, geometry art symbolizes spirituality. In contemporary society, people get the ink-art to represent symmetry, balance, and mystery. Getting a good artist will ensure your art looks amazing.

49. Lace tattoo

Lace leg art.



Lace designs are preferred by many ladies globally. They are sophisticated and enhance beauty. The stylish art can be drawn in various designs, including romantic and sensual styles.

50. Clock art

Clock tattoo.



Clock designs have different meanings relating to time. They can symbolize life and death, eternity, timeless love, or a reminder of a special moment in one's life. The art looks great on any part of the body and can be drawn solo or as part of a bigger tattoo design.

51. Maori art

Maori body art.



Maori body art is sometimes called Kirituhi if the art is drawn on someone who is not Maori. They usually represent someone's life journey but you can also have it for beauty purposes.

Why are thigh tattoos so popular?

Thigh body art is attractive in nature due to its boldness and ability to stand out, bringing out the lower body part of a female body.

Is a thigh tattoo a good idea?

Yes, thigh body art is a good option to go for. Thigh tattoos will make you attractive by drawing attention to the lower part of the body.

Does a thigh tattoo hurt?

Getting a tattoo hurts depending on the place of the body where it is drawn. However, getting a tattoo on the front part of the thigh is less painful than other sensitive body parts.

Can you tattoo your inner thigh?

Yes, you can. However, the inner part of the thighs is more sensitive than other parts; hence it will be more painful.

Where should I get my first tattoo?

For a first-time person, focusing on less sensitive areas; with fewer nerve endings is a good idea. These include the outer shoulder, calf, and outer arm.

Leg and thigh tattoos are great not only for beauty purposes but to display an important message. Having good and attractive tattoos go a long way in making one stand out.

