Reba McEntire's net worth is no 'Fancy' dream, it is reality

Nicknamed the Queen of Country, Reba McEntire's net worth of $95 million cements her status as an entertainment mogul. The red-haired star was born into a rodeo, ranching family in Oklahoma. She credits her success to hard work and called herself a survivor in a 2023 interview with Parade.

Persevere, stay in there, work hard and you'll achieve your dreams.

Reba McEntire gets an 8-figure paycheck as a coach on The Voice.

She has sold over 90 million albums since the 1970s, making her one of the best-selling female artists in all genres.

Reba McEntire's profile summary

Full name Reba Nell McEntire Date of birth March 28, 1955 Age 70 years old as of March 2025 Place of birth McAlester, Oklahoma Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Ex-husband Charlie Battles (1976-1987) Narvel Blackstock (1989-2015) Boyfriend Actor Rex Linn (2020 to date) Children Shelby Blackstock Education Southeastern Oklahoma State University (education & music) Profession Singer-songwriter, actress, businesswoman Social media Instagram YouTube X (Twitter)

Reba McEntire's net worth as a successful multi-hyphenate

The country music icon is estimated to be worth $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Reba McEntire's career earnings include income from album sales, tours, acting, The Voice, and her businesses.

Reba McEntire is a best-selling country music star

As one of the most successful female country stars, Reba McEntire has sold over 90 million albums globally. She started making music in the 1970s and has since released 32 studio albums and over 25 compilation albums.

McEntire has earned 19 platinum albums and 27 on the Billboard Top 10 Country Albums chart. She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2011. As of 2025, Reba has won three Grammys, 14 AMAs, 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, 7 CMAs, and 9 People's Choice Awards.

McEntire receives a huge paycheck on The Voice

Coaches on NBC's The Voice receive millions of dollars per season. Reba McEntire's salary on The Voice season 25 in 2024 was estimated to be $13 million, according to The Sun, despite reports of budget cuts. The country music megastar joined the reality singing competition as a judge in season 24.

Reba McEntire is also a Hollywood icon

The Oklahoma native has been on both the big and the small screen. She made her Hollywood debut in 1990 in the horror movie Tremors. She would later land roles in North, One Night at McCool's, Hercules, Charlotte's Web, and The Fox and the Hound 2.

The songstress starred in and produced the Emmy-nominated CW sitcom Reba (2001-2007). She had a recurring role in Young Sheldon (2017-2022) and starred on NBC's Happy Place in 2024. McEntire made her Broadway debut in 2001 as Annie Oakley in the revival of Annie Get Your Gun.

Reba McEntire is a savvy businesswoman

In 1988, McEntire co-founded the management company Starstruck Entertainment with her ex-husband and former manager Narvel Blackstock. The company has worked with artists like Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

Narvel and McEntire stopped working together after their divorce in 2015. The singer restructured the company to Reba's Business Incorporated (RBI).

The Grammy-winning artist has had a long-term fashion partnership with Dillard's since the early 2000s. She releases Western-inspired women's apparel via the department store chain. She also has a cowgirl boots collection with Justin Boots called Reba by Justin.

McEntire's expansive real estate portfolio

Reba McEntire owns a house in Nashville, Tennessee. She told Cowboys & Indians in December 2021 that the style in her home is 'African Cowboy' and has decorations with photos from her trips to Africa mixed with Western elements. She also shares a Los Angeles home with her boyfriend, Rex Linn.

Reba and her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock previously lived in a 9,242-square-foot, $9 million palatial mansion. They purchased the 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom house in 2003 in the Beverly Park neighbourhood of Beverly Hills, California. They listed it in 2015 for $22.5 million.

The ex-couple also owned the 80-acre Starstruck Farm in Gallatin, Tennessee. The property featured a 12,800-square-foot lakefront mansion. It went on the market in 2016 for $7.9 million and sold in 2017 for $5 million.

Reba McEntire owns a private jet

McEntire bought a Phenom for flexibility when touring. She told Jetset Magazine in 2012 that she previously owned a Hawker before selling it in 2000. In March 1991, eight of Reba's bandmates died in a plane crash, but she revealed in her memoir, Reba: My Story, that she kept flying because of her faith.

I remember flying home alone for the first time on our new airplane in June 1991, not long after the crash, to return to Nashville … Before I got on, I walked up to the plane, and I asked God to bless it.

Reba McEntire drives high-performance cars

McEntire purchased a $246,000 Lamborghini Diablo VT in 1995, according to the Chicago Tribune. She also has the classic 1988 Red Convertible Ford Mustang and the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. Modern cars in her collection include the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor and the 2023 Corvette Z06.

Reba McEntire paid her ex-husband a whopping $47.5 million

Reba and Narvel Blackstock divorced in 2015 after 26 years of marriage. Narvel was the singer's manager before they wed in June 1989. Despite the hefty $47.5 million divorce settlement, the pair revealed that they parted amicably.

What does Reba McEntire's son do?

Reba has one son, Shelby Steven Blackstock, born in February 1990, from her marriage to Narvel Blackstock. He was a skilled NASCAR driver for about a decade before he scaled back on car racing after marrying Marissa Branch in 2022.

Since 2020, Shelby has been the business development manager at Global Source Advisors. He is also a principal at Nashville-based B&R Development with an interest in real estate and investment projects.

Reba McEntire's net worth in 2025 is befitting of a country music powerhouse. The singer has been in the business for over five decades and remains an influential figure.

