Cleetus McFarland's net worth and biography: All about the YouTuber

Cleetus McFarland’s net worth has fans buzzing as this car-mad YouTuber rises to fame. From tearing up racetracks to building wild motors, there is plenty to know about the man behind the name.

Cleetus McFarland with a Cadillac Escalade-V (L) and at the ARCA Menards Series on February 13, 2025 (R).

Key takeaways

Cleetus McFarland’s real name is Garrett Mitchell .

. He launched his YouTube channel in 2009 .

. The Nebraska-born YouTuber married Madison Lutz in 2021, and they live near his multi-million-dollar racetrack.

He bought the Freedom Factory in 2019 for $2.2M , turning it into a motorsports goldmine.

, turning it into a motorsports goldmine. His NASCAR career kicked off in 2025, adding to his racing and business empire.

Profile summary

Real name Garrett Mitchell Place of birth Omaha, Nebraska, USA Date of birth April 5, 1995 Age 30 (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Nationality American Ethnicity White Occupation YouTuber, racer, entrepreneur YouTube channel Cleetus McFarland Years active 2009–present NASCAR career Started in 2025 with the ARCA Menards Series Marital status Married Spouse Madison Lutz Social media YouTube, Instagram

Cleetus McFarland’s net worth in 2025

As of 2025, Cleetus McFarland’s net worth is estimated to be between $1.7 million and $2 million, according to OnlineBizBooster and EditorialGe. His earnings come from YouTube, selling merchandise, sponsorships, and smart business ventures.

Cleetus McFarland’s YouTube income

His channel has over 4.22 million subscribers and 1.76 billion views, bringing in around $20,800 per month, according to YouTubers.me. Events like the Freedom 500 and his racetrack also add to his income.

Cleetus McFarland on November 27, 2024.

When did Cleetus McFarland start his YouTube channel?

Cleetus McFarland launched his YouTube channel on 28 January 2009 in Omaha, Nebraska. The channel originally featured videos about RC planes and boats.

McFarland later secured a role as a social media manager for 1320Video, a car media company. Eventually, he shifted his focus entirely to his own channel.

The name "Cleetus" emerged in July 2015 at Rocky Mountain Drag Week when a friend recorded him joking around in a spoof video that went viral. In an interview on The Dale Jr. Download podcast, he credited 1320Video’s Kyle Loftis, saying,

The guy I owe my entire career to… he is the one who called me Cleetus in a video.

McFarland’s channel soared with wild builds like Leroy, a record-breaking Corvette C5, and Mullet, a winning El Camino racer. Today, he is a prominent figure in the automotive world.

Cleetus McFarland’s Freedom Factory

In December 2019, Cleetus spent $2.2 million to buy the rundown DeSoto Speedway in Manatee County, Florida. He renamed it the Freedom Factory and told Dale Jr.,

I sold everything I had… went to that closing with every dollar I had.

Just months later, in early 2020, he hosted the first Freedom 500. The pay-per-view race featured 20 Crown Victoria cars he bought for $900 each.

Cleetus McFarland in 2024.

According to the podcast, COVID had just hit, and he was broke—his bank account even fell $90,000 into the red after an IRS payment bounced. He recalled the moment,

I run over to Allen, I go, ‘Did the stream stay up?’… ‘Garrett, there were 75,000 people on the stream,’ and I was just… mind blown that we had just made a monumental amount of money and successfully, like, saved what I thought was all crashing down in that moment.

With 75,000 viewers watching live, the earnings from that stream got him back on track and turned the venue into a goldmine. Now, the Freedom Factory is a thriving hub for his Cleetus and Cars events, the Freedom 500, and local races.

Cleetus McFarland’s racing career and NASCAR involvement

Cleetus made his Stadium Super Trucks debut in 2022 at Long Beach, leading the second race until a last-lap spin cost him victory. He later grabbed a podium at his Bristol 1000 event.

In drag racing, he won at the 2022 Haltech World Cup Finals with Mullet. A year later, he claimed victory in the Grannas Racing Stick Shift class.

Cleetus McFarland at the ARCA Menards Series Chilli's Ride the 'Dente 250 on February 14, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway.

In 2025, he launched his NASCAR career in the ARCA Menards Series, driving the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing at Daytona. He was involved in a crash and finished 30th but reflected,

I was inexperienced… next time I will have that experience.

McFarland is gearing up for Talladega next. He is eager to take on those massive superspeedways.

Who is Cleetus McFarland’s wife?

She is called Madison Lutz. According to an Instagram post, they began their relationship in January 2019.

Cleetus McFarland with his wife and kids.

Source: Instagram

Cleetus married Madison in December 2021, and as of February 2025, they have two children. They live in Florida, near his track. Speaking on the podcast, he acknowledged her support, saying,

I have taken my stuff down to zero twice, and she was cool.

FAQs

How much does Cleetus McFarland pay James?

While exact figures are unavailable, James, as a key team member, likely earns a competitive salary.

How much does Cleetus McFarland's crew make?

As of March 2025, the average annual salary for employees at Cleetus McFarland in the United States is $83,203, according to Salary.com.

How tall is Cleetus McFarland?

The American is 6 feet 6 inches (198 cm) tall.

How old is Cleetus McFarland?

He was born on April 5, 1995, making him 30 years as of 2025.

Where does Cleetus McFarland live?

How many businesses does Cleetus McFarland own?

He owns at least two major ventures—the Freedom Factory racetrack and a successful merchandise brand.

Cleetus McFarland has gone from a car enthusiast to a successful YouTuber and racer, showing what passion and determination can do. With sharp business skills and a bold approach, Cleetus McFarland's net worth is only set to grow further.

