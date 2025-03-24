Lizzy Musi's husband: Was the racer married at the time of her death?

Lizzy Musi's husband was a topic of speculation following the tragic news of her passing. The drag racer, known for her fearless presence on the track and appearances on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, had a public relationship history that raised many questions about her personal life.

Key takeaways

Lizzy Musi was not married at the time of her death in June 2024.

at the time of her death in June 2024. She was previously engaged to fellow drag racer Kye Kelley , but they split before marrying.

fellow drag racer , but they split before marrying. At the time of her passing, Lizzy was in a relationship with Jeffrey Earnhardt .

. Lizzy Musi did not have children.

Profile summary

Name Lizzy Musi Place of birth Carteret, New Jersey, United States Date of birth 1 January 1991 Age 33 (at the time of death) Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality American Ethnicity White Occupation Professional drag racer, TV personality Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Father Pat Musi Siblings Tricia Musi Date of death 27 June 2024

Who was Lizzy Musi's husband?

At the time of her passing, Lizzy Musi was not married. She had previously been engaged to Kye Kelley, a fellow drag racer and star of Street Outlaws, but they never walked down the aisle.

Their relationship, which started in 2017, was widely followed within the racing world. In 2021, Kye proposed to Lizzy during a Street Outlaws event in Las Vegas, a heartfelt moment that was caught on camera.

Lizzy Musi was set to become Kye Kelley's wife, and they had scheduled their wedding for 19 November 2023 in Kentwood, Louisiana. However, the marriage did not happen.

Lizzy Musi's cancer diagnosis

In April 2023, Lizzy announced on her YouTube channel that she had been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. It had already spread to her lymph nodes and liver. She explained:

I got the phone call from the doctor, and I knew it was going to be more serious coming from him.

They told me that it’s definitely cancer. It is one of the fastest and most aggressive breast cancers that you can have.

When did Lizzy Musi and Kye Kelley split?

They separated by the middle of 2023. In a Facebook post shared in July that year, Lizzy confirmed that they ended their engagement because Kye had not offered the support she needed during a difficult period.

Due to kye not being there during the toughest time of my life because of being busy with his racing operation. (I get it that’s how he makes his living) came to one MD ANDERSON appt. and just one chemo. Barely called or text to check on me…

Lizzy Musi's dating life after Kye Kelley

By the end of 2023, following her separation from Kelley, reports and posts on social media confirmed that Lizzy was in a relationship with NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt. Jeffrey is the grandson of the late racing legend Dale Earnhardt and the nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The professional stock car racer competes part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as well as the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. His official website also states that he has taken part in various special events, including the Rolex Series and the NASCAR Euro Series.

Musi openly shared on social media the great support she received as Jeffrey Earnhardt's girlfriend during her battle with cancer. On 26 February 2024, she posted a photo of the two kissing on Facebook, captioning it:

This guy right here has supported me like no other from sleepless ER nights and dealing with my health to cheering me on at my races. This past weekend I got to watch him do his thing after a long off season and he just straight killed it

Who was with Lizzy Musi when she died?

Lizzy Musi died on 27 June 2024 following her fight with stage four breast cancer. According to her family, she passed away peacefully at her home in North Carolina, surrounded by close family members. Her father wrote on Facebook:

Surrounded by her Family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25pm tonight . Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle.

At this time , the family would like to have time to process, grief and make arrangements in peace. we will give an update as soon as we have information to share.

Did Lizzy Musi have kids?

Lizzy Musi did not have any children. Throughout her career and public life, she rarely spoke about starting a family, as her attention was mainly on racing and, later, her fight against cancer.

She was one of two daughters, alongside her sister Tricia. Both pursued careers in racing, following in their father’s footsteps.

FAQs

Was Lizzy Musi married to Jeff Earnhardt?

The NASCAR driver was her boyfriend, but they were not married.

What happened to Pat Musi's daughter?

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings driver Lizzy Musi died after being diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

What records did Lizzy Musi hold?

According to Drag Illustrated, Lizzy Musi held the record for the quickest run in Pro Nitrous history with a 3.615-second pass at 208.62 mph in the eighth mile, set at the 2019 PDRA Fall Nationals at Darlington Dragway.

Lizzy Musi was known to be in significant relationships with Kye Kelley and later Jeffrey Earnhardt. While she never had a husband, her personal life was as dynamic and passionate as her racing career.

