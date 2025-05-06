Who was Sigmond Galloway? All about Mahalia Jackson's ex-husband

Minters Sigmond Galloway was Mahalia Jackson's second husband after her first marriage to Isaac Ike Hockenhull during the Great Depression. Their marriage turned out to be a nightmare for the gospel singer, who also battled health issues at the peak of her career.

Sigmond Galloway in 1969 (R) and Mahalia Jackson in 1955 (L). Photo: Ullstein Bild/Apic (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Sigmond Galloway's profile summary

Full name Minters Sigmond Galloway Date of birth May 18, 1922 Place of birth Ware, Elmore County, Alabama, United States Date of death May 18, 1972 Age at death 50 years old Resting place Fern Oaks Cemetery in Indiana Marital status Divorced (2) Spouses Mahalia Jackson (1964–1967) Celestine Olga Galloway (1949-1962) Children Daughter Sigma Galloway Parents Randolph Galloway, Mary Lou Courtney Siblings Emma Galloway Brannon, Sylvia Christine Galloway Profession Jazz singer, contracting concern salesman, military veteran

Mahalia Jackson and Sigmond Galloway had a whirlwind romance

Jackson met Sigmond in Gary, Indiana, through her friends. After a short romance, they exchanged vows in early July 1964 in Jackson's living room in Chicago, Illinois, per the New York Times. Their unplanned nuptials surprised the singer's friends and family.

Mahalia had been single for over two decades since divorcing her first husband, chemist Isaac 'Ike' Hockenhull. The ex-couple was married for five years, from 1935 to 1940. Their marriage broke down when Ike started pressuring her to pursue secular music. He also had a gambling addiction.

Sigmond was not ready for the 'in sickness' commitment

Galloway and Mahalia Jackson's relationship turned sour a few weeks after they said 'I Do'. While returning home from a concert in St. Louis, Missouri, the renowned Gospel singer experienced persistent coughing and had to seek medical attention at a Chicago hospital.

Mahalia Jackson was diagnosed with sarcoidosis in her heart. She had not been feeling well since the early 1950s and experienced frequent tiredness and shortness of breath.

Her recovery took over a year, which affected her touring and recording schedule. She lost over 23 kg (50 pounds), but her husband, Galloway, was unsupportive throughout her ordeal and even accused her of faking symptoms.

Sigmond tried to take over the management of her music career, and they had frequent arguments about finances. He also started being violent and, in one instance, broke his hand when he tried to hit the singer but instead hit the furniture.

Mahalia Jackson singing at a hotel reception in March 1961. Photo: Don Cravens (modified by author)

Jackson and Galloway's divorce

Mahalia sought to divorce Galloway after he proved to be an unreliable partner. Sigmond requested that their divorce case get a jury trial so that their marital issues would become public.

The judge ruled in Jackson's favour after Galloway's affairs were proved in court. The divorce was finalised in 1967, and he was not awarded any of Mahalia's assets.

Sigmond Galloway lost his first wife

Before becoming Mahalia Jackson's husband, Galloway married Indiana native Celestine Olga Galloway. They tied the knot in December 1949 and welcomed daughter Sigma. Celestine unfortunately met her untimely death in February 1962 at only 40 years old, according to her obituary. She was buried at the Evergreen Cemetery in Los Angeles.

Mahalia Jackson in January 1970. Photo: Michael Ochs (modified by author)

The life and death of Sigmond Galloway

Mahalia Jackson's second spouse was born on May 18, 1922, making him ten years younger than the gospel artist. He grew up in Elmore County, Alabama, but later relocated to Gary in Lake County, Indiana. His parents, Randolph and Mary Lou Galloway, had two other children, including Emma Brannon and Sylvia Christine McDonald.

Sigmond served in the US Army during World War II from 1943 to 1946. He was also a talented jazz musician and was working in the construction business as a contracting concern salesman when he met Mahalia Jackson. His life after divorcing the vocalist was relatively private.

Galloway passed away on his birthday in May 1972 at 50, according to his obituary. His cause of death was not made public. Sigmond was laid to rest at Fern Oaks Cemetery in Lake County, Indiana.

Mahalia Jackson during the 1968 Democratic National Convention at the International Amphitheatre in Chicago on August 28, 1968. Photo: Donaldson Collection (modified by author)

Mahalia Jackson never had any children

Jackson's two short-lived marriages did not bear any children. She, however, dedicated her life to ensuring other children in the African American community got an education through the Mahalia Jackson Foundation.

The singer established a non-denominational temple in Chicago where the youth learnt gospel music. Mahalia was also among the people who impacted history during the Civil Rights Movement alongside her close associate, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Mahalia's illness and death

Mahalia Jackson was 60 years old when she died on January 27, 1972. Her disease, Sarcoidosis (a systemic inflammatory disease), worsened in 1971 during her European tour. She underwent surgery to remove a bowel obstruction but suffered a fatal heart attack during recovery.

Mahalia Jackson getting down from the SS United States after arriving in New York in May 1964. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

Who inherited Mahalia Jackson's estate?

The particulars of Mahalia Jackson's Will were not made public, but her closest relatives included her four siblings and her aunt Hannah Robinson. The singer's estate was estimated to be worth $1 million (approx. $7 million in 2025) at the time of her death in 1972, per the New York Times.

Mahalia owned a three-flat building and two condominium apartments in Chicago alongside an 18-unit apartment complex in California. She also had stock holdings in Memphis-based Mahalia Jackson Products and received $105,000 in royalties from the Mahalia Jackson Chicken System.

Mahalia Jackson in October 1954. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

Mahalia Jackson's ex-husband, Sigmond Galloway, is often overshadowed by her legacy as the Queen of Gospel Music and a civil rights activist. They both met tragic ends a few years after their brief marriage, dying less than four months apart.

