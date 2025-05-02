Meet Anne Stringfield: Steve Martin's wife and accomplished writer

Steve Martin's wife, Anne Stringfield, has been an important part of his life since they crossed paths in the mid-2000s. From a romcom-like meeting via telephone to fulfilling parenthood, the Hollywood star gushed about finding real happiness. In his 2024 documentary, he said:

My life is completely backwards. I worked very hard early on and then have a happy marriage and a fantastic child at this age....I love it.

Anne Stringfield and Steve Martin at the 43rd AFI Life Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby Theatre on June 4, 2015, in Hollywood (R). Photo: Michael Kovac/Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Anne Stringfield and Steve Martin met over the phone when she was a fact-checker for The New Yorker, and the actor was the publication's regular contributor.

when she was a fact-checker for The New Yorker, and the actor was the publication's regular contributor. The couple has been married for over 17 years after tying the knot in mid-2007.

after tying the knot in mid-2007. Steve and Stringfield have one daughter, Mary, whom they chose to raise out of the spotlight.

Anne Stringfield's profile summary

Full name Anne Stringfield Date of birth December 13, 1972 Age 52 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Pensacola, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Husband Steve Martin (2007 to date) Children Daughter Mary Martin Parents Dr. James Stringfield, Margo Stringfield Education Davidson College, Pensacola High School Profession Writer

Anne Stringfield is a Florida native

Steve Martin's wife was born and raised in Pensacola, Florida. Her father, Dr. James Stringfield, is a pulmonologist, and her mother, Margo Stringfield, works as an archaeologist at the University of West Florida.

Anne grew up with a younger sister who has stayed out of the spotlight. She moved to North Carolina to pursue her undergraduate degree. She graduated from Davidson College, where she became a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society.

Five facts about Steve Martin's wife, Anne Stringfield. Photo: Michael Buckner on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Stringfield is an experienced writer

After college, Anne Stringfield was employed by The New Yorker as a fact-checker. She worked for the publication until 2012. Her literary work has also been featured in major publications like Vogue.

Steve Martin met Anne Stringfield through The New Yorker

The Hollywood A-list celebrity connected with Anne for the first time in the mid-2000s when she was assigned to fact-check a comedy piece that he wrote. Steve has been a long-time contributor to The New Yorker's humour sections like Shouts & Murmurs.

The Only Murders in the Building star told AARP in 2017 that they talked on the phone for over a year before they met in person. According to the publication, Anne was shy about meeting the veteran entertainer.

Steve Martin and Anne Stringfield attend the 'Leopoldstadt' Broadway opening night at Longacre Theatre on October 02, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Stringfield and Steve had a surprise wedding

Steve Martin married Stringfield on July 28, 2007, at their home in Los Angeles, California, after less than three years of dating. Former Nebraska Senator Bob Kerrey officiated the ceremony, while SNL creator Lorne Michaels was Martin's best man.

Anne looked radiant in a Vera wedding gown, while Martin wore his Inspector Clouseau moustache from the Pink Panther film. Guests who were invited to the ceremony thought they were attending a party, according to the comedian's publicist Alan Nierob.

The couple invited around 75 guests, including Steve Martin's famous friends Tom Hanks, Eugene Levy, Ricky Jay, Diane Keaton, and Carl Reiner. Stringfield is the actor's second wife. The 'Father of the Bride' star was previously married to British actress Victoria Tennant from 1986 to 1994.

Anne Stringfield attends the American Museum of Natural History's 2016 Museum Gala on November 17, 2016, in NYC. Photo: Jared Siskin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Anne Stringfield and Steve Martin welcomed a daughter

Steve Martin has one biological child, daughter Mary, who was born in December 2012. The actor became a first-time dad at 67 years old. In his 2024 Apple TV+ documentary, Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces, he shared that he never thought of starting a family when he was younger.

The Parenthood actor added that he experienced true love for the first time when he saw Anne Stringfield holding their newborn daughter. Martin also explained why they chose to raise Mary out of the spotlight, saying:

There's too much joy in the family life to compromise it in any way — I think people understand you don't want to show your kids on camera.

Anne Stringfield and Steve Martin at the 3rd Annual Hammer Museum Gala in October 2010. Photo: John Shearer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Anne Stringfield and Steve Martin have a considerable age difference

Steve Martin's wife, Anne Stringfield, is 52 years old as of May 2025 (born in December 1972), making her 27 years younger than the Three Amigos actor. Steve is 79 years old (born on August 14, 1945).

Martin and Stringfield's age gap has never been an issue. The Saturday Night Live star called her beautiful and smart while accepting his honorary Academy Award during the 5th Annual Governors Awards in 2013. He also gushed about her in a 2015 People interview, saying:

She makes it all possible. She has one of the most important qualities a person can have, and that's kindness.

Ann Stringfield, Steve Martin and Arianna Huffington attend Arianna Huffington's 'Right is Wrong' Book Party on May 21, 2008, in Beverly Hills. Photo: Amy Graves (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Stringfield has made a few television appearances

Anne appeared in Steve Martin's 2024 Apple TV+ documentary. She also made a cameo in season two of the Hulu comedy-mystery series Only Murders in the Building as a lookalike to Tina Fey's character Cinda Canning.

During the 43rd American Film Institute Life Achievement Award in 2015, Tina Fey joked that Steve married a younger and thinner version of her. The women's striking resemblance has since become a running joke.

Martin Short and Anne Stringfield attend Hammer Museum's 'Gala in the Garden' at Hammer Museum on October 10, 2015, in Westwood, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Steve plans to leave Hollywood for more family time

Steve Martin has built a successful career dating back to the 1960s, mostly alongside his long-term best friend, Martin Short. After six decades in show business, the multi-hyphenate told the Hollywood Reporter in 2022 that he might retire once Only Murders in the Building wraps up.

When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others — This is weirdly it...I have a family life that's really fun. To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I'm not willing to do that anymore. I can't disappear for three months.

Steve Martin at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theatre on September 15, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Steve Martin's wife, Anne Stringfield, keeps a low profile despite being married to one of Hollywood's famous stars. The veteran entertainer holds her in high regard as a wonderful wife and mother.

READ ALSO: Who is Richard Gere's wife? Meet Alejandra Silva and discover their love story

Briefly.co.za published the story of Richard Gere's wife, Alejandra Silva. The couple wed in 2018 in a Buddhist ceremony, and they have two sons.

Alejandra was previously married to geologist Govind Friedland, the son of mining billionaire Robert Friedland. The veteran actor relocated to his wife's home country of Spain in late 2024.

Source: Briefly News