Meet Jason Day's wife, Ellie Day: a timeline of their enduring relationship

Jason Day's wife, Ellie, has been his anchor since the 2000s, before the world knew him on the PGA Tour. From a chance meeting at an Ohio pub to welcoming five kids, the pair has become one of golf's most celebrated couples.

Ellie, she never gave up on me trying to get back to the winner's circle again. She just was always pushing me to try and get better.

Day and Ellie during The Barclays Championship at Plainfield Country Club on August 30, 2015, in New Jersey (R). Photo: Chris Condon on Getty Images/@elliedaybdf on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Australian pro golfer Jason Day has been married to Ellie Day for over 15 years since 2009.

Ellie is an Ohio native and met 17-year-old Jason when she was 19.

The golf couple is raising their three sons and two daughters in Westerville, Ohio.

Ellie Day's profile summary

Full name Ellie Harvey Day Date of birth April 30, 1986 Age 38 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth Lucas, Ohio Current residence Westerville, Columbus, Ohio Religion Christian Husband Jason Day (2009 to date) Children Dash, Arrow, Oz, Lucy, Winnie Parents Tom Harvey, Lucy Sanchez Knapp Siblings Clark Harvey Profession Philanthropist Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Jason Day's wife met him before his golf success

Jason Day met his wife, Ellie, in 2005 at Mavis Winkles, an Irish pub in Twinsburg, Ohio, where she worked as a waitress. Jason was 17 years old, while Ellie was 19 and did not know much about golf. He told Travel Insider in 2016 that he was too shy to approach her but later got her number from his then-coach and caddie, Colin Swatton.

I found out that Colin had her number, and I texted her, 'This is Jason Day from Australia. Do you remember me?' She said yes, and we started talking.

The pair had their first date nearly two years later, in 2007, at Applebee's restaurant in Columbus, Ohio. Ellie was working at a restaurant and salon after graduating from a beauty school, and Jason had just started playing professionally on the PGA Tour.

Five facts about Jason Day's wife, Ellie Day. Photo: Ben Van Hook on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jason Day and Ellie had a scrapbook proposal and a barn wedding

Day proposed to Ellie in 2009 using a scrapbook he made with pictures of their relationship. He revealed on the Up & Down Podcast in 2019 that he popped the question on the last page with the words, 'Will the country girl marry the city boy?' He proposed on top of Mount Jeezie in Ohio.

The twosome exchanged vows a few months later, in October 2009, at a barn in Bellville, Ohio. On their 15th marriage anniversary in October 2024, Ellie uploaded a video of their growing family with the caption:

Fifteen years. Five babies. So much life and love. I can't believe it. We were just a couple of kids who didn't have a clue about anything. Eternally grateful for the grace and goodness of God.

Jason Day and Ellie Day on their wedding day in October 2009 (L). Photo: @elliedaybdf (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ellie and Jason Day have five children

The couple welcomed son Dash James in July 2012 and their daughter Lucy Adenil in November 2015. Ellie revealed she had lost her pregnancy in November 2017, but the Days were blessed with a third child, son Arrow, a year later in November 2018.

Their son Oz Niro was born in June 2021. In February 2023, Ellie announced that she was expecting a baby number 5, adding, "This was not in our plans at all." Daughter Winnie Joanna arrived in early September 2023.

Jason Day and Ellie Day with their five children during the 2025 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club(R). Photo: @elliedaybdf/@jasondayofficial (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ellie Day is an Ohio native with deep cowgirl roots

Jason Day's wife was born and raised in Lucas, Ohio, alongside her brother, Clark. Her father, Tom Harvey, is a high school baseball and basketball coach and an insurance agent. Her mother, Lucy Sanchez Knapp, is an entrepreneur with a custom slipcover business.

Ellie has always loved her country upbringing and told the Mansfield News Journal in 2011 that she would continue being a cowgirl. Her mother Lucy told the publication that she thought Ellie would end up marrying someone who has country roots.

Her Aussie husband chose to settle in her home state. Jason Day's family resides in Westerville, Columbus, Ohio, where he built a customized home with a Full Swing golf simulator and a Virtual Green, according to GolfDigest.

Jason Day and Ellie during the RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey Golf Club on July 26, 2015, in Oakville, Canada. Photo: Vaughn Ridley (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ellie Day is the president of the Brighter Days Foundation

Jason and Ellie established the Brighter Days Foundation in 2011. The foundation supports non-profit organisations serving the underprivileged residents of Central Ohio with basic needs like education, food, and shelter. In a 2020 promotional video for the foundation, Ellie said:

I just wanted to do something. I wanted to see the change happening — You have to start somewhere, and I think the best place to start is at home.

Jason Day with Ellie at the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 6, 2018, in Charlotte (R). Photo: Sam Greenwood on Getty Images/@elliedaybdf on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ellie Day helped care for Jason's ailing mother

Jason's mother, Denning Day, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017. She left Australia to move to her son's Ohio home, where she lived while receiving treatment.

Denning died in early March 2022 after a five-year battle, which was a devastating moment for the pro golfer who also lost his father to stomach cancer when he was 12. Jason Day's wife reminisced about the time they spent together during her cancer treatment with an Instagram video and the caption:

I just keep thinking about how cancer took you from me, but it also gave you to me. I would definitely trade you being healthy and far away for the time I had you here — It was a gift to get to know you the last five years. I will treasure every one of these memories.

Jason Day with his mother, Denning Day, at a past family event. Photo: @jasondayofficial/@elliedaybdf (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is Jason Day's illness?

Jason Day suffers from chronic back pain and vertigo, a viral infection attacking the inner ear nerve. The ailment has impacted his performance on the golf course on several occasions. He first experienced vertigo in 2015 when he collapsed during the US Open at Chambers Bay.

In May 2023, the Aussie golfer revealed during a press conference at Quail Hollow ahead of the Wells Fargo Championship that the illness derailed him at the 2023 Masters and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He shared that stress contributes to his recurring vertigo bouts.

When you feel like you're running on all cylinders, you're making a lot of birdies, you're doing a lot of good things, it's difficult when sometimes the health plays a factor...When you put yourself under stressful conditions all the time, sooner or later your immune system gets compromised.

Jason Day during the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2025, in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Photo: Andrew Redington/Jared C. Tilton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jason Day's wife, Ellie Day, continues to be a solid rock for the Aussie golf star, who has been through several highs and lows since they met. His support system has grown with their five kids, who are often seen at his tournaments.

READ ALSO: Who was Charley Hull's husband? A look at the golfer's love life

Briefly.co.za highlighted Charley Hull's love life. The Northamptonshire native is among the best pro golfers on the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

Charley was previously married to English MMA star Ozzie Smith. They wed in September 2019 and divorced less than two years later in 2021.

Source: Briefly News