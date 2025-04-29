Who is Brittany Williams' boyfriend? Inside her post-Josh Allen love life

Beloved American football quarterback Josh Allen captured fans' attention when he began a relationship with influencer Brittany Williams, with the happy couple frequently posting snapshots of their love online. Are the two still together, and if not, who is Brittany Williams' boyfriend now?

Brittany and Josh were in a long-term relationship for almost a decade. Photo: Carmen Mandato and Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Brittany Williams’ dating life became a central focus for fans who know her through her romantic ties to footballer Josh Allen.

who know her through her romantic ties to footballer Josh Allen. Brittany and Josh met during childhood and sparked romance rumours in 2017, but were rumoured to have begun dating in 2015.

but were rumoured to have begun dating in 2015. The long-term couple have since split, with Josh in a different relationship since 2023.

Brittany Williams' profile summary

Full name Brittany Morgan Williams Date of birth April 26, 1996 Age 29 years old in 2025 Birthplace California, USA Current residence New York, USA Marital status Single Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Grey Parents Chris and Megan Williams Profession Pilates instructor and social media influencer Net worth $200,000 Social media Instagram TikTok

Who is Brittany Williams' boyfriend now?

Brittany has not said who her boyfriend is, but she alluded to her relationship status in response to an Instagram user commenting 'Haven’t found the next pro athlete yet?' on an undisclosed Instagram post of hers in November 2024. Brittany replied, in a now-deleted response:

'Luckily, my boyfriend owns a team and doesn’t play for one. Don’t have to be with another brain-dead CTE athlete.'

Following her comments and public outrage, Brittany stated that her account was hacked, posting to her Instagram story:

'My accounts have been hacked several times tonight, trying to get it resolved. If anyone has any tips please let me know.'

Brittany claimed to be dating an NFL owner, but she has since said that her social media was hacked. Photo: Vivien Killilea (modified by author)

Source: Original

Are Josh and Brittany still together?

Josh Allen and Brittany Williams have been broken up since 2023. Josh became linked to singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld in May of that year, after the duo were spotted on multiple dates.

They publicly confirmed their relationship status on Instagram in July 2024 and became engaged in November 2024, which Josh also publicly confirmed on an Instagram post.

How did Josh and Brittany meet?

Brittany and Josh were childhood friends who met when they were around eight in Fresno, California. Brittany had attended Josh's brother's birthday party. The party was taking place next to a minor league baseball game, and Josh fetched a ball that landed near the party. Speaking to Kelly Stafford on her The Morning After podcast, Brittany said of their first meeting:

'I just remember being so embarrassed, thinking: "Oh my gosh, cooties". That was our big first moment we recall about each other.'

A planned encounter

The duo did not meet again until in their mid-teens, but their mothers stayed connected, and Brittany's mother reached out to Josh's mother after Brittany mentioned how 'cute' Josh had grown to become.

The former couple first met as kids. Photo: Icon Sportswire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

On the same podcast, Brittany said that they reunited at Josh's family restaurant, where she decided to take a chance and 'go for it', kissing the shy athlete in the parking lot. They stayed in touch, and Brittany invited Josh to a high-school dance.

Falling out of touch and reconnecting in college

Her friends had teased Josh for his shyness, with Brittany stating he 'was nervous and my friends were crazy, ' leading them to not talk for a year. Brittany expressed her feelings on their disconnect, stating:

'He ghosted me for a year, but at the same time, I thought: "Okay, I get it, things are just not in our timing right now." I knew it wasn't meant to be then.'

Josh reached out in college, texting Brittany, saying he 'messed up.' In 2017, Brittany took him to her sorority formal and shared a photo on Instagram of the duo kissing at Josh's college football game for the University of Wyoming Cowboys.

Brittany has since embraced the single life. Photo: Elsa (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Life after Brittany Williams' break-up from Josh Allen

The social media influencer spoke to the Martinis and Bikinis podcast regarding how her life has been post-breakup, and expressed her excitement:

'I was with my ex-boyfriend for 10 years and would say that coming into the dating world was very difficult for me at first because I never thought I would be here again. But here I am, I am very happy now. The dating life in New York is absolutely crazy but so much fun. It was so entertaining.'

Brittany also discussed her unique dating experience after her long-term relationship ended, and how being back in the dating game has helped her grow as a person, expressing:

'After a while, you realise dating isn’t always fun and games. I had to take a step back, grow, and learn on my own and figure out what it is that makes me happy and once you do that, people just start flocking to you because they can feel the confidence. That radiates through friendships and family, and attracts the right people to you.'

What do we know about Brittany Williams' family?

Brittany's parents are Chris and Megan Williams. According to Chris' LinkedIn page, he was a successful former football player in the 90s, playing for Fresno State University. The team were two-time Conference champions and Freedom Bowl champions during his time with them.

Brittany is a social media influencer and Pilates instructor. Photo: @brittwilll on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What does Brittany Williams do for a living?

Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend is a social media influencer and Pilates instructor. She owns the online workout platform, Pilates by Britt.

What is Brittany Williams doing now?

Brittany divides her time between California and New York. She also endorses Saie Beauty, a makeup and skincare brand offering 'clean' products which do not contain toxic chemicals.

Social media

Brittany Williams’ Instagram page had 139K followers as of April 22, 2025, and her TikTok page had 22.7K followers.

Details on Brittany Williams' boyfriend remain elusive, and it is unclear whether she is dating an NFL owner after saying she was hacked, which led to her providing those comments. However, Brittany has openly discussed how much fun she has had since re-joining the dating world and how she has grown as a person.

