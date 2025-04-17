Who is Cheyanne King? All about Gavin Casalegno's new wife

Actor Gavin Casalegno has kept trending, not just for his iconic roles in movies and TV shows, but also for his quiet wedding with Cheyanne King. Less than a year after separating from American actress and model Larsen Thompson, news about his marriage broke out with less information, sparking curiosity.

Gavin Casalegno and his wife, Cheyanne King. Photo: @cheyannecasalegno on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Cheyanne King is 24 as of 2025 . She was born on 23 February 2001 .

. She was born on . She is a registered nurse who graduated from Baylor University and passed her nursing boards in 2023.

who graduated from Baylor University and passed her nursing boards in 2023. Gavin Casalegno married Cheyanne in a surprise ceremony. They had been courting since early 2023.

Profile summary

Full name Cheyanne King Gender Female Date of birth 23 February 2001 Age 24 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Gavin Casalegno Profession Registered nurse Social media Instagram LinkedIn

Who is Cheyanne King?

According to Elle, Cheyanne King is Gavin Casalegno's wife. More than that is her consistent declaration of her Christian faith, which she frequently shares on her Instagram page.

Showing gratitude to God for working things in her favour, she wrote in an Instagram post in 2021:

Looking over this past year, I’m just mind blown with what the Lord will do when you give Him your priorities & just incredibly thankful for the way He takes what the enemy meant for evil and turns it for good.

Facts about Cheyanne King. Photo: @cheyannecasalegno (modified by author)

Source: Original

How old is Cheyanne King?

Cheyanne King is 24 years old in 2025. She was born on 23 February 2001 in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

Casalegno's wife obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Baylor University in May 2023. She shared the milestone in an Instagram post with her followers:

What an honour it has been to endure this journey with the Lord and be the first in my family to graduate college! I’ve learned so much in the last four years and am so thankful to be graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing! I can’t wait to do ministry and love on people in the medical field and bring the light of Jesus into dark places!

What does Cheyanne King do for a living?

Gavin’s wife is a registered nurse in the United States. She has also leveraged her romantic relationship with her celebrity husband to become an Instagram personality.

Cheyanne has almost 200,000 followers on Instagram alone. She uses the platform to share motivational posts about her personal life.

Gavin Casalegno and Cheyenne King Casalegno at the Highline Stages in February 2025. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

How long have Gavin and Cheyanne been together?

The couple reportedly started dating in 2023. According to Cosmopolitan, this coincided with when Cheyanne started giving hints about a romance with her current husband on her Instagram page.

The registered nurse always shared pictures of herself on vacation with a man whose face she never showed. Fans in her comment sections were quick to identify the man as Gavin. This was much to the disappointment of some while others were ecstatic about the brewing romance.

When was Cheyanne King’s wedding?

The exact date of Cheyanne King and Gavin Casalegno's marriage is not public knowledge. Fans were treated to surprise wedding pictures on King’s Instagram page on 13 November 2024.

Cheyanne was tagged to the five-slide post by Gavin’s official handle. The post showing where the couple shared their marriage vows and a kiss had this caption:

Forever captivated by you.

Cheyanne King and Gavin Casalegno on their wedding day. Photo: @cheyannecasalegno

Source: Instagram

On 2025 Valentine's Day, Cheyanne shared a loved-up picture with her husband on her Instagram. She captioned it:

My valentine for the rest of our lives.

Who is Gavin Casalegno's ex-girlfriend?

The young male actor dated Larsen Thompson. Born on 19 November 2000, Larsen is an American actress, model, and dancer. She started dancing when she was four years old. At nine, she trained in hip-hop, tap, contemporary, and ballet.

Per People, the duo dated for over six years, from 2016 to 2022 before they called it quits. Sharing how they met with Krissy Jane in February 2018, Thompson said:

We actually met off of Instagram. We chat with a mutual photographer, and the next week, Gavin and I are shooting with her, and she's like, 'Oh, my God, you have to meet this person. You guys would be so cute together.' So, I went onto her photos and saw a picture of Gavin, so I liked it, he saw my like and came onto my Instagram, and he slid into my DMs.

Gavin Casalegno and Cheyanne at the AMI - Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show. Photo: Francois Durand

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Who is Cheyanne Casalegno? She is an Instagram personality popularly known as Gavin Casalegno’s wife.

She is an popularly known as Gavin Casalegno’s wife. Who is Cheyanne King married to? She is married to The Summer I Turned Pretty actor, Gavin Casalegno .

She is married to actor, . What does Cheyanne King do? Cheyanne earns a living as a registered nurse .

Cheyanne earns a living as a . Where is Cheyenne King from? She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Is Gavin from TSITP married? He is married to Cheyanne King.

He is married to Cheyanne King. Did the actor of Jeremiah get married? The character of Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty was played by Gavin Casalegno, who is now married in real life.

Cheyanne King is a licensed nurse now married to actor Gavin Casalegno. The union has yet to produce any children. As such, the newlyweds are basking in each other’s company.

