Cynthia Erivo's recent appearance at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas on April 2, 2025, alongside Ariana Grande, raised questions about her health due to her drastic change in appearance. Fans were concerned with her baldness and weight loss, with many asking: Does Cynthia Erivo have cancer?

Cynthia Erivo's bald look is a deliberate artistic choice and not a health crisis. Photo: @cynthiaerivo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Cynthia Erivo's profile summary

Full name Cynthia Onyedinmanasu Chinasaokwu Erivo Gender Female Date of birth January 8, 1987 Age 38 years (as of April 2025) Place of birth Stockwell, London, United Kingdom Nationality British Height 5 feet 5 inches Weight 72 kg Siblings Stephanie Relationship status In a relationship Partner Lena Waithe Education Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, University of East London Profession Singer and Actress Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram Facebook TikTok

Does Cynthia Erivo have cancer?

The British actress appeared on stage on April 2, 2025, alongside Ariana Grande to share the first look of Wicked: For Good during CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas. Fans speculated Cynthia had cancer following her bald appearance, weight loss, and public statements about her health journey.

However, there is no indication that Cynthia has cancer. She clarified her need to change her looks for comfort rather than conforming to the industry's beauty standards.

The actress also revealed that she suffered from COVID-19 before shooting for the musical during an interview with The New York Times. She said,

There was one time when I got Covid.

Cynthia Erivo at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison

Source: Original

Why Cynthia Erivo does not have hair

The actress has not been shy about addressing her clean-shaven appearance. Transforming into her role as the Wicked Witch of the West in Wicked required her to create a more convincing appearance for the character.

In a December 2024 interview with Elle UK, Erivo expressed her satisfaction with her looks. She said,

I like my bald head. There’s nothing wrong with my hair – it grows in very fast. I just like my face.

In addition to shaving, Erivo shared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon the extent to which she went to prove she was the best for the role. She said,

I was very ill by the end of it. I was in bed for the next week, for like four days, with a 104 fever.

While speculations sometimes link Cynthia Erivo's style to alopecia, the English actress has never confirmed this. The Wicked star usually undergoes dramatic makeovers for parts, and her baldness allows her to slide into various characters, such as Elphaba, easily.

Cynthia Erivo at the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Why does Cynthia Erivo have no eyebrows?

Erivo shaved her eyebrows as a signature style and for her various roles. She often uses makeup to prove it is not a health issue but a controllable aesthetic choice.

Why does Cynthia Erivo have such long fingernails?

The Wicked star has long fingernails, a signature part of her style. In an interview with ELLE, Gina Oh, one of her manicurists, discussed Erivo's inspiration behind her notable nail sets. She said,

‘The sky really is the limit when it comes to her nails.

Shea Osei, another of her manicurists, described how Cynthia's manicure changes to represent a newfound boldness. Shea added,

Her nails are a representation of her growth.

‘As the film continues and the character begins transforming, she gets a new set of nails that are longer, darker, and a bit more daring.

Also, Rose Hackle, a celebrity manicurist who has been doing Cynthia's nails since 2020, described how the Wicked star is usually attached to her nails. She added,

She really loves nails and is always shopping for little jewels and trinkets to add to her designs.

Speaking to Ebony, Erivo revealed that getting her nails done is almost like a sacred ritual. She said,

It’s the one time that I can’t go anywhere.

Cynthia Erivo at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Is Cynthia Erivo married?

Cynthia is queer and is in a relationship with Lena Waithe, an American actress and film producer. The duo have been quietly dating since 2022 but have since become public. In May 2018, Erivo took to Instagram to write about their relationship. She captioned,

Lena you are absolutely everything. You are perfection. What a meeting of minds, glad to have you in my life! Stuck like glue !!! SHINE QUEEN SHINE!!

In a September 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Cynthia addressed the rumours of being a lesbian. She said,

I’m very tight-lipped with my relationships, ’cause I don’t think that my relationship is for anyone else but for me...I spend so much of my life sharing everything—whether it’s my work or my soul or my life in speeches. I think I give enough of myself that I’m allowed to keep something for me.

She added,

It’s enough for people to know that I’m a queer person who could have relationships with men or women or neither.

Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo onstage at the 50th NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Cynthia, whose full name is Cynthia Onyedinmanasu Chinasaokwu Erivo (age 38 years as of April 2025), was born in Stockwell, London, United Kingdom, on January 8, 1987.

Her net worth is around $5 million from her successful career in the entertainment industry.

from her successful career in the entertainment industry. The talented actress skyrocketed to fame for her role as Celie in the Broadway production of The Color Purple .

in the Broadway production of . Erivo studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Does Cynthia Erivo have cancer? This is a question that most of the star's fans have been asking after her bald appearance and public statements about her health journey. There is no evidence that the Wicked star is dealing with a major or life-threatening illness, but she is nonetheless devoted to prioritizing her health and well-being.

