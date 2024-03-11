How these bald actors looked like when they had hair: top 40 list

Hair loss can affect anyone, including your favourite celebrities. Keen to see what they looked like before they were bald? Here are the famous bald actors and their appearance when they had hair.

Embracing baldness allows individuals to embrace their natural appearance and feel comfortable in their skin.

Male pattern baldness is the most common type of hair loss in men and can sometimes start in your late teens or twenties. While you do not need to treat this type of hair loss, some treatment options can reduce further hair loss, and some can help regrow some of the hair. So, who is the most famous bald person?

How these 40 famous bald actors looked like when they had hair

These bald celebrities are a reminder that sometimes it looks better. They have also inspired others who may be self-conscious or ashamed of their looks, as hair loss does not put a hold on their great acting career. Here is our list of bald actors in no particular order:

No. Name 1. Patrick Stewart 2. Bruce Willis 3. Jason Statham 4. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson 5. Vin Diesel 6. Billy Zane 7. Terry Crews 8. Michael Chiklis 9. Stanley Tucci 10. John Malkovich 11. Sean Connery 12. Laurence Fishburne 13. Stone Cold Steve Austin (Steve Austin) 14. Ed Harris 15. Larry David 16. Tyrese Gibson 17. Taye Diggs 18. Howie Mandel 19. Bryan Cranston 20. Corey Stoll 21. Anthony Carrigan 22. Mark Strong 23. Common 24. Yul Brynner 25. Dave Chapelle 26. Telly Savalas 27. Terry O'Quinn 28. Jason Alexander 29. John Travolta

1. Patrick Stewart

Stewart made his Broadway theatre debut in 1971. Photo: @PatrickStewart (modified by author)

Full Name: Patrick Hewes Stewart OBE

Patrick Hewes Stewart OBE Birth date : July 13, 1940

: July 13, 1940 Place of birth: Mirfield, United Kingdom

Mirfield, United Kingdom Nationality: British

Patrick Stewart is one of the famous White bald actors who gained international stardom for his leading role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987–94). He was just 17 when he began to lose his hair; by 19, he was completely bald.

2. Bruce Willis

Willis obtained his first lead role in the Blake Edwards film Blind Date. Photo: @Bruce (modified by author)

Full name: Walter Bruce Willis

Walter Bruce Willis Date of birth : March 19, 1955

: March 19, 1955 Birthplace : Idar-Oberstein, West Germany

: Idar-Oberstein, West Germany Profession: Actor, Producer

Bruce Willis is an acclaimed actor who gained fame for starring in the comedy-drama series Moonlighting (1985–1989). He has shown a positive and accepting attitude towards the natural ageing process and his determination to embrace his humanity.

3. Jason Statham

Statham has also been a fashion model and black-market salesman. Photo: @JasonStatham (modified by author)

Full name : Jason Statham

: Jason Statham Date of birth : July 26, 1967

: July 26, 1967 Place of birth : Shirebrook, United Kingdom

: Shirebrook, United Kingdom Nationality: British

Jason Statham, the English actor and former competitive diver, is widely recognized for movies such as The Fate of the Furious (2017) and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019). His ability to pull off the bald look is highly attributed to his masculine facial features.

4. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Johnson made his wrestling debut in the USWA under Flex Kavanah, where he won the tag team championship with Brett Sawyer. Photo: @Dwayne (modified by author)

Full name: Dwayne Douglas Johnson

Dwayne Douglas Johnson Date of birth: May 2, 1972

May 2, 1972 Place of birth : Hayward, California, USA

: Hayward, California, USA Nationality: American

Dwayne Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever. Dwane started losing his hair due to baldness in the male pattern.

5. Vin Diesel

Vin founded the production company One Race Films. Photo: @VinDiesel (modified by author)

Full name : Mark Sinclair

: Mark Sinclair Date of birth : July 18, 1967

: July 18, 1967 Place of birth: Alameda County, California, United States

Alameda County, California, United States Nationality: American

Vin Diesel is best known for portraying Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. In 2006, viewers were left shocked to see Vin sporting some hair in a comedy-drama Find Me Guilty.

6. Billy Zane

Billy's breakthrough role was in the 1989 Australian film Dead Calm. Photo: @BillyZane (modified by author)

Full name : William George Zane Jr.

: William George Zane Jr. Date of birth: February 24, 1966

February 24, 1966 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality: American

Billy Zane became famous for playing the main antagonist, Caledon Hockley, in Titanic (1997). The actor was one of the many who embraced the bald head in the early '90s.

7. Terry Crews

Terry played Julius Rock in the UPN/CW sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. Photo: @TerryCrews (modified by author)

Full name: Terry Alan Crews

Terry Alan Crews Date of birth : July 30, 1968

: July 30, 1968 Place of birth : Flint, Michigan, USA

: Flint, Michigan, USA Nationality: American

Terry Crews is an actor, comedian, and former professional football player. He is not naturally bald, having stated in an interview that he shaves his head daily.

8. Michael Chiklis

Michael is best known for portraying Detective Vic Mackey on the FX police drama series The Shield. Photo: @MichaelChiklis (modified by author)

Full name: Michael Charles Chiklis

Michael Charles Chiklis Date of birth : August 30, 1963

: August 30, 1963 Place of birth : Lowell, Massachusetts, USA

: Lowell, Massachusetts, USA Nationality: American

Michael Chiklis is best known for his roles as The Thing in two Fantastic Four films (2005–2007). The actor revealed that a particular effect makeup technique gone wrong made him bald at 20.

9. Stanley Tucci

Tucci first gained recognition in the 1985 film Prizzi's Honor. Photo: @StanleyTucci (modified by author)

Full name : Stanley Tucci Jr.

: Stanley Tucci Jr. Date of birth: November 11, 1960

November 11, 1960 Place of birth: Peekskill, New York, USA

Peekskill, New York, USA Nationality: American

Stanley Tucci has starred in numerous television series, including the legal drama Murder One (1995–96) and the medical drama 3 lbs (2006). His hair loss is due to male baldness.

10. John Malkovich

John Malkovich is known for his distinctive voice, intense performances, and versatility across various roles. Photo: @JohnMalkovich (modified by author)

Full name: John Malkovich

John Malkovich Date of birth : December 9, 1953

: December 9, 1953 Place of birth: Christopher, Illinois, USA

Christopher, Illinois, USA Nationality: American

John Malkovich has received two Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor nominations for Places in the Heart (1984) and In the Line of Fire (1993). His hair loss is due to ageing.

11. Sean Connery

Sean was the first actor to portray fictional British secret agent James Bond. Photo: @SeanConnery (modified by author)

Full name : Sir Thomas Sean Connery

: Sir Thomas Sean Connery Date of birth: August 25, 1930

August 25, 1930 Died : October 31, 2020

: October 31, 2020 Place of birth: Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Edinburgh, United Kingdom Nationality: British

Sean Connery is a Scottish actor who has appeared in Marnie (1964), The Offence (1973), and Murder on the Orient Express (1974). The legendary actor began to lose his hair at 35.

12. Laurence Fishburne

Fishburne has been hailed for his forceful, militant, and authoritative character. Photo: @LaurenceFishburne (modified by author)

Full name: Laurence John Fishburne III

Laurence John Fishburne III Date of birth: July 30, 1961

July 30, 1961 Place of birth: Augusta, Georgia, USA

Augusta, Georgia, USA Nationality: American

Laurence gained recognition for portraying Morpheus in the groundbreaking science fiction trilogy The Matrix. Fishburne’s bald celebrity status has become a signature of his on-screen presence.

13. Stone Cold Steve Austin (Steve Austin)

Steve Austin is often regarded as one of the greatest and most influential professional wrestlers ever. Photo: @SteveAustin (modified by author)

Full name: Steven James Anderson

Steven James Anderson Date of birth: December 18, 1964

December 18, 1964 Place of birth: Victoria, Texas, USA

Victoria, Texas, USA Nationality: American

Steve Austin is an American retired professional wrestler, actor, and media personality. He started to lose hair when he was between 25 to 26 years old.

14. Ed Harris

Harris is a versatile actor known for his intense performances. Photo: @EdHarris (modified by author)

Full name: Edward Allen Harris

Edward Allen Harris Date of birth: November 28, 1950

November 28, 1950 Place of birth : Englewood, New Jersey, USA

: Englewood, New Jersey, USA Nationality: American

Ed Harris is known for portraying the enigmatic Man in Black in the hit HBO series Westworld. He has been balding since a relatively young age.

15. Larry David

Larry David is best known as the co-creator of the television series Seinfeld. Photo: @LarryDavid (modified by author)

Full name: Lawrence Gene David

Lawrence Gene David Date of birth: July 2, 1947

July 2, 1947 Place of birth : Sheepshead Bay, New York, USA

: Sheepshead Bay, New York, USA Nationality: American

Larry David is a comedian and co-creator of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm. He had a head of curly hair in his younger years.

16. Tyrese Gibson

Gibson had his first starring role in John Singleton's coming-of-age hood film Baby Boy (2001). Photo: @TyreseGibson (modified by author)

Full name: Tyrese Darnell Gibson

Tyrese Darnell Gibson Date of birth: December 30, 1978

December 30, 1978 Place of birth: Watts, California, USA

Watts, California, USA Nationality: American

Tyrese Gibson, one of the top bald black actors, gained recognition as Roman Pearce in the film Fast & Furious. He has been bald since the beginning of his career.

17. Taye Diggs

Diggs hosted the game show Hypnotize Me with hypnotist Keith Barry. Photo: @TayeDiggs (modified by author)

Full name: Scott Leo "Taye" Diggs

Scott Leo "Taye" Diggs Date of birth : January 2, 1971

: January 2, 1971 Place of birth : Newark, New Jersey, USA

: Newark, New Jersey, USA Nationality: American

Taye Diggs gained widespread recognition in How Stella Got Her Groove Back. He started losing his hair at a tender age, decided not to fight the inevitable, and shaved his head.

18. Howie Mandel

Mandel is known for voicing Gizmo in the 1984 film Gremlins. Photo: @HowieMandel (modified by author)

Full name : Howard Michael Mandel

: Howard Michael Mandel Date of birth : November 29, 1955

: November 29, 1955 Place of birth : Willowdale, Toronto, Canada

: Willowdale, Toronto, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Howie Mandel became famous for his roles as Dr. Wayne Fiscus on the medical drama series St. Elsewhere and as the host of the game show Deal or No Deal. Reportedly, he chose to go bald because it was easier to keep himself “clean” that way.

19. Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston was an original cast member of the ABC soap opera Loving. Photo: @BryanCranston (modified by author)

Full name: Bryan Lee Cranston

Bryan Lee Cranston Date of birth: March 7, 1956

March 7, 1956 Place of birth : Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA

: Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

Bryan Cranston is an Emmy-winning actor known for his role as Walter White in Breaking Bad. He started losing his hair due to baldness in the male pattern.

20. Corey Stoll

Corey was a regular cast member of the NBC drama Law & Order: LA. Photo: @CoreyStoll (modified by author)

Full name: Corey Daniel Stoll

Corey Daniel Stoll Date of birth : March 14, 1976

: March 14, 1976 Place of birth: Upper West Side, New York, USA

Upper West Side, New York, USA Nationality: American

Corey Stoll is known for his roles in House of Cards and Ant-Man. He started losing his hair due to baldness in the male pattern.

21. Anthony Carrigan

Anthony is also known for playing Tyler Davies in the television series The Forgotten. Photo: @AnthonyCarrigan (modified by author)

Full name : Anthony Carrigan

: Anthony Carrigan Date of birth: January 2, 1983

January 2, 1983 Place of birth: Winchester, Massachusetts, USA

Winchester, Massachusetts, USA Nationality: American

Anthony Carrigan gained widespread recognition for his role as NoHo Hank in the HBO dark comedy series Barry. Since childhood, Carrigan has had alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

22. Mark Strong

Mark Strong is a British actor known for his commanding presence and versatile performances. Photo: @MarkStrong (modified by author)

Full name : Mark Strong

: Mark Strong Date of birth : August 5, 1963

: August 5, 1963 Place of birth : London, United Kingdom

: London, United Kingdom Nationality: British

Mark Strong is a British actor known for his roles in Sherlock Holmes and Kingsman: The Secret Service. He became bald in 1994.

23. Common

Lynn began rapping in the late 1980s. Photo: @Common (modified by author)

Full name: Lonnie Rashid Lynn

Lonnie Rashid Lynn Date of birth: March 13, 1972

March 13, 1972 Place of birth : South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA

: South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality: American

Common appeared in movies such as Selma, American Gangster, John Wick, and The Hate U Give. He lost his hair due to male pattern baldness.

24. Yul Brynner

Yul also worked as a model and photographer and wrote several books. Photo: @YulBrynner (modified by author)

Full name: Yuliy Borisovich Briner

Yuliy Borisovich Briner Date of birth: July 11, 1920

July 11, 1920 Died: October 10, 1985

October 10, 1985 Place of birth : Vladivostok, Russia

: Vladivostok, Russia Nationality: Russian

Yul Brynner was known for his roles in classic films such as The King and I and The Ten Commandments. The Hollywood star began to experience hair loss in the mid-1950s, likely due to male pattern baldness.

25. Dave Chapelle

Chappelle is known for his fearless approach to comedy. Photo: @DaveChapelle (modified by author)

Full name : David Khari Webber Chappelle

: David Khari Webber Chappelle Date of birth: August 24, 1973

August 24, 1973 Place of birth : Washington, DC, USA

: Washington, DC, USA Nationality: American

Dave Chappelle starred in the satirical comedy sketch series Chappelle's Show (2003–2006). He became bald at age 24.

26. Telly Savalas

Telly was known for his bald head and deep, resonant voice. Photo: @TellySavalas (modified by author)

Full name: Aristotelis "Telly" Savalas

Aristotelis "Telly" Savalas Date of birth: January 21, 1922

January 21, 1922 Died: January 22, 1994

January 22, 1994 Place of birth: Garden City, New York, USA

Garden City, New York, USA Nationality: American

Telly Savalas was best known for his iconic role as Detective Theo Kojak in the television series Kojak. He lost his hair due to male pattern baldness.

27. Terry O'Quinn

Terry O'Quinn has been praised for his ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters. Photo: @TerryO'Quinn (modified by author)

Full name : Terrance Quinn

: Terrance Quinn Date of birth: July 15, 1952

July 15, 1952 Place of birth : Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, USA

: Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, USA Nationality: American

Terry O'Quinn is known for his roles in Lost and The Stepfather. In his early acting career, he maintained dark, curly hair, but he is now bald.

28. Jason Alexander

Alexander is known for his philanthropic efforts and advocacy work outside of acting. Photo: @JasonAlexander (modified by author)

Full name : Jay Scott Greenspan

: Jay Scott Greenspan Date of birth: September 23, 1959

September 23, 1959 Place of birth : Newark, New Jersey, USA

: Newark, New Jersey, USA Nationality: American

Jason Alexander is best known for his role as George Costanza on the iconic sitcom Seinfeld. He lost hair due to androgenic alopecia.

29. John Travolta

In addition to his film career, Travolta is also a licensed pilot and aviation enthusiast. Photo: @JohnTravolta (modified by author)

Full name : John Joseph Travolta

: John Joseph Travolta Date of birth : February 18, 1954

: February 18, 1954 Place of birth : Englewood, New Jersey, USA

: Englewood, New Jersey, USA Nationality: American

John Travolta is known for his roles in iconic films like Grease and Pulp Fiction. Travolta lost his hair due to androgenetic alopecia.

30. Donald Faison

Faison has been praised for his comedic timing, versatility, and likeable on-screen presence. Photo: @DonaldFaison (modified by author)

Full name : Donald Adeosun Faison

: Donald Adeosun Faison Date of birth : June 22, 1974

: June 22, 1974 Place of birth: Harlem, New York, USA

Harlem, New York, USA Nationality: American

Donald Faison is best known as Dr. Christopher Turk in the television series Scrubs. His hair started receding at 18.

31. Samuel L. Jackson

Jackson is one of the most widely recognized actors of his generation. Photo: @Samuel L. Jackson (modified by author)

Full name: Samuel Leroy Jackson

Samuel Leroy Jackson Date of birth : December 21, 1948

: December 21, 1948 Place of birth: Washington, DC, USA

Washington, DC, USA Nationality: American

Jackson made his professional theatre debut in Mother Courage and Her Children in 1980. He is bald but enjoys wearing wigs in his films.

32. Shia LaBeouf

LaBeouf practised comedy before acting. Photo: @ShiaLaBeouf (modified by author)

Full name : Shia Saide LaBeouf

: Shia Saide LaBeouf Date of birth : June 11, 1986

: June 11, 1986 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

Shia LaBeouf gained widespread recognition for his role in the Disney Channel series Even Stevens. He has often been spotted sporting a shaved head.

34. Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito has maintained a short and receding hairstyle. Photo: @DannyDeVito (modified by author)

Full name : Daniel Michael DeVito Jr.

: Daniel Michael DeVito Jr. Date of birth : November 17, 1944

: November 17, 1944 Place of birth : Neptune Township, New Jersey, USA

: Neptune Township, New Jersey, USA Nationality: American

DeVito gained prominence as Louie De Palma in the television series Taxi. He started losing his hair due to male pattern baldness.

35. Wesley Snipes

Besides acting, Snipes has also produced films through his production company, Amen Ra Films. Photo: @WesleySnipes (modified by author)

Full name: Wesley Trent Snipes

Wesley Trent Snipes Date of birth : July 31, 1962

: July 31, 1962 Place of birth: Orlando, Florida, USA

Orlando, Florida, USA Nationality: American

Snipes has starred in films such as New Jack City (1991), Jungle Fever (1991), and Passenger 57 (1992). He started losing his hair, likely due to the male pattern baldness.

36. Jesse Williams

Jesse is an actor and activist. Photo: @JesseWilliams (modified by author)

Full name: Jesse Wesley Williams

Jesse Wesley Williams Date of birth : August 5, 1981

: August 5, 1981 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality: American

Jesse Williams is best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in Grey's Anatomy. He started losing his hair, likely due to the male pattern baldness.

37. Jon Cryer

Cryer has also directed films such as Two and a Half Men, The Crazy Ones, and Mom. Photo: @JonCryer (modified by author)

Full name : Jonathan Niven Cryer

: Jonathan Niven Cryer Date of birth : April 16, 1965

: April 16, 1965 Place of birth: New York, USA

New York, USA Nationality: American

Jon rose to fame as Duckie in the John Hughes-written film Pretty in Pink. He is believed to have lost his hair due to male pattern baldness.

38. Woody Harrelson

Harrelson is a fan of chess. Photo: @WoodyHarrelson (modified by author)

Full name: Woodrow Tracy Harrelson

Woodrow Tracy Harrelson Date of birth : July 23, 1961

: July 23, 1961 Place of birth : Midland, Texas, USA

: Midland, Texas, USA Nationality: American

Woody Harrelson gained prominence as bartender Woody Boyd on the NBC sitcom Cheers (1985–1993). He maintained a thick, curly hair but later started balding.

39. Robert Duvall

Duvall is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors of his generation. Photo: @RobertDuvall (modified by author)

Full name: Robert Selden Duvall

Robert Selden Duvall Date of birth : January 5, 1931

: January 5, 1931 Place of birth: San Diego, California, USA

San Diego, California, USA Nationality: American

Robert Duvall won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Tender Mercies (1983). Duvall has had thinning hair since his early 20s.

40. Alan Arkin

Arkin had been taking acting lessons since age 10. Photo: @Alan Arkin (modified by author)

Full name: Alan Wolf Arkin

Alan Wolf Arkin Date of birth : March 26, 1934

: March 26, 1934 Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, USA

: Brooklyn, New York, USA Nationality: American

Alan Arkin gained widespread recognition as Captain Yossarian in the film adaptation of Joseph Heller's novel Catch-22 in 1970. He embraces his baldness without wearing a hairpiece.

Baldness has become a hallmark of success and individuality from actors to musicians.

Male pattern baldness affects everyone, from musicians to actors, athletes to politicians, and it has become a hallmark of success and individuality. The above bald actors remind us that bald is another style and going bald does not mean losing your good looks or career.

