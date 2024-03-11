How these bald actors looked like when they had hair: top 40 list
Hair loss can affect anyone, including your favourite celebrities. Keen to see what they looked like before they were bald? Here are the famous bald actors and their appearance when they had hair.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- How these 40 famous bald actors looked like when they had hair
- 1. Patrick Stewart
- 2. Bruce Willis
- 3. Jason Statham
- 4. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
- 5. Vin Diesel
- 6. Billy Zane
- 7. Terry Crews
- 8. Michael Chiklis
- 9. Stanley Tucci
- 10. John Malkovich
- 11. Sean Connery
- 12. Laurence Fishburne
- 13. Stone Cold Steve Austin (Steve Austin)
- 14. Ed Harris
- 15. Larry David
- 16. Tyrese Gibson
- 17. Taye Diggs
- 18. Howie Mandel
- 19. Bryan Cranston
- 20. Corey Stoll
- 21. Anthony Carrigan
- 22. Mark Strong
- 23. Common
- 24. Yul Brynner
- 25. Dave Chapelle
- 26. Telly Savalas
- 27. Terry O'Quinn
- 28. Jason Alexander
- 29. John Travolta
- 30. Donald Faison
- 31. Samuel L. Jackson
- 32. Shia LaBeouf
- 34. Danny DeVito
- 35. Wesley Snipes
- 36. Jesse Williams
- 37. Jon Cryer
- 38. Woody Harrelson
- 39. Robert Duvall
- 40. Alan Arkin
Male pattern baldness is the most common type of hair loss in men and can sometimes start in your late teens or twenties. While you do not need to treat this type of hair loss, some treatment options can reduce further hair loss, and some can help regrow some of the hair. So, who is the most famous bald person?
How these 40 famous bald actors looked like when they had hair
These bald celebrities are a reminder that sometimes it looks better. They have also inspired others who may be self-conscious or ashamed of their looks, as hair loss does not put a hold on their great acting career. Here is our list of bald actors in no particular order:
|No.
|Name
|1.
|Patrick Stewart
|2.
|Bruce Willis
|3.
|Jason Statham
|4.
|Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
|5.
|Vin Diesel
|6.
|Billy Zane
|7.
|Terry Crews
|8.
|Michael Chiklis
|9.
|Stanley Tucci
|10.
|John Malkovich
|11.
|Sean Connery
|12.
|Laurence Fishburne
|13.
|Stone Cold Steve Austin (Steve Austin)
|14.
|Ed Harris
|15.
|Larry David
|16.
|Tyrese Gibson
|17.
|Taye Diggs
|18.
|Howie Mandel
|19.
|Bryan Cranston
|20.
|Corey Stoll
|21.
|Anthony Carrigan
|22.
|Mark Strong
|23.
|Common
|24.
|Yul Brynner
|25.
|Dave Chapelle
|26.
|Telly Savalas
|27.
|Terry O'Quinn
|28.
|Jason Alexander
|29.
|John Travolta
1. Patrick Stewart
- Full Name: Patrick Hewes Stewart OBE
- Birth date: July 13, 1940
- Place of birth: Mirfield, United Kingdom
- Nationality: British
Patrick Stewart is one of the famous White bald actors who gained international stardom for his leading role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987–94). He was just 17 when he began to lose his hair; by 19, he was completely bald.
2. Bruce Willis
- Full name: Walter Bruce Willis
- Date of birth: March 19, 1955
- Birthplace: Idar-Oberstein, West Germany
- Profession: Actor, Producer
Bruce Willis is an acclaimed actor who gained fame for starring in the comedy-drama series Moonlighting (1985–1989). He has shown a positive and accepting attitude towards the natural ageing process and his determination to embrace his humanity.
3. Jason Statham
- Full name: Jason Statham
- Date of birth: July 26, 1967
- Place of birth: Shirebrook, United Kingdom
- Nationality: British
Jason Statham, the English actor and former competitive diver, is widely recognized for movies such as The Fate of the Furious (2017) and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019). His ability to pull off the bald look is highly attributed to his masculine facial features.
4. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
- Full name: Dwayne Douglas Johnson
- Date of birth: May 2, 1972
- Place of birth: Hayward, California, USA
- Nationality: American
Dwayne Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever. Dwane started losing his hair due to baldness in the male pattern.
5. Vin Diesel
- Full name: Mark Sinclair
- Date of birth: July 18, 1967
- Place of birth: Alameda County, California, United States
- Nationality: American
Vin Diesel is best known for portraying Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. In 2006, viewers were left shocked to see Vin sporting some hair in a comedy-drama Find Me Guilty.
6. Billy Zane
- Full name: William George Zane Jr.
- Date of birth: February 24, 1966
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
- Nationality: American
Billy Zane became famous for playing the main antagonist, Caledon Hockley, in Titanic (1997). The actor was one of the many who embraced the bald head in the early '90s.
7. Terry Crews
- Full name: Terry Alan Crews
- Date of birth: July 30, 1968
- Place of birth: Flint, Michigan, USA
- Nationality: American
Terry Crews is an actor, comedian, and former professional football player. He is not naturally bald, having stated in an interview that he shaves his head daily.
8. Michael Chiklis
- Full name: Michael Charles Chiklis
- Date of birth: August 30, 1963
- Place of birth: Lowell, Massachusetts, USA
- Nationality: American
Michael Chiklis is best known for his roles as The Thing in two Fantastic Four films (2005–2007). The actor revealed that a particular effect makeup technique gone wrong made him bald at 20.
9. Stanley Tucci
- Full name: Stanley Tucci Jr.
- Date of birth: November 11, 1960
- Place of birth: Peekskill, New York, USA
- Nationality: American
Stanley Tucci has starred in numerous television series, including the legal drama Murder One (1995–96) and the medical drama 3 lbs (2006). His hair loss is due to male baldness.
10. John Malkovich
- Full name: John Malkovich
- Date of birth: December 9, 1953
- Place of birth: Christopher, Illinois, USA
- Nationality: American
John Malkovich has received two Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor nominations for Places in the Heart (1984) and In the Line of Fire (1993). His hair loss is due to ageing.
11. Sean Connery
- Full name: Sir Thomas Sean Connery
- Date of birth: August 25, 1930
- Died: October 31, 2020
- Place of birth: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
- Nationality: British
Sean Connery is a Scottish actor who has appeared in Marnie (1964), The Offence (1973), and Murder on the Orient Express (1974). The legendary actor began to lose his hair at 35.
12. Laurence Fishburne
- Full name: Laurence John Fishburne III
- Date of birth: July 30, 1961
- Place of birth: Augusta, Georgia, USA
- Nationality: American
Laurence gained recognition for portraying Morpheus in the groundbreaking science fiction trilogy The Matrix. Fishburne’s bald celebrity status has become a signature of his on-screen presence.
13. Stone Cold Steve Austin (Steve Austin)
- Full name: Steven James Anderson
- Date of birth: December 18, 1964
- Place of birth: Victoria, Texas, USA
- Nationality: American
Steve Austin is an American retired professional wrestler, actor, and media personality. He started to lose hair when he was between 25 to 26 years old.
14. Ed Harris
- Full name: Edward Allen Harris
- Date of birth: November 28, 1950
- Place of birth: Englewood, New Jersey, USA
- Nationality: American
Ed Harris is known for portraying the enigmatic Man in Black in the hit HBO series Westworld. He has been balding since a relatively young age.
15. Larry David
- Full name: Lawrence Gene David
- Date of birth: July 2, 1947
- Place of birth: Sheepshead Bay, New York, USA
- Nationality: American
Larry David is a comedian and co-creator of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm. He had a head of curly hair in his younger years.
16. Tyrese Gibson
- Full name: Tyrese Darnell Gibson
- Date of birth: December 30, 1978
- Place of birth: Watts, California, USA
- Nationality: American
Tyrese Gibson, one of the top bald black actors, gained recognition as Roman Pearce in the film Fast & Furious. He has been bald since the beginning of his career.
17. Taye Diggs
- Full name: Scott Leo "Taye" Diggs
- Date of birth: January 2, 1971
- Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA
- Nationality: American
Taye Diggs gained widespread recognition in How Stella Got Her Groove Back. He started losing his hair at a tender age, decided not to fight the inevitable, and shaved his head.
18. Howie Mandel
- Full name: Howard Michael Mandel
- Date of birth: November 29, 1955
- Place of birth: Willowdale, Toronto, Canada
- Nationality: Canadian
Howie Mandel became famous for his roles as Dr. Wayne Fiscus on the medical drama series St. Elsewhere and as the host of the game show Deal or No Deal. Reportedly, he chose to go bald because it was easier to keep himself “clean” that way.
19. Bryan Cranston
- Full name: Bryan Lee Cranston
- Date of birth: March 7, 1956
- Place of birth: Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
Bryan Cranston is an Emmy-winning actor known for his role as Walter White in Breaking Bad. He started losing his hair due to baldness in the male pattern.
20. Corey Stoll
- Full name: Corey Daniel Stoll
- Date of birth: March 14, 1976
- Place of birth: Upper West Side, New York, USA
- Nationality: American
Corey Stoll is known for his roles in House of Cards and Ant-Man. He started losing his hair due to baldness in the male pattern.
21. Anthony Carrigan
- Full name: Anthony Carrigan
- Date of birth: January 2, 1983
- Place of birth: Winchester, Massachusetts, USA
- Nationality: American
Anthony Carrigan gained widespread recognition for his role as NoHo Hank in the HBO dark comedy series Barry. Since childhood, Carrigan has had alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.
22. Mark Strong
- Full name: Mark Strong
- Date of birth: August 5, 1963
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
- Nationality: British
Mark Strong is a British actor known for his roles in Sherlock Holmes and Kingsman: The Secret Service. He became bald in 1994.
23. Common
- Full name: Lonnie Rashid Lynn
- Date of birth: March 13, 1972
- Place of birth: South Side, Chicago, Illinois, USA
- Nationality: American
Common appeared in movies such as Selma, American Gangster, John Wick, and The Hate U Give. He lost his hair due to male pattern baldness.
24. Yul Brynner
- Full name: Yuliy Borisovich Briner
- Date of birth: July 11, 1920
- Died: October 10, 1985
- Place of birth: Vladivostok, Russia
- Nationality: Russian
Yul Brynner was known for his roles in classic films such as The King and I and The Ten Commandments. The Hollywood star began to experience hair loss in the mid-1950s, likely due to male pattern baldness.
25. Dave Chapelle
- Full name: David Khari Webber Chappelle
- Date of birth: August 24, 1973
- Place of birth: Washington, DC, USA
- Nationality: American
Dave Chappelle starred in the satirical comedy sketch series Chappelle's Show (2003–2006). He became bald at age 24.
26. Telly Savalas
- Full name: Aristotelis "Telly" Savalas
- Date of birth: January 21, 1922
- Died: January 22, 1994
- Place of birth: Garden City, New York, USA
- Nationality: American
Telly Savalas was best known for his iconic role as Detective Theo Kojak in the television series Kojak. He lost his hair due to male pattern baldness.
27. Terry O'Quinn
- Full name: Terrance Quinn
- Date of birth: July 15, 1952
- Place of birth: Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, USA
- Nationality: American
Terry O'Quinn is known for his roles in Lost and The Stepfather. In his early acting career, he maintained dark, curly hair, but he is now bald.
28. Jason Alexander
- Full name: Jay Scott Greenspan
- Date of birth: September 23, 1959
- Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA
- Nationality: American
Jason Alexander is best known for his role as George Costanza on the iconic sitcom Seinfeld. He lost hair due to androgenic alopecia.
29. John Travolta
- Full name: John Joseph Travolta
- Date of birth: February 18, 1954
- Place of birth: Englewood, New Jersey, USA
- Nationality: American
John Travolta is known for his roles in iconic films like Grease and Pulp Fiction. Travolta lost his hair due to androgenetic alopecia.
30. Donald Faison
- Full name: Donald Adeosun Faison
- Date of birth: June 22, 1974
- Place of birth: Harlem, New York, USA
- Nationality: American
Donald Faison is best known as Dr. Christopher Turk in the television series Scrubs. His hair started receding at 18.
31. Samuel L. Jackson
- Full name: Samuel Leroy Jackson
- Date of birth: December 21, 1948
- Place of birth: Washington, DC, USA
- Nationality: American
Jackson made his professional theatre debut in Mother Courage and Her Children in 1980. He is bald but enjoys wearing wigs in his films.
32. Shia LaBeouf
- Full name: Shia Saide LaBeouf
- Date of birth: June 11, 1986
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
Shia LaBeouf gained widespread recognition for his role in the Disney Channel series Even Stevens. He has often been spotted sporting a shaved head.
34. Danny DeVito
- Full name: Daniel Michael DeVito Jr.
- Date of birth: November 17, 1944
- Place of birth: Neptune Township, New Jersey, USA
- Nationality: American
DeVito gained prominence as Louie De Palma in the television series Taxi. He started losing his hair due to male pattern baldness.
35. Wesley Snipes
- Full name: Wesley Trent Snipes
- Date of birth: July 31, 1962
- Place of birth: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Nationality: American
Snipes has starred in films such as New Jack City (1991), Jungle Fever (1991), and Passenger 57 (1992). He started losing his hair, likely due to the male pattern baldness.
36. Jesse Williams
- Full name: Jesse Wesley Williams
- Date of birth: August 5, 1981
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
- Nationality: American
Jesse Williams is best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in Grey's Anatomy. He started losing his hair, likely due to the male pattern baldness.
37. Jon Cryer
- Full name: Jonathan Niven Cryer
- Date of birth: April 16, 1965
- Place of birth: New York, USA
- Nationality: American
Jon rose to fame as Duckie in the John Hughes-written film Pretty in Pink. He is believed to have lost his hair due to male pattern baldness.
38. Woody Harrelson
- Full name: Woodrow Tracy Harrelson
- Date of birth: July 23, 1961
- Place of birth: Midland, Texas, USA
- Nationality: American
Woody Harrelson gained prominence as bartender Woody Boyd on the NBC sitcom Cheers (1985–1993). He maintained a thick, curly hair but later started balding.
39. Robert Duvall
- Full name: Robert Selden Duvall
- Date of birth: January 5, 1931
- Place of birth: San Diego, California, USA
- Nationality: American
Robert Duvall won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Tender Mercies (1983). Duvall has had thinning hair since his early 20s.
40. Alan Arkin
- Full name: Alan Wolf Arkin
- Date of birth: March 26, 1934
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
- Nationality: American
Alan Arkin gained widespread recognition as Captain Yossarian in the film adaptation of Joseph Heller's novel Catch-22 in 1970. He embraces his baldness without wearing a hairpiece.
Male pattern baldness affects everyone, from musicians to actors, athletes to politicians, and it has become a hallmark of success and individuality. The above bald actors remind us that bald is another style and going bald does not mean losing your good looks or career.
READ ALSO: Butterfly locs hairstyles and everything you need to know
Briefly.co.za published an article about butterfly locs, a trendy and stylish variation of faux locs that mimics the look of dreadlocks. Unlike faux locs, which require you to wrap the hair tightly, the wrapping process for butterfly locs is slightly loos.
These are unique butterfly locs hairstyles that you should see. The ideas will inspire your next locs hairstyle and will make head turns.
Source: Briefly News