Who is Grayson Allen's wife? Meet Morgan Reid, former soccer star

Grayson Allen's wife, Morgan Reid, has been part of his life since they met in college over a decade ago. The Phoenix Suns' shooting guard calls her 'his forever person'.

Grayson Allen and Morgan Reid on New Year's in 2020 (L). Photo: @morgan_reid (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Grayson and Morgan met as undergraduates at Duke University in 2014 and started dating during their senior year before tying the knot in 2022.

in 2014 and started dating during their senior year before tying the knot in 2022. Morgan Reid was raised in an athletic family in North Carolina.

in North Carolina. Reid quit professional soccer in 2020 due to severe hip pain caused by a torn labrum.

Morgan Reid's profile summary

Full name Morgan Nicole Reid Allen Date of birth June 13, 1995 Age 29 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States Religion Christian Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Marital status Married Husband Grayson Allen (2022 to date) Children Daughter Emslie May Parents Brian K Reid, Cheryl Reid Siblings Brothers Jason, Jake and Justin, and sister Madison Education Duke University (Evolutionary Anthropology) Profession Retired soccer athlete Teams Orlando Pride (2019-2020) North Carolina Courage (2018) Player position Defender Social media Instagram

Grayson Allen's wife met the NBA star in college

Morgan Reid and Grayson attended Duke University, where they both played for the Duke Blue Devils in the NCAA. Reid was studying evolutionary anthropology while playing soccer, and Grayson was pursuing psychology and playing college basketball. While recalling how their relationship developed during a joint interview with Whistle White in April 2022, :

I think (our first kiss) was at my apartment, senior year — We were best friends since freshman year, and I had this feeling that you might have liked me.

After graduation, the couple dated long-distance while they played for their respective professional clubs. In a February 2024 interview with the Phoenix Suns, Morgan said it was challenging being apart, but they would spend time together during the off-season.

Five facts about Grayson Allen's wife, Morgan Reid. Photo: @morgan_reid on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Grayson Allen and Morgan Reid's wedding

The Phoenix Suns' shooting guard popped the question in February 2022 along the beach. They both posted pictures of their engagement on Instagram with the caption, 'My forever person.'

Grayson Allen married Morgan four months later on July 13, 2022, at Nestldown in Los Gatos, California. Their pup Teddy was the ring-bearer. The couple lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, until late 2023, when Allen left the Milwaukee Bucks and joined the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

Grayson Allen and Morgan Reid during their engagement in February 2022 (R) and their wedding in July 2022 (L). Photo: @morgan_reid (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Morgan Reid and Grayson Allen have a baby

Grayson and Morgan became first-time parents on October 26, 2024, when they welcomed their daughter, Emslie May. The NBA star missed the game between the Suns and the LA Lakers in Los Angeles to be there for his wife during delivery in Phoenix. The excited parents shared the first pictures of Grayson Allen's baby in January 2025 with the caption:

Our greatest blessing came in 2024! On October 26th Emslie Mae joined us Earth-side, and has stolen our hearts every day since.

Morgan Reid holding her daughter, Emslie May (L). Photo: @morgan_reid (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Grayson Allen's wife was a standout athlete

Morgan Reid played soccer and basketball at Cardinal Gibbons High School in North Carolina. She was part of the soccer team that won the 2013 State Championship and was named the NCSCA Player of the Year in 2014.

She played college soccer for the Duke Blue Devils as a defender for four years, from 2014 to 2018. Reid then joined the National Women's Soccer League in 2019 after being drafted by the North Carolina Courage as the 38th overall pick in the 2018 NWSL College Draft.

The athlete was traded to the Orlando Pride a few months later, in April 2019. Morgan also played international soccer for the United States. She was part of the Under-17 team from 2012 and joined the Under-20 squad in 2014.

Morgan Reid during a previous match with the Orlando Pride. Photo: @morgan_reid (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Morgan Reid's hip injury derailed her pro soccer career

Grayson Allen's wife stepped away from professional soccer and the NWSL in 2020 after missing out on the field most of the season. The athlete later cited a severe hip injury as the reason for her early retirement in a November 2022 blog post on her website.

Morgan reportedly started experiencing pain during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and was misdiagnosed five times before her husband, Grayson, encouraged her to visit the American Institute in Chicago. The clinic diagnosed her with a labral tear that needed surgery to correct. In a November 2022 Instagram post, she wrote:

My hope is that any athlete going through something similar will read my story and continue advocating for themselves.

Morgan Reid is wearing jersey No. 27 during a previous Orlando Pride game. Photo: @morgan_reid (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Morgan Reid's parents have athletic backgrounds

Reid was born in Cleveland, Ohio, but her family moved to Cary, North Carolina, where she grew up. Her dad, Brian K Reid, was part of the Ohio State University wrestling team. She revealed in a January 2020 Instagram post that her father coached her to play like the late Kobe Bryant when she was growing up.

Brian met Morgan's mother, Cheryl Reid, at Ohio State University, where she played basketball. Cheryl went on to become a basketball coach at St. Michael School in Cary, North Carolina. In May 2016, Morgan took to Instagram to congratulate her mom for winning the Coach's Award.

After 12 years of coaching basketball and countless championships, St. Michaels has awarded my mom with the inaugural Coach's Award, which will be named the "Cheryl Reid Award." No one deserves this recognition more than you. Thanks for teaching me how to be tough.

Morgan Reid's father, Brian K Reid (L) and her mother, Cheryl Reid (second from right). Photo: @morgan_reid (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Morgan Reid's siblings are also sportspeople

Morgan grew up with three brothers and one sister. Her brothers, Justin Reid, Jason Reid, and Jake Reid, are basketball players. Justin played college basketball for Hampden-Sydney College from 2015 to 2019. Her sister, Madison Reid, is a soccer athlete and played for the North Carolina State University team before graduating in May 2024.

Morgan Reid with her siblings and parents during the 2020 Christmas festivities (R). Photo: @morgan_reid (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Grayson Allen's wife, Morgan Reid, continues to be his biggest supporter on and off the field. Her soccer career may not have unfolded like she expected, but she now has time to spend with her partner and daughter while exploring other ventures.

READ ALSO: Who is Shashana Rosen? Meet Domantas Sabonis' wife and former Laker girl

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Shashana Rosen. She married Lithuanian NBA star Domantas Sabonis in August 2021 in a Jewish wedding held in France at Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera.

Shashana is a professional dancer and was a Los Angeles Lakers girl in the early 2010s. She took a step back from dancing to care for her kids with Sabonis.

Source: Briefly News