Who is Shashana Rosen? Meet Domantas Sabonis' wife and former Laker girl

The 3-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis married his best friend Shashana Rosen in 2021. He credited his wife for encouraging him while promoting the Netflix docuseries Starting 5.

She always pushes me to be better.

Domantas and Shashana Sabonis attend the LA premiere of Starting 5 at the Egyptian Theatre on September 23, 2024 (R). Photo: Valarie Macon on Getty Images/@dsabonis11 on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Shashana grew up in a Jewish family in Los Angeles alongside her five siblings.

She is a talented dancer and owned several dance studios in LA.

Shashana’s ties with the NBA date back to 2011 when she became a Lakers Girl dancer.

Domantas Sabonis converted to Judaism.

Shashana Rosen’s profile summary

Full name Shashana Sabonis (née Rosen) Date of birth October 16, 1992 Age 32 years old as of 2025 Place of birth Los Angeles, California Current residence Sacramento, California Nationality American Religion Judaism Hair colour Blonde Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Marital status Married Husband Domantas Sabonis (2021 to date) Children Oliver Tiger, Eleven Rose Parents Jimmy Rosen, Tiffany Zwick Rosen Siblings Sage, Shai, Shaynee, Sasha, Shaya Education Milken Community High School, Elite Fashion Academy LA Profession Model, entrepreneur, dancer Social media Instagram

Shashana Rosen is older than Domantas

Shashana was born on October 16, 1992. She is over three years older than the Sacramento Kings power forward, who was born on May 3, 1996 (28 years as of 2025).

Rosen set her Instagram to private but Domantas gave fans a glimpse into her 32nd birthday celebration in October 2024, writing,

Always the best time celebrating your special day with you @shushsabonis. I love you, babe

Domantas Sabonis’ wife is around 5 feet 7 inches tall, making her over 1 foot shorter than the athlete, whose recorded height is 6 feet 10 inches (2.08 m/208 cm). Sabonis is one of the tallest NBA stars.

Five facts about Domantas Sabonis' wife, Shashana Rosen. Photo: @dsabonis11 on Instagram (modified by author)

Where is Shashana Rosen from?

Shashana was born and raised in a Jewish family in Los Angeles, California. She attended a Jewish day school called Milken Community High School and later enrolled at Elite Fashion Academy LA.

Her parents are Jimmy Rosen and Tiffany Zwick Rosen. Jimmy has been the president of an affordable gym equipment company called Fitness Blowout since 1986. In 1998, he established the LA-based Super Gym’s Fitness and Sports Academy, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Shashana Rosen grew up in a large family

Domantas Sabonis’ wife was raised alongside her five siblings. Her three sisters are Shaynee, Shaya, and Sasha, while her two brothers are called Shai and Sage.

Her sister Sasha is a photographer and cinematographer. Shashana’s two brothers are dancers. Sage appeared on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, where he was paired with Mackenzie Ziegler.

Domantas of the Sacramento Kings during their game against the Washington Wizards on January 19, 2025, in Sacramento (L). Photo: Eakin Howard on Getty/@dsabonis11 on Instagram (modified by author)

What is Shashana Sabonis' religion?

Shashana follows the Judaism faith. She shared in her April 2023 interview with The Jewish News that the Sabonis household follows Jewish practices, including keeping the Passover and the Shabbat.

Domantas Sabonis who is Lithuanian has committed to being a part of the Jewish culture and faith. Shashana revealed that he started taking online classes with Rabbi Erez Sherman of the Los Angeles-based Sinai Temple.

Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on February 06, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Soobum Im

Where did Domantas Sabonis meet his wife?

The couple met at Mark Birnbaum’s Los Angeles-based Jewish restaurant called Catch. It is unclear when they started dating, but they have been posting each other on social media since 2019.

The Sacramento Kings power forward proposed in early September 2020. He shared the news with a series of pictures from the engagement, writing,

I’m the luckiest man in the world

Shashana Rosen and Domantas Sabonis on their engagement day in September 2020. Photo: @dsabonis11 (modified by author)

Shashana and Domantas Sabonis had a Jewish wedding

Domantas and Shashana exchanged vows in August 2021 in France at Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat on the French Riviera. The ceremony was officiated by Rabbi Mendy Cohen in front of 150 guests.

The couple had a grand celebration at Villa Ephrussi. Their lavish nuptials were organized by celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss, who is known for working with Russell Wilson, pop star Ciara, and Khloé Kardashian.

Shashana Rosen and Domantas Sabonis on their wedding day in August 2021. Photo: @dsabonis11 (modified by author)

Shashana and Domantas Sabonis have two kids

The couple welcomed their son Oliver Tiger Sabonis on March 11, 2022. Oliver’s Jewish name is Shiloh. Their daughter, Eleven ‘Elle’ Rose Sabonis, was born on July 11, 2023.

Domantas and his wife are raising their kids Jewish and have been teaching them Hebrew. They have also stayed in touch with his Lithuanian roots. The family of four was on the November 2024 cover of Elle Travel Lithuania.

Domantas Sabonis holds his son Tiger Sabonis on March 13, 2024, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Photo: Rocky Widner (modified by author)

Shashana Rosen is a great dancer

Long before Domantas came into the picture, Shashana Rosen was a Lakers Girl dancer for the Los Angeles Lakers. She joined the squad in August 2011.

Shashana and her brother Shai previously co-owned several dance studios in Los Angeles, including The Movement LA, The Company, and the SuperStars Dance Academy. The sister-brother duo were dance coaches of Spirit Squad at their alma mater, Milken Community High School.

Shashana announced that she will be taking a break from owning dance studios after welcoming her son in 2022. She shared on Instagram that she wanted to focus on family.

I wish I could do it forever, but I am entering a new chapter where I am a wife and mommy to amazing boys. I really want to enjoy this time with them. And as supportive as my husband has always been, he’s excited that we will finally get to live together for the first time.

Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings dribbles against the Miami Heat at Chase Center on January 05, 2025, in San Francisco, California. Photo: Eakin Howard

Shashana Rosen is into the wine business

In November 2024, Shashana and her husband, Domantas Sabonis, established a premium Napa Valley wine brand called Ones by Sabonis. The couple debuted with a 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon, which they crafted in partnership with winemaker Joe Harden.

With Shashana Rosen giving up her dance career and Domantas converting to Judaism, they have each shown commitment to building a strong family. They are indeed an NBA power couple.

