Who is AJ Hawk's wife? Meet Laura Quinn Hawk, his better half

AJ Hawk's wife, Laura Quinn, has been part of his life since the mid-2000s when he was still playing collegiate football at Ohio State. He proceeded to have a successful NFL career for 11 seasons until his retirement in 2016. AJ and Laura have since expanded their family with four kids.

AJ Hawk and Laura Quinn at the 1st Annual Cartoon Network Hall of Game Awards at The Barker Hanger on February 21, 2011

Laura Quinn was born into an athletically inclined family in Ohio, and her famous sibling, Brady Quinn, went on to become an NFL quarterback. She was also into sports growing up but chose a different career path.

Laura Quinn Hawk's profile summary

Full name Laura Quinn Hawk Date of birth 1983 Age 41 years old in 2024 Place of birth Columbus, Ohio, United States Current residence Dublin, Ohio, United States Nationality American Religion Christian Height 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m/172 cm) Eye colour Grey Hair colour Blonde Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband AJ Hawk (2007 to date) Children Four Parents Robin D. Slates and Tyrone J. Quinn Siblings Two, including Brady Quinn and Kelly Katherine Quinn Education California State University (broadcasting), Dublin Coffman High School Profession Interior designer, entrepreneur Social media Instagram

Who is AJ Hawk's wife?

The former NFL linebacker is married to Laura Quinn Hawk. She is a professional interior designer and has a design company called LCH Interiors.

Laura established LCH in 2007 while residing in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She is now based in Dublin, Ohio. The company has expanded and currently offers services in over six states in the US.

How did AJ Hawk meet Laura Quinn?

AJ Hawk and Laura Quinn are both Ohio natives but did not meet until around 2004, when they were college students. Their mutual friend, former OSU linebacker Fred Pagac Jr, introduced them.

At the time, Laura was studying at California State University while AJ was attending Ohio State University. The couple tied the knot in July 2007.

Laura and AJ have been together for over 18 years and often talk highly of each other in interviews and on social media. While wishing AJ a happy 39th birthday, Laura wrote on Instagram,

You make our lives better every day with your humour and compassion and keep things interesting with the precarious situations you get into! You are everything to us. Love you more every minute.

Top 5 facts about Laura Quinn Hawk.

Laura Quinn Hawk's age and early life

Laura was born in 1983, making her 41 years old in 2024, although her exact date of birth is unknown. She was raised in Columbus, Ohio.

She attended Dublin Coffman High School before enrolling at California State University, where she majored in broadcasting studies. Laura was active in collegiate sports, where she participated in softball and field hockey. She changed her interests to interior design after graduation.

Laura Quinn Hawk's parents and siblings

Laura Quinn is the eldest child of former Marine Tyrone J. Quinn and Robin D. Slates-Quinn. She grew up alongside her two younger siblings.

Her brother, Brady Quinn (born in October 1984), is a retired QB who played in the NFL for seven seasons from 2007 to 2014. Brady is married to former Olympic gymnast Alicia Sacramone and has four children.

Laura's younger sister, Kelly Katherine Quinn, is the wife of National Hockey League defenseman Jack Johnson. She was also active in athletics and played soccer at Virginia University.

Brady Quinn during a match between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field on September 12, 2011, in Denver.

Laura Quinn and AJ Hawk's kids

The retired NFL linebacker has four children with his wife, Laura Quinn Hawk. Their eldest daughter, Lennon Noel, was born in December 2010, while their son, Hendrix Knight, was born in January 2013.

The couple welcomed son Vedder Saxon on New Year's Eve 2015 and had son Axl Jericho in May 2017. AJ Hawk's kids are being raised in their parents' hometown of Ohio. Laura often shares the children's progress on her Instagram.

AJ Hawk is actively involved in his children's lives. The family regularly engages in outdoor activities like hiking and camping. While appearing on Lewis Howes' podcast in 2015, AJ shared that being a father was his most important job.

AJ Hawk and Laura Quinn with their four children.

Laura Quinn Hawk's net worth

Quinn is estimated to be worth between $600,000 and $1 million in 2024, according to Networth Mirror and Net Worth Post. Her wealth comes from her career as an interior designer and business owner.

AJ Hawk today

After retiring from football, AJ Hawk transitioned into a career in sports broadcasting. He has worked as an analyst for Fox Sports, providing commentary and analysis for NFL games and programs. He is also a regular contributor to the network's pre-game and post-game shows.

AJ Hawk is also a co-host on The Pat McAfee Show alongside former NFL punter Pat McAfee. The show features a mix of sports analysis, commentary, and entertainment. He was in the NFL for 11 seasons, most of which he spent with the Green Bay Packers.

AJ Hawk and his wife, Laura Quinn Hawk, at a past outing.

FAQs

Laura Quinn and AJ Hawk have been an NFL power couple for nearly two decades. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about them;

Who is Laura Hawk?

Laura Hawk is an Ohio-based interior designer. She has been married to retired linebacker AJ Hawk since 2007.

Who is AJ Hawk married to?

The former NFL star is married to interior designer Laura Quinn Hawk. She is the eldest sister of retired NFL quarterback Brady Quinn.

Does A.J. Hawk have any children?

AJ Hawk has children. He welcomed four kids, including a daughter and three sons, with his wife Laura Quinn.

Did Brady Quinn marry AJ Hawk's sister?

Brady Quinn did not marry AJ Hawk's sister. AJ is the one who married Brady's eldest sister, Laura Quinn, while Brady married Olympic gymnast Alicia Sacramone.

AJ Hawk with his wife, Laura Quinn Hawk.

AJ Hawk's wife, Laura Quinn, continues to be his biggest supporter as he ventures into his post-NFL career. She is also a devoted mother to their four kids as she expands her interior design business.

