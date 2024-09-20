Annabelle Wallis' husband: Inside her love life and dating history

Annabelle Wallis, known for her role as Grace in Peaky Blinders, has been linked to celebrities like Chris Pine and Chris Martin. Despite dating high-profile men, the British actress rarely lets her personal life get in the way of her flourishing career. This article highlights all you need to know about Annabelle Wallis' husband and relationship history.

Annabelle Wallis attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Wallis is known to be protective of her personal life. While there is no Annabelle Wallis' husband yet, the actress has an impressive acting resume with notable roles in projects like The Tudors, Malignant, Tag, The Mummy, and Silent Night.

Annabelle Wallis' profile summary

Full name Annabelle Frances Wallis Date of birth September 5, 1984 Age 40 years old in 2024 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Oxford, Oxfordshire, England Nationality English Languages English, Portuguese, French, Spanish, and Armenian Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Pale grey Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Sebastian Stan (2022 to date) Children None (as of 2024) Siblings Francis Wallis (older brother) Profession Actress Social media Instagram

Who is Annabelle Wallis' husband?

The actress is not married as of 2024 and has never tied the knot with any of her significant others. She is currently dating MCU star Sebastian Stan. Settling down is not completely out of the question for the Peaky Blinders star, but she previously told GQ that she will not do it the traditional way.

I would never get married in a conventional way; I'd have the Curb music as the union music.

Top 5 facts about English actress Annabelle Wallis. Photo: Frazer Harrison on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How long have Sebastian and Annabelle been together?

Sebastian Stan has been Annabelle Wallis' boyfriend for over two years now. They first sparked dating rumours in May 2022 when they were seen together at Robert Pattison's birthday party. The couple has since been spotted together on multiple occasions.

In May 2024, Annabelle Wallis and Sebastian Stan made a rare red-carpet appearance together at the Cannes Film Festival. The couple have been keeping a low profile since they started dating. Wallis previously revealed why she prefers to keep her love life private, saying,

I love the person I love, but it means so much to me that I like to keep it safe. I have nothing to hide. It's just that when you have people in your life that you care about, you get very protective of them, and it's not about you anymore. It's about other people, and the ones you love are the ones you protect like a lioness.

Stan is a Romanian-American actor best known for his role as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Beyond the MCU, he has appeared in projects like Gossip Girl, Once Upon a Time, I, Tonya, and Pam & Tommy, where he played Tommy Lee.

Annabelle and Sebastian at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2024, in Cannes, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki on Getty Images, @lifeseesyou on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Annabelle Wallis' dating history

Before meeting Sebastian Stan, the Malignant actress had dated a few notable men from the entertainment industry. Below is all you need to know about Annabelle Wallis' relationships over the years;

Actor Chris Pine (2018-2022)

The Mummy actress dated Chris Pine for around four years. They were first linked in March 2018 after being spotted together at London's Heathrow Airport.

The former couple kept their relationship lowkey but were often seen together at various events and on vacations. They even self-isolated together during the Covid-19 pandemic. Wallis and Chris ended their relationship in early 2022, but neither party revealed the reason for their breakup.

Annabelle and Chris Pine attend Chanel and Charles Finch's Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner (L) and during Zoe and Glusman's wedding in Paris (R). Photo: @hollywoodlife / @bluntkidman on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Singer Chris Martin (2015-2017)

Annabelle and Chris Martin began dating in August 2015, shortly after the Coldplay frontman split from Jennifer Lawrence. He was also in the middle of his high-profile divorce from actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Wallis and Martin sparked engagement rumours in July 2016 when the Peaky Blinders actress posted a photo on Instagram wearing a ring. They broke up in August 2017 but remained on great terms. Chris is currently engaged to actress Dakota Johnson, who he has been dating since 2017.

Chris Martin performs during The Brit Awards 2021 at The O2 Arena on April 29, 2021, in London, England. Photo: JMEnternational

Source: Getty Images

Model James Rousseau (2010-2014)

The Silent Night actress dated British male model James Rousseau early in her career. They were together for around four years, from 2010 to 2014. James has worked with major fashion houses like Burberry, Hugo Boss, and Salvatore Ferragamo.

James Rousseau and Annabelle Wallis attend the Veuve Clicquot Gold Cup Final at Cowdray Park Polo Club on July 21, 2013, in Midhurst (L) Photo: David M. Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Annabelle Wallis' personal life continues to be scrutinized because of her high-profile relationships and work. Below are some of the frequently asked questions;

Is Annabelle Wallis married?

The Peaky Blinders actress is not married as of 2024. She has never tied the knot.

What happened between Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis?

Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis dated for nearly four years, from 2018 to early 2022. They kept their relationship low-key and quietly broke up without saying why they ended things.

Who is Grace married to in Peaky Blinders?

Grace (played by Annabelle Wallis) marries Thomas Shelby (portrayed by Cillian Murphy) in season 3, episode 1 of Peaky Blinders. Their wedding takes place after they welcome their son, Charles Shelby.

Who is Sebastian Stan dating?

The MCU star is currently dating actress Annabelle Wallis. The couple has been romantically linked since 2022. Sebastian Stan's relationship history features notable women like Leighton Meester, Dianna Agron, Jennifer Morrison, Margarita Levieva, and Alejandra Onieva.

What is Annabelle Wallis doing now?

The actress continues to work in the entertainment industry. In September 2024, Deadline revealed that Annabelle will co-star with Jason Statham in the upcoming action-thriller Mutiny. The film will be released sometime in 2025.

Annabelle Wallis attends the Charles Finch and Chanel Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at Madeo in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, on March 3, 2018. Photo: Presley Ann

Source: Getty Images

Annabelle Wallis' husband is not in the picture yet, but she has managed to find the right balance between building a successful career and living a fulfilling personal life. She is involved with Sebastian Stan, with whom she shares a private yet supportive relationship.

