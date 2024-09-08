Who is Rozz Darlington's boyfriend? The MAFS UK's new romance

Rozz Darlington first came into the limelight in 2023 following her appearance on the UK reality TV show Married At First Sight (MAFS), where she was paired with Tom Kriaras. When her experimental marriage with Tom failed she faced criticism, but it did not stop her from finding love again. This article highlights all you need to know about Rozz Darlington's new boyfriend.

Rozz Darlington and Jordan Morris during the official launch of Habibi Restaurant in Spinningfields, Manchester, in June 2024. Photo: @rozzdarlington (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Post-MAFS life has not been easy for Rozz after initially receiving hate messages from the show's fans. She has openly shared her journey, and fans are eager to know about Rozz Darlington's new boyfriend.

Rozz Darlington's profile summary

Full name Rosaline Darlington Date of birth April 14, 1995 Age 29 years old in 2024 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Crewe, Cheshire, England Nationality British Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jordan Morris (as of 2024), Thomas Kriaras (2023) Profession Florist Social media Instagram TikTok Known for Appearing on MAFS UK

Who is Rozz Darlington's new boyfriend?

The MAFS star is currently dating 29-year-old Jordan Morris from Manchester. Jordan works in aviation and mainly lives out of the spotlight.

Rozz and Morris started seeing each other in early 2024 after being introduced by her next-door neighbour in Manchester. In her interview with OK! Magazine, the reality TV star said they had an instant connection, adding,

We've both got the same sense of humour, we're quite silly, we don't take each other too seriously and I feel like personality is a huge part. You want someone to be like your best friend.

The florist made the relationship Instagram official on June 9, 2024, when they attended the launch of Habbibi, a VIP restaurant and bar in Spinningfields, Manchester. The new lovebirds have since been spotted together on multiple occasions.

Top 5 facts about MAFS star Rozz Darlington. Photo: @rozzdarlington on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Rozz was briefly married to Thomas Kriaras

Rozz and Thomas Kriaras were together for several weeks before ending their union in 2023. The ex-couple met on the 2023 series of Married At First Sight UK, where they were paired together by the show's experts and got married without having met each other beforehand.

Initially, they seemed to be one of the stronger couples on the show. During the homestay week Rozz realized she was not ready for a relationship, leading to their breakup. Prior to meeting Thomas, she had come out of a four-and-a-half-year relationship she described as dysfunctional.

Tom and Darlington assured their fans that there was no bad blood between them. They have since maintained a friendly relationship post-MAFS.

It's sad to say goodbye, but we've left and still are on the best of terms. Lots of emotions but love and support only. We did what was best for us, and that's all that matters.

Darlington and Thomas Kriaras during the filming of Married At First Sight UK in 2023. Photo: @thomaskriaras (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Rozz Darlington faced online hate post-breakup with Tom

Darlington faced some backlash after ending things with Thomas Kriaras. Some fans were upset with her for checking out of the relationship, especially so close to the final. She told OK! Magazine that she had to go to therapy.

I had to get a new phone number because it was linked to my business, and people were texting my phone with hate. I am understanding, but part of my personality is that when people say things, I believe them. So, then I start thinking, 'I am a horrible person.' It gets to you, but I started going to therapy after the show, and I have great friends and family, and Tom.

Thomas has defended Rozz from the online hate on multiple occasions. He previously assured the florist that she will 'always be his wife'.

The hate that Rozz received post-MAFS gave her confidence issues. She told The Sun that she was scared to fall in love again before she got the courage to go out with her current boyfriend, Jordan Morris.

When you go on the show, you have negative opinions of yourself from people, so it's like, 'Well, what's his opinion on me?' And even though he's meeting up with me for a date, it's like, 'does he actually like me? Does he think I'm a nasty person?' Is he basing me off the edit? It's mad how like your brain like goes wild.

Rozz Darlington and Jordan Morris during their Turkey vacation in early August 2024. Photo: @rozzdarlington (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What does Rozz from MAFS do?

Rozz Darlington from Married At First Sight UK has been in the flower farming business since September 2020. She currently owns two floristry businesses called Rosaline's Flowers and The Flower Paddock in Crewe, Cheshire.

The reality TV star set up a polytunnel on her family's farm, which allowed her to plant seeds and spring bulbs for various types of flowers. She initially managed the business part-time but is currently involved in it full-time. In July 2024, she took to Instagram to celebrate the success of her flower ventures, writing in part,

I've always held a stigma around 'What a woman in business should look like, act, sound?' I've had doubts I'm not good enough, I can't do it, I'd worry about being a failure… I'm surrounded in my family by successful entrepreneurs and I've always looked at them and compared. Now I realise it's not about comparing. It's just about believing.

FAQs

Rozz Darlington has continued to make headlines since her appearance on MAFS UK. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the reality TV star;

Are Tom and Rozz still together?

The former MAFS stars are no longer together. They decided to part ways after the homestay experiment, where Rozz realized she was not ready for a relationship.

What happened to Roz from MAFS?

MAFS UK's Rozz is still running her flower business in Crewe. She also found love again and is currently dating Jordan Morris from Manchester.

What is Rozz MAFS’ age?

The Married At First Sight UK star is 29 years old as of 2024. She was born on April 14, 1995, in Crewe, England.

Darlington during her visit to Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa, Cheshire, in early February 2024 (R). Photo: @rozzdarlington (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Rozz Darlington's new boyfriend marks a new start for her after the dramatic events that followed her breakup with Tom. The reception has mainly been positive since they made the relationship public, and it is clear from their Instagram posts that they are happy together.

