Ronnie O'Sullivan's wife, Laila Rouass: Are they still together?

Ronnie O'Sullivan, also called The Rocket, is a snooker legend with seven global championships but has also made tabloid headlines several times because of his love life. The ups and downs of his relationship with actress Laila Rouass have been one of the most publicized. This article delves into all you need to know about Ronnie O'Sullivan's wife.

Actress Laila Rouass has yet to become Ronnie O'Sullivan's wife but has had one of the longest-lasting engagements with the English snooker star. Laila is also a star in her own right after appearing in several popular shows like Holby City, Footballers' Wives, Strictly Come Dancing, Spooks, and Primeval.

Ronnie O'Sullivan's profile summary

Full name Ronald Antonio O'Sullivan OBE Other names The Rocket Date of birth December 5, 1975 Age 48 years old in 2024 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Wordsley, West Midlands, England Current residence Chigwell, Essex, England Nationality English Ethnicity Mixed Italian-Irish Height 6 feet (1.83 m) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Actress Laila Rouass (since 2013) Children Three Parents Maria and Ronnie O'Sullivan Sr Profession Snooker player Years active 1992 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Who is Ronnie O'Sullivan's wife?

The multi-world snooker champion is not married and has never tied the knot. However, he has been in a few notable relationships over the years.

In the 1990s, he dated Sally-Ann Magnus. After their breakup, he met Jo Langley at Narcotics Anonymous. They dated in the 2000s before he met English actress Laila Rouass.

Are Ronnie and Laila still together?

Laila Rouass is still Ronnie O'Sullivan's partner. The couple's love story started as a chance encounter. They first met in 2012 when Laila was house-hunting and was shown Ronnie's house by his father, who mentioned her to him.

Ronnie later reached out to Rouass through a mutual friend who was also a real estate agent. Despite not being a snooker fan, she agreed to meet him, and the rest is history.

The couple got engaged about a year later, in 2013. They have yet to reveal when they will tie the knot. In 2019, they told the Mirror that they were not in a rush to make the relationship official, with Ronnie saying,

If something's not broken, why fix it? If it's working, why change a winning formula? We've been engaged for a while now, so we know we want to be with each other; I'm sure we will get around to it.

Laila Rouass and Ronnie O'Sullivan's breakup and reconciliation

The couple briefly broke up in February 2022. Laila revealed the shocking news in a post on X (Twitter), writing,

After nearly ten years of love and memories, Ronnie & I have parted ways. Peace & love to you all.

The snooker star never addressed the split, but the two reconciled less than two months later. In a May 2023 interview with the Mirror, Ronnie said he loves being around the Footballers' Wives star, adding,

She's very supportive. I have to behave myself...Now it feels a lot better – everyone's just in a better place. I just want to see her and her daughter happy and her family, who are like my family, happy.

Does Ronnie O'Sullivan have a child?

The English pro snooker player is a doting father of three from two relationships. His eldest child, daughter Taylor-Ann Magnus, was born in 1996 during his relationship with Sally-Ann Magnus.

He welcomed daughter Lily O'Sullivan in 2006 while he was dating Jo Langley. His lastborn, a son called Ronnie O'Sullivan Jr (born in 2007), is also from his relationship with Jo.

Ronnie has also been a stepfather to Laila Rouass' daughter, Inez Khan (born in February 2007). Inez's father is Nasir Khan, a former businessman based in London. In 2012, he was sentenced to nine years in prison for his involvement in a £250 million VAT fraud conspiracy.

None of Ronnie O'Sullivan's children has shown interest in following in their father's snooker steps. The player has said in multiple interviews that he does not wish to have his kids pursue the game professionally.

To be honest with you, I wouldn't encourage my son to play snooker. I would say take football up, or play golf, or play tennis, or Formula 1...I've already told both my children, 'Don't you dare go into snooker'. It's bad for your health. Become a lawyer or an accountant or whatever, try and produce the next Amazon company.

FAQs

Laina Rouass and Ronnie O'Sullivan have been a power couple in the snooker world for over a decade. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the lovebirds;

How old is Laila Rouass?

Laila Rouass' age is 53 years old as of 2024. She was born on June 22, 1971, in Stepney, London, England. She is around five years older than her long-term partner, Ronnie O'Sullivan, who was born on December 5, 1975 (48 years old in 2024).

What is Laila Rouass' ethnicity?

Ronnie O'Sullivan's girlfriend, Rouass, has mixed ethnicity. She was born to an Indian mother and a Moroccan father.

Is Ronnie O'Sullivan married?

Ronnie O'Sullivan has never tied the knot, but he has been dating English actress Laila Rouass since 2012. The snooker star has three children from two previous relationships.

Is Ronnie still with Layla?

Yes, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Laila Rouass are back together. They briefly split in early 2022 before rekindling the relationship a few weeks later.

Who is the ex-wife of Ronnie O'Sullivan?

The world snooker champion has no ex-wife but has several ex-girlfriends. Ronnie dated Sally-Ann Magnus in the 1990s and Jo Langley in the 2000s.

No one holds the Ronnie O'Sullivan's wife title yet, but his relationship with Laila Rouass continues to captivate fans. While the two have no immediate plans of tying the knot, they remain deeply committed to each other.

