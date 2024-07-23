Rose Lavelle is currently one of the best USA soccer stars. She plays as a midfielder for NJ/NY Gotham FC in the NWSL and represents the US national team. Away from her career, Rose maintains a relatively low-key private life, especially when it comes to her love life. Who is Rose Lavelle's partner today? Read on to find out!

Rumours have swirled about Rose Lavelle's partners since she gained a large fan base both on the national and international soccer stage. She rarely talks about her romances but instead places her focus on her career. She gained prominence after her collegiate career with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Rose Lavelle's profile summary

Who is Rose Lavelle's partner?

The Cincinnati-born soccer star has not been linked with anyone in 2024. She has been busy with her soccer career.

The USWNT midfielder is currently focused on representing the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, her second Olympics since she turned pro. She told US Weekly that she is ready to handle the pressure.

I think when you're playing on the national team, there's always pressure. It's just a different kind of pressure.

Rose Lavelle and Max Fried's rumoured relationship

In July 2019, the great baseball pitcher Max Fried was rumoured to be Rose Lavelle's boyfriend. The speculated romance started after the two were spotted together at an ESPY event.

Max Fried and Rose Lavelle's relationship rumours have since died down. None of the two athletes confirmed nor denied being in a romantic relationship.

Is Rose Lavelle married?

The NJ/NY Gotham FC midfielder is not married. No publicly available information suggests she has ever tied the knot.

Is Rose Lavelle gay?

The Olympian has never addressed her sexuality. Generally, female soccer is known to have a better LGBTQ+ representation than male soccer. Senior lecturer Stefan Lawrence previously told Time magazine that female soccer has always had an inclusive environment.

As a sport that emerged as a form of resistance against societal expectations, women's soccer attracted people who were more open-minded. This inclusive environment created a space where 'out' players felt supported and valued, fostering a culture of acceptance and diversity within the sport.

How much does Rose Lavelle weigh?

The pro-American soccer athlete weighs around 53 kg (119 lb). Her height is 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m/163 cm).

How much does Rose Lavelle make a year?

While playing for OL Reign (2021-2023), Lavelle made around $45,000 per year, according to Lifestyle Asia. In 2024, she signed a 3-year contract with the NJ/NY Gotham FC, but the exact salary details are not publicly disclosed due to the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) policy.

In 2023, she ranked 9th on the Forbes list of Women's World Cup Highest-Paid Players with $1.4 million. Her on-field earnings were estimated to be $0.8 million, while her off-field earnings amounted to $0.6 million.

The Cincinnati native is known for fighting for equal pay in female soccer. While talking to Bustle in July 2024, Lavelle said the money she makes will not sustain her after retirement.

I hope the sport gets to a place where players aren't talking about what they want to do [for work] after they're done playing. Like my main concern doesn't have to be what's the next avenue for me to make money because how much I'm making right now is still not going to suffice once I retire.

What are some fun facts about Rose Lavelle?

She is a fan of University of Xavier basketball.

Rose was the number 1 overall pick during the 2018 NSWL Draft by the Washington Spirit.

She is a four-time First Team All-Big Team selection for 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

She won bronze at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

She was part of the U.S. team that won the 2022 Concacaf W Championship to earn berths in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.

She spent time in England playing for Manchester City and helped the club win the 2019-20 FA Cup.

She spent three seasons with the Washington Spirit before her rights were traded to OL Reign in 2021.

She majored in Sociology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison where she was an All-American selection.

Rose is the daughter of Marty and Janet Lavelle.

She has three siblings, including two sisters, Nora and Mary, and one brother, John.

She has a pet bulldog called Wilma Jean Wrinkles.

Lavelle is an avid reader and has partnered with Amazon Kindle.

Rose Lavelle's partners and possible romances continue to be speculated, but she prefers to keep her romantic life largely private. Her Instagram is mostly filled with pictures of her career, her dog, family, and friends.

