Who was Charley Hull's husband? A look at the golfer's love life

Charley Hull is currently one of England's best golfers on the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour. She started as a golf prodigy before rising to the ranks of the world's golfing elite. Unlike her professional life, her personal life is shrouded in mystery. This article highlights all you need to know about Charley Hull's husband and dating life.

Charley Hull plays during the Ford Championship (L), and her ex-husband Ozzie Smith during a London photoshoot. Photo: Christian Petersen on Getty, @ozziesmith on Instagram (modified by author)

Hull turned professional in 2013 after having a successful amateur career. She won the Ladies European Tour Rookie of the Year award the same year and went on to become the youngest participant in the Solheim Cup.

Full name Charley Esmee Hull Date of birth March 20, 1996 Age 28 years old in 2024 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Kettering, Northamptonshire, England Current residence Florida, United States Nationality English Ethnicity Half-polish (from maternal side) Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m/168 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Former husband Ozzie Smith, MMA fighter (2019-2021) Relationship status Dating Boyfriend English reality TV star Gaz Beadle (as of June 2024) Children None (as of 2024) Parents Dave Hull (father), Basienka Pernak (mother) Siblings Two half-sisters Profession Golfer Tours Ladies European Tour, LPGA Tour Years active as a pro 2013 to date Rolex ranking 9th (as of June 2024) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Who was Charley Hull's husband?

Hull was previously married to Ozzie Smith, an English mixed martial arts fighter. He competes in the super welterweight division. Searching for his name on Google will likely take you to the renowned Ozzie Smith, a former pro baseball player.

Top 5 facts about English pro golfer Charley Hull. Photo: Julio Aguilar on Getty Images (modified by author)

Ozzie Smith and Charley Hull's wedding

Hull and Ozzie got engaged on Christmas Day 2018 after about a year of dating. They tied the knot less than a year later, in September 2019, in her hometown. The private wedding ceremony was held at St. Mary the Virgin Church in Burton Latimer, Northamptonshire, England.

The golfer wore a long white strapless gown while her attendants were in pale blue silk tea-length dresses. She arrived at the church in an open-top Bentley.

The groom and his groomsmen dripped in all-white suits. Following the ceremony, Charley's mother, Basienka Pernak, told the Northamptonshire Telegraph,

I'm over the moon for my daughter. She looked absolutely stunning. If she's happy, I'm happy.

Ozzie Smith and Charley Hull used to support each other in their respective careers as a couple. In her previous interview, Charley opened up about their romance, saying,

My boyfriend had a fight, a title fight, and I went to watch him... It's not about me and my golf. He sacrifices loads of things for me and my golf...At the end of the day, it was important for him to have a life as well. I went to go and watch him do that.

Charley during the Chevron Championship (R) and Ozzie Smith in Essed (L). Photo: @charley.hull/@ozziesmith on Instagram (modified by author)

Ozzie Smith and Charley Hull's divorce

The English pro golfer confirmed she was divorcing her husband in 2021. She cleared all Ozzie Smith content from her social media.

It is unclear what led to Charley Hull and Ozzie Smith's split. The couple did not welcome any children during their short-lived marriage.

Is Charley Hull married?

The golfer has yet to walk down the aisle again after her divorce from Ozzie Smith. The MMA fighter chose to keep a low profile. There has not been much public information about his whereabouts since the marriage ended, but a quick look at his Instagram and Facebook accounts reveals his commitment to boxing.

Charley Hull during the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Photo: Michael Reaves

Is Charley Hull dating?

The Kettering-born pro golfer is reportedly in a new relationship. In April 2024, The Sun revealed that she was romantically linked to English reality TV star Gaz Beadle.

Beadle is known for appearing on the MTV reality series Geordie Shore (2011-2017) and its spinoff, Geordie OGs. He is also a fan of golf and was spotted with Hull at Dunstanburgh Castle Golf Club in Alnwick, Northumberland. A source told the publication,

Gaz has made no secret of his love of golf and seems to have found his perfect match in Charley. She is at the top of her game and Gaz is enjoying getting on the course with her to pick up new skills.

The reality TV star seemed to confirm the romance in early May 2024 when he took to Instagram stories of his golf account, @gazgolf, to share a picture of a score sheet for a golf game he played with Charley. He captioned it,

Very happy with 75+3. However, she still won even starting with a quadruple then bogey. Also buzzing to make a 2 on 12.

Gaz Beadle was previously married to Emma McVey from 2021 to 2023, but they had been together for about eight years. The former couple welcomed two children: a daughter, Primrose and a son, Chester.

Does Charley Hull have children?

The pro golfer does not have any kids of her own and has not publicly spoken about whether she will one day become a mother. Charley loves children and occasionally uploads pictures of her nephews on her Instagram. In August 2021, she posted her two nephews with the caption,

Excuse how messy my house is... but my 2 nephews. Love them both very much. Family is key.

Charley Hull plays during The Chevron Championship at The Club in Carlton Woods, Texas. Photo: Gregory Shamus

Charley Hull's husband is no longer in the picture after her marriage with English MMA star Ozzie Smith ended in divorce. Her current relationship with Gaz is going strong partly due to their shared passion for golf, but she rarely talks about her spouses.

