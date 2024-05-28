Who was Amy Slaton's husband? A closer look at her love life

Amy Slaton is often open about her personal life, which she shares on the TLC reality show 1000-lb Sisters. Apart from her impressive weight loss journey, her family and love life have been a major part of the show. Uncover unknown facts about Amy Slaton's husband and what led to their divorce.

Amy Slaton and her ex-husband, Michael Halterman, during a Josh Turner concert. Photo: @amyslaton_halterman on Instagram (modified by author)

Amy and her sister Tammy started to appear on the '1000-lb. Sisters' reality series in January 2020. The sisters have both gone through personal losses and marital issues. Tammy lost her husband, Caleb Willingham, while Amy's divorce from her husband led to depression.

Amy Slaton's profile summary

Full name Amy Slaton Date of birth October 28, 1987 Age 36 years old in 2024 Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Kentucky, United States Current residence Dixon, Kentucky, United States Nationality American Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Michael Halterman (2019-2023) Children Two, including sons Gage Deon and Glenn Allen Siblings Tammy Slaton (sister), Amanda (sister), Chris Combs (brother) Profession YouTuber, reality TV star Social media Instagram TikTok

Who was Amy Slaton's husband?

The '1000-lb Sisters' star was previously married to Michael Halterman. He made several appearances in the reality TV show alongside the Slaton siblings. Mike works as a mill operator at Shamrock Technologies.

Michael Halterman's age

Halterman is 41 years old in 2024. He was born on December 2, 1982, in Shamrock, Kentucky, United States, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Michael Halterman's brother was married to Amy Slaton's sister

Halterman has four siblings: Randy, John, Jason, and Angela. His brother, Jason, was previously married to Amy's sister, Amanda. They tied the knot in December 1998 and welcomed four boys. They called it quits in August 2020 before Jason filed for divorce in August 2022.

Top 5 facts about Amy Slaton and her ex-husband Mike Halterman. Photo: @amyslaton_halterman on Instagram (modified by author)

Amy Slaton's ex-husband, Mike, also studied at Union High School and later moved to her neighbourhood in Dixon. In her previous interview with The US Sun, she revealed they dated since they were young, then broke up before reconnecting later.

So we actually met when I was eight, so we were dating then, but then when he turned 18, we stopped dating until recently...He loves me and supports me. He don't care how much I weigh, how much I lose.

The couple tied the knot on March 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee and their wedding was documented on '1000-lb. Sisters' on TLC.

Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman's kids

The couple welcomed two children during their marriage. Their first child, son Gage Deon Halterman, was born in November 2020. They welcomed another son, Glenn Allen Halterman, in July 2022.

Amy welcomed all her kids via c-section. After the birth of her secondborn, she revealed in an episode of 1000-lb. Sisters that being a mother of two completes her family.

My heart is full. Being a mom is what I've wanted to do since I was 5 years old and I've always wanted two kids. Our family is finally complete. We can put us in a frame and hang us on the wall now.

Amy and Mike share two sons, Gage and Glenn. Photo: @amyslaton_halterman on Instagram (modified by author)

Are Amy Slaton and Michael still married?

The TLC reality stars are currently divorced. Michael filed for divorce on March 13, 2023, in Kentucky after four years of marriage.

Why is Amy divorcing Michael?

Amy and Mike split in February 2023 before filing official divorce documents, and she started living with her sister, Tammy Slaton. According to The US Sun, the '1000-lb. Sisters' stars felt Mike was lazy and jealous of the attention Amy gives to the boys.

The couple also fought over whether their sons should appear on the TLC show. Amy opened up about leaving Michael for good in an episode of '1000-lb. Sisters', admitting that she felt used by the mill operator.

In my heart, I'm ready to walk away, to be honest with you. I told him over and over again, if he don't change, I'm gonna leave. I used to be the glue that held our family together, but now I'm just the used piece of gum.

In April 2023, the reality TV star accused Halterman of domestic violence. The court documents revealed that Mike would hit the kids too hard and that he would not support her financially, per the US Sun.

Michael and Amy Slaton's divorce was finalized on September 6, 2023, after a six-month court battle. The former couple share split child custody of their two boys.

Amy and Mike were married for four years. Photo: @mike.halterman.98 on Facebook, @amyslaton_halterman on Instagram (modified by author)

Amy Slaton's boyfriend in 2024

The reality TV star is currently single but has been in several relationships since divorcing Michael. She briefly dated Tony Rodgers, a native of Battle Creek, Michigan.

She made her relationship with Tony official in November 2023 after taking to TikTok to share a series of photos with him. Tony even moved to Kentucky to live with Amy and her two sons. Later on New Year's Eve 2024, Amy revealed she was single in a TikTok post with the caption;

Broken heart on New Year's Eve! Single for the new year, tho!!!

In February 2024, she revealed she was dating a man called Kevin. She documented most of their dates on TikTok, but they broke up in early March. She uploaded a clip with the quote;

My side of the story doesn't matter anymore. Life happened, it hurt, I healed, but most importantly, I learned who deserves a seat at my table and who will never sit at it again.

In the comment section, she wrote;

So glad he never met my amazing boys.

Amy Slaton with Kevin (L) and Tony (R). Photo: @amyhalterman87 on TikTok (modified by author)

Amy Slaton's ex-husband, Michael Halterman, has kept a low profile since his divorce from the reality TV star. Amy is adapting to being a single mother to her boys after the failure of her post-divorce relationships.

