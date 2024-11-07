Joy Taylor's age, height, husband, net worth, and full biography

Joy Taylor's agelong commitment to a successful career in sports journalism gained her a broad fan base, and she has secured lucrative deals. She has worked on various shows and platforms, including co-hosting the Fox Sports 1 show Speak with Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce.

Joy Taylor is an experienced sportscaster and co-host of the Fox Sports 1 show "Speak". She has presented sports shows on TV, radio, and podcasts. Photo: @Joy Taylor (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Taylor has vast experience in the sports broadcasting industry and moderating events. She is also the sister of legendary NFL defensive end Jason Taylor. We delve into her profile, life history and career.

Profile summary

Name Joy Allison Taylor Date of birth 17 January 1987 Age 37 (as of 2024) Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 1.57 m (5 feet 2 inches) Weight 55 kg (121 pounds) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Anthony and Georgia Ex-husband Richard Giannotti (2016-2017) Ex-fiancé Earl Watson (2018-2019) Siblings Six Education Barry University Occupation Media personality and TV host Estimated net worth $1 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)

Joy Taylor's age and early life

The talented sports presenter is 37 years old as of 2024. She was born on 17 January 1987 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Joy was a multi-talented high school and college athlete, playing different games. In an interview with Ashley Everett, Taylor talked about her upbringing and sports journey. She said,

I grew up in Pittsburgh I played a bunch of sports growing up I played basketball, soccer, volleyball and ran track... it was a big part of my upbringing to be watching sports and consuming sports media.

Joy Taylor attends an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on 2 September 2024. Photo: @Joy Taylor

Source: Original

Education

Joy studied at Barry University in Miami, Florida, USA, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Communications in 2009. She tried to balance her studies and playing sports.

Joy Taylor's parents and siblings

Joy has always attributed her success to her family's support. Her parents are Anthony and Georgia Taylor. Joy Taylor's dad is reportedly a retired military veteran, while her mother is a former school teacher.

Monica Velasco (L), next to her husband, Jason Taylor, Joy Taylor and Noah Taylor (R), at The Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame Celebration, honouring Jason on 2 December 2017. Photo: Johnny Louis

Source: Getty Images

Joy has two older sisters and two younger ones. She also has two brothers, including former NFL defensive end Jason Paul Taylor, who spent 15 seasons in the league before retiring in 2011.

Jason has coached multiple teams, worked as a TV analyst and commentator, and appeared on various shows, such as ESPN and the NFL Network.

Joy Taylor's husband and relationships

Is Joy Taylor married? She is reportedly single as of October 2024 but was previously married to Richard Giannotti (2016 - 2017). Giannotti is an American executive, former baseball player, and financial advisor for athletes.

Giannotti and Joy first met at a conference in 2014 and started dating the same year. They married on 13 February 2016 in a private ceremony at the Biltmore Luxury Hotel in Miami.

Joy Taylor (C) was married to Richard Giannotti (L) before divorcing. She also dated Earl Watson (R) and parted ways. Photo: Christian Petersen, @_giannotti, @Joy Taylor (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Joy started dating Earl Watson after splitting with Giannotti in 2017. Watson is a basketball coach and former NBA star. They parted ways in November 2019.

Does Taylor have kids?

The TV personality has no children. She revealed she did not want kids while replying to a fan's question on X(Twitter) on 18 August 2021. The tweet read,

I've never wanted kids and I don't want to be pregnant. If one of your gender can convince me one day then perhaps, but it rests at a firm 99.9% chance of no at this moment.

How did Joy Taylor become famous?

Jason's sister came into the limelight for her work in sports media. She has hosted several sports shows on TV, radio, and podcasts.

Early career

Joy competed in numerous sports in college and interned at the school's radio station, WBRY 1640 AM, while still pursuing her studies. She also became the radio station's manager at some point.

I interned at Sports Talk radio show a Morning Show and then I also interned at a music station doing a music Morning Show music entertainment...so I got a really good feel.

Joy Taylor studied broadcast journalism in college, which led to her starting a career in radio and TV. Photo: @Joy Taylor (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Professional career

Jason's sister, Joy, started her professional career in Miami. Her first job was as an executive producer at 790 AM The Ticket. Taylor co-hosted the Zaslow and Joy Show on the radio for around three years before joining Fantasy Football Today and Thursday Night Live on CBSSports.

Her journey with Fox Sports began in March 2016, when she undertook different roles. She was one of the pioneers of the Skip and Shannon: Undisputed show on Fox Sports 1. Joy moderated the show alongside Skip Bayless and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

The Undisputed show premiered on 6 September 2016, garnering hundreds of thousands of views. Taylor departed the show in June 2018 for a new challenge. She replaced Kristine Leahy as The Herd with Colin Cowherd host, airing on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports Radio.

Joy also started hosting The Joy Taylor Show on Fox Sports Radio on Saturdays in September 2021.

What does Joy Taylor do now?

Taylor co-hosts the Fox Sports 1 show Speak with LeSean McCoy and Emmanuel Acho since September 2022. She also hosts The Hangon Facebook Live and her Podcast Maybe I'm Crazy.

Joy Taylor has earned many fans and inspired women to chase their dreams. Photo: @Joy Taylor (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

How much is Joy Taylor's salary and net worth?

The TV host reportedly earns around $148,000 annually at Fox Sports, but other sources report she earns $100,000 annually. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sports Lite, Joy Taylor's net worth is around $1 million as of 2024.

Philanthropy and charity work

Taylor established a scholarship for Barry University students to support their bachelor's degree studies in communication disciplines.

She also has a non-profit organisation, Joy Taylor Foundation, founded in 2021 to serve the homeless and support survivors of domestic violence. The foundation also promotes education and youth empowerment in several communities.

Frequently asked questions

Joy's vast experience and success in the media industry make her one of the best female sports presenters. Here are some frequently asked questions about her.

Does Joy Taylor have a tattoo? The Fox Sports host has a tattoo. On 14 May 2017, she tweeted that she had a similar tattoo to that of her younger sister.

The Fox Sports host has a tattoo. On 14 May 2017, she tweeted that she had a similar tattoo to that of her younger sister. Who is Jason Taylor's sister? Jason has five sisters, including Fox Sports presenter Joy Allison Taylor.

Jason has five sisters, including Fox Sports presenter Joy Allison Taylor. Is Joy Taylor still married? She is reportedly single after divorcing Richard Giannotti in 2017 and partying ways with Earl Watson in 2019.

She is reportedly single after divorcing Richard Giannotti in 2017 and partying ways with Earl Watson in 2019. What NBA player did Joy Taylor date? She dated Earl Watson, a former NBA point guard. He played for seven teams during his 13-year NBA tenure.

She dated Earl Watson, a former NBA point guard. He played for seven teams during his 13-year NBA tenure. How tall is Joy Taylor? Her listed height is 1.57 m, or 5 feet and 2 inches.

At Joy Taylor's age, she has demonstrated years of hard work and dedication, working her way up to the top of sports journalism. Her success and net worth testify to her talent and ability.

READ ALSO: Top 10 most disliked hosts on QVC: Where are they now?

Briefly.co.za listed the most disliked hosts on QVC and their profiles. The American free-to-air TV network has had some of the most talented presenters. The anchors come and go, leaving mixed impressions. So, who are the most hated presenters on QVC?

Source: Briefly News