Is Dawn Staley married to Lisa Boyer? Here is what you need to know

Dawn Staley is an American former basketball player and current head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks. Her preference of keeping her private life off social media and rumours that she is married to a woman have evoked an interest to get answers to the question, is Dawn Staley married?

Dawn Staley, University of South Carolina Women's Basketball Head Coach speaks to the media during a press conference in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo: Jared C. Tilton

Source: Getty Images

Dawn is not married to anyone, including Lisa Boyer. The two colleagues have established remarkable success in their basketball careers and now work together as head coach and associate head coach for their team.

Dawn's profile summary and bio

Full name Dawn Michelle Staley Gender Female Date of birth 4 May 1970 Age 53 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence South Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height in feet 5 feet 6 inches Weight in kilograms 61 kg Eye colour Brwn Hair colour Black Marital status Unmarried Education University of Virginia Occupation Professional basketball coach Net worth Approximately $5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Dawn Staley?

Dawn (aged 53 years old as of 2023) was born on 4 May 1970 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Is Dawn Staley married to Lisa Boyer?

The infamous basketball coach does not have a wife. Rumours have it that she is romantically involved with Lisa Boyer. However, no evidence has been found linking the two together. As such, Lisa Boyer is not married to Dawn Staley.

Which team does Lisa Boyer coach?

Lisa is an American basketball coach with extensive years of experience in basketball coaching. She is currently an associate head coach for a women's basketball team, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Speaking of her influence in the sports industry, The City Celeb reports:

"Lisa's extensive coaching experience and dedication to the sport have earned her recognition and admiration from both professional and collegiate players. Her remarkable achievements led to her induction into the Ithaca College Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014."

South Carolina associate head coach Lisa Boyer in Georgia Bulldogs' 58-35 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, GA. Photo: Darrell Walker

Does Dawn Staley have a husband?

According to Buzz South Africa, Dawn does not have a husband. In fact, she prefers keeping details about her personal life out of the media's reach. Thus, so many false reports have surfaced.

Who is Dawn Staley's dad?

Her dad is Clarence Staley, whom much is not known about primarily because he is not a popular figure like his daughter. Dawn does not share much about her family online, so details about her dad have remained hidden from the media.

Dawn Staley's statue

In recognition of her work for the team she coaches, Dawn will have a statue of her at the corner of Main and Gervais streets across from the South Carolina State House.

As per Greenville News,

"the project is expected to cost $140,000, half funded by Statues for Equality and half by contributions from local businesses. The statue, which is being designed, could be unveiled in approximately a year."

Has Dawn Staley had any surgery?

She has undergone multiple surgeries on her knee during her as a basketball player. As a result, she missed many games and ultimately stopped playing. Furthermore, she has told the media that people used to think her walk was funny until she clarified that her limp resulted from the surgeries she has done.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley poses in front of the Eiffel tower ahead the Aflac Oui Play match between South Carolina and Notre Dame in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Based on the information online, it has been reported that Dawn is not married, and Lisa Boyer is not married to her. Once again, claims that the two are married to each other are nothing but baseless, false statements.

