Who is Tash Sultana's wife or girlfriend? Facts about the singer

Australian-born singer Tash Sultana gained global fame with the 2016 single Jungle, boasting over 200 million streams on Spotify. With a series of subsequent hits, fans are now inquiring about Tash Sultana's wife or girlfriend. They are eager to uncover more about the life of this acclaimed artist whose remarks on gender have sparked curiosity.

After three years of dating, Tash Sultana is engaged to an online entrepreneur. The same-gender couple revealed their relationship in 2020 online. Jamie has been a supportive partner and has gained popularity among the artist's fans.

Full name Natasha Sultana Nickname Tash Gender Gender-fluid Date of birth 15 June 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Melbourne, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Sexuality Queer Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Engaged Partner Jamie Englewood Profession Musician, singer, songwriter, and producer Social media handles Instagram, Facebook

Tash Sultana's wife

Who is Tash Sultana's partner? Sultana's partner is Jamie Englewood, an online entrepreneur known for marketing handcrafted botanical goods, crystals, and jewellery through her Bohemian Spirit Collective website. Jamie prefers a private life, and details about her family and background are limited.

However, Tash Sultana's partner has occasionally publicly supported Sultana's music career. Despite not appearing on stage, Tash's girlfriend has enthusiastically supported accompanying Tash on various tours.

Who is Tash Sultana dating?

Tash Sultana's girlfriend is still Jamie. The duration of their relationship is challenging to pinpoint, but images of the same-gender couple began circulating on the internet in January 2017. The couple faced mixed reactions when their relationship became apparent.

However, they received support from the LGBTQ+ community for their courage and criticism from those opposed to same-gender relationships. In 2020, Tash Sultana proposed to Jaimie, commemorating the occasion with an engagement ring.

What gender is Tash Sultana?

The singer identifies as gender fluid, so Tash Sultana's pronouns are gender-neutral inclined, which are they/them. The Australian musician has expressed a strong aversion to being referred to as "she" since publicly sharing their gender identity and sexual orientation.

Sharing their thought during an interview, they had this to say:

I have always felt fluid. I find it really strange that we address people by Mr, Miss, and Mrs. Why does it matter about a female marital status but not a man's? I don't care if people say they and them. I just don't like being referred to as Miss Ma'am queen or woman. Because I don't feel that way, I just feel… 'person'. That's it.

When did Tash Sultana come out?

When they turned 25, they decided to appreciate the person they had become and stop the search. Since then, they have refused to care about the opinion of people of them.

When did Tash Sultana become famous?

Tash Sultana rose to prominence after going viral on YouTube in 2016 with their bedroom recording of the psychedelic-reggae song Jungle, which garnered one million views in just five days. This marked a significant turning point in their career, leading to subsequent album releases like Flow State and Terra Firma and numerous sold-out concerts worldwide.

Who was Tash Sultana inspired by?

Tash, often described as a one-person band, draws inspiration from diverse artists. They have admired neo-soul icons like Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill, rock legends such as Jimi Hendrix and Pink Floyd, and reggae pioneer Bob Marley.

In an interview, Tash said:

I really love Lindsey Buckingham, Jimi Hendrix, and John Mayer, and I like the fusion of that. I love the Eagles as well, and it's a little bit of everything. I don't really know what my style of playing is or even the style of music.

Who Tash Sultana's wife or girlfriend is has remained a question among the beloved singer's devoted followers. But as the singer's popularity continues to soar, they consistently receive support from their partner, Jamie Englewood. Although the relationship is private, they may soon walk down the aisle.

