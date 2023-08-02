The best Helen Keller quotes for inspiration and upliftment

Exchanging quotes with friends can lighten everyone's mood, especially if some are feeling down. We have compiled a list of the best Helen Keller quotes left behind by the icon.

Helen Adams Keller was a famous American author, political activist, lecturer, and disability rights activist. Her disabilities did not limit her from doing things people consider difficult for someone like her. As such, she has been an inspiration to many.

Most inspiring Helen Keller quotes

Helen made significant contributions to American history by redefining how people perceived the blind and deaf. On June 27, Helen Keller Day, a great American icon's life is honoured. You will be genuinely inspired by this thoughtful collection of quotations from the legendary figure.

Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.

What I'm looking for is not out there, it is in me.

Happiness does not come from without, it comes from within.

We could never learn to be brave and patient if there were only joy in the world.

New sorrows teach new courage. Time makes the bitterest pain to ‘blossom like Aaron’s rod with flowers.

Helen Keller was an American novelist, political activist, educator, and supporter of disability rights. At the age of 19 months, both her sight and her hearing were lost. Until she met her first teacher and lifelong friend Anne Sullivan when she was seven, she exclusively used hand signals to communicate.

Walking with a friend in the dark is better than walking alone in the light.

The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched – they must be felt with the heart.

Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye.

Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.

I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.

What was Helen Keller's first word?

Her first word was water. Helen's teacher, Anne Sullivan, took her out of class to a nearby water pump, where she placed Helen's hand under the spout. Anne spelt the word on her other hand as water flowed over her hand.

What is Helen Keller most known for?

She is most known for being the first deaf and blind person to earn a college degree. Although she is late, Helen remains a great inspiration to many, even in current times.

Did Helen Keller Marry anyone?

Helen did not marry anyone. However, she almost got married to her boyfriend, Peter Fagan. Their marriage did not materialise due to her extended family, who believed marriage and pregnancy were not an option for her because of her disability. The couple then planned to elope, but Peter never showed up.

What are some of Helen Keller's words?

The author touched so many people's lives with her words of wisdom, and one of her famous quotes says,

"Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experiences of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, vision cleared, ambition inspired and success achieved."

Helen Keller and the words and quotes the literature legend left behind still inspire millions. Helen's legacy is extraordinary in educating persons with these disabilities.

