200+ best cool gang names for friends, crew and clubs
Quotes - messages - wishes

by  Ruth Gitonga

The saying no man is an island makes sense, as no human can survive alone. For this reason, most people prefer being part of a gang, crew or club. However, the majority of groups find it hard to choose a name that embodies their ideologies and interests. This article highlights some cool gang names that will leave a lasting impression on everyone your group interacts with.

Cool gang names
Choosing the perfect name for your group is a great way of building unity. Photo: Xavier Lorenzo
When choosing a gang moniker, consider factors such as the purpose of the group, the location you operate in and the image you want to project. A cool gang name is a creative and unique way of showcasing your crew’s individuality and style.

Best gang names for friends

Selecting a good name for your clutch of friends can add more fun to your friendship. Check out some names you can work with:

  • Dream Team
  • In Us, We Trust
  • The Samurai Band
  • Two Birds, One Phone
  • The Smurfs
  • The Loyal League
  • The Clique
  • Walkie Talkies
  • Through Thick and Thin
  • Best Teas
  • Friendship Forever
  • Always Connected
  • Fun Hunters
  • Cool Species
  • Fantastic Four Friends
  • Besties for the Resties
  • Eye to Eye, Ear to Era
  • Chambers of Secrets
  • Colony of Weirdos
  • Tik Talk
  • Great Mates
  • Happy Hangovers
  • Too Cool to be Unseen
  • Birds of a Feather
  • Forever Twinning
  • Stuck Like Glue
  • A Cuddle of Pandas
  • Talk to the Family
  • Non-blood Relatives
  • Sisters from Different Misters

What are the female gang names?
Friends are the closest to family. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt
Mafia gang names

If your crew struts the street with undeniable power and grit, you need a mafia gang name. Below is a glimpse of some of these names, echoing power and dominance:

  • Redneck Syndicate
  • Outlaws
  • Goon Squad
  • Nightshift
  • Criminal Minded
  • The Blue Roses
  • Tough Tony
  • Blaze
  • Swagger
  • Pearl Heart
  • Scarface
  • Running Eagle
  • Greasy Thumb
  • Steel Forge
  • North Side Mafia
  • The Ghost Riders
  • Rebel Syndicate
  • Drifter
  • Street Soldiers
  • The Network
  • The Commission
  • High Rollers
  • Mobsters United
  • The Scarlet Bulldog Band
  • Danger Don
  • Gods & Monsters
  • The Black Angels
  • Infamous Disciples
  • Capital City Kings
When it comes to selecting the best gang names, you want names that reflect strength. Photo: Monkeybusinessimages
Cool biker gang names

Being part of a solid biker crew signifies more than brotherhood; it expresses freedom. Explore some of the best names if you are part of this group.

  • Black Stallions
  • Tuff Riders
  • The Iron Riders
  • Sons of the Road
  • Grim Rider
  • Aces High Riders
  • Scavengers of the Highway
  • Chrome Destroyers
  • Renegades Forever
  • Sons of Anarchy
  • Vicious Cycle
  • Gravel Rush
  • Black Panthers
  • Team Faster
  • Chopper Club
  • Chosen Few
  • Speedy Masters
  • The Reapers
  • Lone Wolves
  • Burnt Rods
  • Brothers of the Sun
  • Highway Kings
  • Angel’s Sinners
  • Bad Company
  • The Lost Boys
  • Bridge Rats
  • Thunder Dogs
  • Broomstick Riders
  • Vikings
  • The Chaos Roadsters

A stellar name sets the tone for any group. Photo: Henn Photography
Good gang names

From Titans to Royalty, here are some excellent names for your crew:

  • Shining Stars
  • Pure Creations
  • High Rollers
  • Legacy
  • Supreme
  • Gentry
  • Angels Among Us
  • The Strong Ones
  • Above the Law
  • The Strong Ones
  • True Champions
  • Benevolent Mobsters
  • Light Bringers
  • The Golden Elite
  • Young Justice
  • White Hats
  • Peaceful Warriors
  • God’s Army
  • The Kings Club
  • Wolf Pack
  • Gentlemen’s Club
  • Pure Bloods
  • Upstanding Citizens
  • The Knights
  • Elders
  • Chivalry Lives
  • The Honorable Society
  • Nobleness Oblige
  • The Seeing Eye
  • Quantum Crushers
Gangs are a way for youngsters to connect with a group. Photo: Vergani_Fotografia
Funny gang names

No rule says that your group’s name must be fierce or intimidating. Sometimes, all you need are funny monikers to spice things up. They include:

  • The Funny Farm
  • Happy Hangovers
  • The Funnies
  • Laughs Unlimited
  • Clown College
  • Pranksters Gangsters
  • Comedy Kings
  • The Funny Fools
  • The Laugh Factory
  • Tickle Me, Funny People
  • Game of Phones
  • Area 51
  • Jesters
  • Comic Relief
  • The Giggle Gangsters
  • Class Clowns
  • The Funny Brigade
  • Grin Reaper Squad
  • The Jolly Jokers
  • Comedy Act
  • Comedy Geeks
  • The Sidesplitter
  • Laughing All The Way
  • Jokers and Tricksters
  • Funny Guys and Dolls

A great name becomes a point of collective identity and unity. Photo: Steve Smith
Gang names for boys

Friends are the closest thing to family. Discover unique names that align with your boy squad.

  • Black Legends
  • The Blue Stones
  • City Thugs
  • Big Boys
  • The Guillotine Squad
  • Bandidos
  • Chaos Boys
  • Blackstorm
  • Black Dagger Soldiers
  • Crazy Samurais
  • Alpha Dogs
  • Block Boys
  • Black Panthers
  • Bloods
  • Vicious Crew
  • Ghetto Nation
  • Crazy Kings
  • Bounty Hunters
  • Bomb Squad
  • Chaos Mobsters
  • Gangsta’s Paradise
  • Black Roses
  • Misfits
  • Cool Kids Crew
  • Black Dragons
  • Adrenaline Mob
  • Ace of Spades
  • Psych Butchers
  • Ambush Posse
  • Red Dragons
  • Aztec Dogs
  • Almighty
When choosing a gang moniker, consider the location you operate in. Photo: Xavier Lorenzo
Female gang names

Every girl has been part of a girl group at some point in their life. Unleash your fierce female spirit with a moniker that echoes solidarity and strength.

  • La Femme
  • Slick Chicks
  • Empower
  • She-Unit
  • Girls on Fire
  • Dangerous Divas
  • Female Fatale
  • Charming Chicks
  • Keeping Chicks
  • Wonder Women
  • Pink Panther
  • The Lioness Club
  • Awesome Blossoms
  • Ladybugs
  • Female Force
  • Cupcakes Anonymous
  • Here to Slay
  • Wild Hearts
  • The Vixens
  • Chocolate Cuties
  • The Honeys
  • Red Hots
  • The Squad
  • The Barbies
  • Quality Screen Time
  • Power Puff Girls
  • Snow Dolls
  • Bumblebees
  • The Beehive
  • Authorized Girls Unit

Cool gang names for girls create a sense of belonging. Photo: Peter Griffith
Cool gang names are the way to go if you value individuality, even as a group. You do not have to share a moniker with a dozen other groups. If your name is familiar, your team and friendship’s identity will be watered down.

