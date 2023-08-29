Who is Eben Etzebeth's wife? All about Anlia van Rensburg

Decorated Springboks player Eben Etzebeth has been a fan favourite since he first began his professional career with the rugby national team through his test debut against England in June 2012. With fame comes interest in the rugby player's personal life, including his relationships. Who is the South African rugby player married to? Keep reading for more on what we know of his other half, Anlia van Rensburg.

The rugby player is married to actress Anlia van Rensburg. Photo: @anliastar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Eben is not the only famous individual, as Anlia, although less widely recognised than her husband on occasion, has also gained commercial success in her profession.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Anlia van Rensburg/Anlia Etzebeth Date of birth 24 March 1990 Age 33 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Cape Town, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Eben Etzebeth (2023) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Height 168 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue/green Profession Actress, model, MC, singer, voice-over artist, and dancer Education Tshwane University of Technology Native language Afrikaans, fluent in English and German Social media profiles Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) LinkedIn

The couple met in October 2021 in the idyllic coastal village of Melkbosstrand, north of Cape Town. After hitting it off, they dated for five months before Eben popped the question, and Anlia said yes. Today, they are happily married, with Eben often publicly praising his wife.

Eben Etzebeth

Eben is one of the standout players for the Springboks, and that is not only due to his massive stature. He was voted SA Rugby's Player of the Year for 2022 after an outstanding season the year prior, along with other accolades. Here is some basic information regarding his personal life.

How old is Etzebeth?

Born on 29 October 1991, the rugby star is 31 years old and will be 32 on 29 October 2023. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Did Eben Etzebeth get married?

Eben Etzebeth is married, with the wedding on Saturday, 4 February 2023. The glamorous wedding was black and white themed and had various celebrities in attendance.

Who is the wife of Eben Etzebeth?

Eben Etzebeth's wife’s name is Anlia van Rensburg. Anlia is an actress starring in various successful South African soap operas. Anlia has also dabbled in other careers in the entertainment industry.

Where did Eben get married?

Anlia van Rensburg’s wedding to the Springboks star occurred at the stunning La Paris estate in Franschhoek, Western Cape. Eben's fellow Springbok player, Frans Malherbe, married the same day.

The couple met in October 2021 and dated for five months before Eben proposed to her. Photo: @anliastar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is the family of Eben Etzebeth?

Little is known of the rugby player's family life. However, we know that Eben's father was Harry Etzebeth, a well-known Parow, Cape Town wrestler who passed away on Tuesday, 11 July 2023.

There is no information on his mother, and we also know he has a brother named Ryen Etzebeth, who largely remains out of the public eye.

How much does Eben Etzebeth earn?

According to Mywage.co.za, Eben earns an annual salary of R21,502,964.00, which works out to a monthly salary of R1,763,921.58.

Anlia van Rensburg

Anlia has also enjoyed commercial success in South Africa's entertainment industry, specifically with acting. But, her talent and on-screen presence have helped her achieve global star status through her international TV debut on Raised By Wolves, an HBO series.

Anlia van Rensburg’s age

Anlia is 33 years old in 2023. She was born on 24 March 1990, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Anlia van Rensburg’s height

Eben Etzebeth's wife’s height is listed as 168 cm. Her partner towers over her, with a height of 203 cm.

The happy couple got married in February 2023. Photo: @anliastar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Anlia van Rensburg’s career

Anlia's career as an actress is her primary profession. But, she is a jack-of-all-trades, listing on her career portfolio that she can also dance and sing and offer voice-over and MC services.

Anlia van Rensburg’s profiles

You can find Anlia on Facebook through her married name, Anlia Etzebeth, with 47K followers. Her Instagram page, @anliastar, has 108K followers. Anlia's X (Twitter) handle is @anliastar, with 1,765 followers. You can also find her on LinkedIn under her maiden name, Anlia van Rensburg, with 402 connections.

Eben Etzebeth's wife is a talented, driven woman who is more than just the wife of a famous rugby player. Her ever-evolving career and international TV roles signify bigger things to come in her career to complement her already happy personal life and marriage.

READ ALSO: Who is Daveed Diggs' wife or girlfriend? Everything we know

While on the topic of famous spouses, Briefly.co.za wrote about Daveed Diggs' partner. Who is the renowned entertainer in a relationship with, if anyone?

You can learn more about his private and professional life here.

Source: Briefly News