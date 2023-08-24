Who is Daveed Diggs' wife or girlfriend? Everything we know

Daveed Diggs is a renowned actor, singer, songwriter and rapper, famously known for his breakthrough in the musical series Hamilton. His role in the show bagged him a Grammy Award. Besides his artsy side, fans are often curious to know who Daveed Diggs' wife is.

Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver-Lampman attend the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards on 6th March 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Robert Smith

Source: Getty Images

Daveed Diggs is not married. Neither is his relationship status a secret. He has been in a long-term relationship with Emma Raver-Lampman, and she is often mistaken for being Daveed Diggs' wife. Who is she?

Emmy Raver-Lampman's profile summary and bio

Full name Emily Christine Raver Lampman Nickname Emmy Gender Female Date of birth 5th September 1988 Age 34 years (as of August 2023) Birthday 5th September Place of birth Norfolk, Virginia, USA Current residence California, USA Nationality American Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Height 173 cm or 5'6" Alma mater Marymount Manhattan College Occupations Actress and singer Years active 2010–present Relationship status Dating Partner Daveed Diggs (2015-present) Social media Instagram

Daveed Diggs' girlfriend's age

Emily Christine Raver Lampman (34 years old as of August 2023) was born on 5th September 1988 in Norfolk, Virginia. Emily was adopted as a newborn and was raised as an only child by Sharon, a professor at Old Dominion University, and Greg, a teacher and writer.

Education

Due to the nature of her mother's work, Raver travelled to over 50 countries and lived in Ukraine, India and the Czech Republic. She went to Governor's School for the Arts and Maury High in Norfolk for high school and later transitioned to Marymount Manhattan College in New York. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre in 2012.

Emmy Raver-Lampman attends Netflix's Umbrella Academy Screening at Raleigh Studios on 11th May 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Career

Daveed Diggs' girlfriend started acting while in school and she had to study remotely in her junior year. Emily started acting professionally in May 2010 and was featured in several theatre productions, including:

Children of Eden in 2010

in 2010 Hair between 2010 and 2011

between 2010 and 2011 Jekyll & Hyde between 2012 and 2013

between 2012 and 2013 A Night with Janis Joplin between 2013 and 2014

between 2013 and 2014 Wicked between 2014 and 2015

between 2014 and 2015 Hamilton between 2015 and 2017

between 2015 and 2017 SpongeBob Square Pants in 2016

Pants in 2016 Gun & Powder in 2020

Raver started her film career in 2016 by being featured in Odd Mom Out as the woman on a date. She later landed roles in the following TV shows:

A Million Little Things in 2018

in 2018 American Dad! in 2018

in 2018 Jane the Virgin in 2019

in 2019 Robot Chicken in 2019

in 2019 The Umbrella Academy since 2019

since 2019 Central Park since 2021

since 2021 Nailed It! in 2022

in 2022 Family Guy in 2022

As of August 2023, Emmy Raver-Lampman has appeared in the following movies:

Stucco in 2019

in 2019 aTypical Wednesday in 2020

in 2020 Untitled Horror Movie in 2021

in 2021 Dog in 2022

in 2022 Blacklight in 2022

in 2022 Gatlopp in 2022

Is Emmy Raver-Lampman still in Hamilton?

Daveed Diggs' girlfriend, Emmy Raver, joined the ensemble cast of Hamilton in 2015. Unfortunately, she left in April 2016, before the Hamilfilm was filmed.

Who is Daveed Diggs dating?

Emily Raver-Lampman is in a relationship with Daveed Diggs. Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver allegedly met in 2015 since they were part of the original cast of Hamilton, the Broadway show.

Diggs played the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson role while Emmy was in the ensemble cast. They did not start dating immediately.

Daveed Diggs attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of STARZ's "Blindspotting" Season 2 at NeueHouse Hollywood on 11th April 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Getty Images

Is Emmy Raver-Lampman still with Daveed Diggs?

Even though Daveed Diggs and Emmy Raver prefer keeping their romance relatively low-key, they have given their fans snippets of their love. They have made several red carpet appearances and appeared at various awards in each other's company.

What is Daveed Diggs most famous for?

Besides being mistaken for Emmy Raver-Lampman's husband, Daveed has earned a spot in the entertainment industry as an actor, singer, songwriter and rapper. As a singer, Daveed is the vocalist of the experimental hip-hop group, Clipping. He has also been featured in the following films:

The Little Mermaid in 2023

in 2023 DC League of Super-Pets in 2022

in 2022 The Starling in 2021

in 2021 Soul in 2020

in 2020 Hamilton in 2020

in 2020 Velvet Buzzsaw in 2019

in 2019 Blindspotting in 2018

in 2018 Zootopia in 2016

TV shows

Star Wars: Visions in 2023

in 2023 The Crossover in 2023

in 2023 Extrapolations in 2023

in 2023 Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur in 2023

in 2023 Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock in 2022

in 2022 Star Trek: Prodigy in 2021

in 2021 Blindspotting in 2021

in 2021 Mixed-ish in 2021

in 2021 The Good Lord Bird in 2020

in 2020 Central Park since 2020

Emmy Raver-Lampman and Daveed Diggs at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Barker Hangar on 27th February 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Is Daveed Diggs the son of Taye Diggs?

Daveed and Taye share a surname, so their fans assume they are related. They are not related. Taye Diggs is famously known for being married to Idina Menzel. Idina Menzel is an American actress known for playing Elsa's voice in Disney's Frozen.

Does Daveed Diggs have kids?

Daveed and Emmy do not have any kids together. Neither are there speculations that he had a child before they started dating.

Are Emmy Raver and Daveed Diggs together?

The couple are still together and live in Los Angeles, California, USA. They bought their first home, a California farmhouse and listed it for $2.895 million in June 2022. In April 2022, the couple acquired their second home, a contemporary rustic space, from Grey Anatomy's Kevin McKidd for $5 million.

Is Daveed Diggs married, and does he have a wife? At the time of writing, the actor is not married. He is in a long-term relationship with Emmy Raver, and they have been in each other's lives for nearly a decade.

READ ALSO: Where is Michael Oher now? Was he happy with The Blind Side?

Briefly.co.za published Michael Oher's biography. He is best recognized as a retired NFL player who played the offensive tackle position for eight seasons. His life inspired The Blind Side, the 2009 Oscar-nominated film.

Michael Oher grew up under challenging circumstances; hence, his journey to success was very rocky. He spent the better part of his childhood in foster homes. His life changed when he joined the Tuohy family, although he recently revealed the family was using him for financial gain.

Source: Briefly News