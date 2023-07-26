Hannah Gibson is an American on-screen star and celebrity child best known as Mel Gibson's daughter with his ex-wife Robyn Denise Moore. Mel, a renowned actor, film director and producer, is widely recognized for starring in Mad Max, Lethal Weapon, Hacksaw Ridge and The Beaver. Conversely, Hannah gained notoriety for her appearance in the 2000 movie, The Patriot.

Apart from her status as a celebrity daughter, Gibson is also a celebrity wife. Her husband, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, is a talented guitarist. He has experienced significant commercial success as a blues rock artist.

Hannah Gibson's profile summary and bio

Full name Hannah Gibson Nickname Hannah Gender Female Year of birth 1980 Age 43 years old (2023) Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 50 Weight in pounds 110 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Kenny Wayne Shepherd Children 6 Parents Mel Gibson and Robyn Denise Moore Siblings 6 Profession Actress, clay shooter and make-up artist Net worth $500,000 Social media Instagram

How old is Hannah Gibson?

Hannah Gibson (aged 43 as of 2023) was born in 1980 in the United States of America. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery. She was raised alongside her six siblings, Milo, Christian, Louis, Edward, Thomas and William Gibson.

Hannah Gibson's spouse

Kenny Wayne and Hannah met in the 2000s. After dating for a couple of years, they tied the knot on 16 September 2006. The couple have been married for over a decade and have six kids.

Professional career

Gibson worked as a make-up artist for the film What Women Want. Additionally, she appeared as Arja in Toisen Kanssa. However, the celebrity wife has not been in the acting scene for a while. She participates in outdoor activities, including clay shooting, deer hunting and gamekeeping.

How much is Hannah Gibson's net worth?

The Hollywood star has an estimated net worth of $500,000 in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from acting and participating in European clay shooting tournaments.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband, Kenny, is allegedly worth $10 million. His earnings primarily come from his successful music career.

Who is Mel Gibson?

With a career spanning over four decades, Mel has appeared in numerous films, including:

Summer City (1977)

(1977) Gallipoli (1981)

(1981) The Year of Living Dangerously (1982)

(1982) Tequila Sunrise (1988)

(1988) Hamlet (1990)

(1990) Air America (1990)

(1990) Chicken Run (2000)

(2000) We Were Soldiers (2002)

(2002) Edge of Darkness (2010)

(2010) Dragged Across Concrete (2018)

Mel Gibson's net worth

As of 2023, Mel's net worth is estimated at $425 million. He has accumulated this wealth through his successful 47-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

Hannah Gibson lives a life many would dream of as a celebrity wife and daughter. Nonetheless, she leads a private lifestyle, keeping details about her personal life away from the internet's prying eyes.

