Bill Cosby's children: where are his five kids today, and what do they do?

Bill Cosby is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and author known primarily for his starring role in the 1980s sitcom, The Cosby Show. He is equally recognised for his role as a father both on and off-screen. Despite his early success, his reputation was marred by numerous sexual assault allegations leading to his conviction in 2018. Are Bill Cosby's children living in the shadow of their father's notorious reputation?

Bill Cosby's children share names beginning with the letter E. They have experienced the fame and challenges of having famous parents. Each has established successful careers in various fields, including the arts, business, and academia. But despite the controversies surrounding their father, many remain loyal and supportive, defending and speaking up for him.

Bill Cosby's profile and bio summary

Does Bill Cosby have children?

Bill has children with his wife, Camille Olivia Cosby. Camille is an American television producer and philanthropist, born on 20 March 1944. The couple married on 25 January 1964 and have been together since then.

How many biological children does Bill Cosby have?

The famous actor had five biological children. Here are the veteran actor's celebrity children, four girls and one boy:

Erika Ranee Cosby

Erika is the first child of Bill and Camille, born on 8 April 1965. She is an adjunct professor of Art at New York University and a renowned modern painter. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wesleyan University and a master's in painting from the University of California at Berkeley.

Bill Cosby's daughter, Erika, has exhibited her work at esteemed galleries such as SALTWORKS Contemporary Art and the Bronx Museum. She has received accolades, including a New York Foundation for the Arts painting fellowship and an artist residency at the Abrons Arts Center.

Erinn Cosby

Erinn, the second daughter of Bill Cosby, was born on 23 July 1966. She is an artist, photographer, and actress. Her relationship with her father was strained, and he publicly revealed her struggles with drug and alcohol abuse. At 23, she made headlines by accusing Mike Tyson of sexual abuse, but her father did not support her.

They eventually reconciled, and she guest appeared on her father's show, Bill Cosby: Far From Finished, in 2013. Currently residing in Philadelphia, Erinn operates her art studio and showcases her artwork in New York City and Miami galleries. She married Michael Cannaday in October 1998 and is pursuing a PhD in educational psychology at Temple University.

Ennis Cosby

Known as the only son of Bill, he was born on 15 April 1969 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Los Angeles and grew up in Southern California, Pennsylvania, and New York City. He served as the inspiration for the character Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show.

Despite facing dyslexia during his upbringing, he triumphed over it and pursued a doctorate in special education at Columbia University's Teachers College.

Ensa Cosby

She was a yoga instructor and actress born on 8 April 1973. She had one daughter before marrying a businessman named Martin McLean. During her father's sexual assault allegation saga, she stood for and defended him.

Evin Harrah Cosby

Born on 27 August 1976, Evin is the youngest member of the Cosby family. She co-owns a high-end boutique called PB & Caviar and holds a degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.

Evin has appeared on TV shows like The Cosby Show and The Young and the Restless. She is happily married to John Atchison, a lawyer, and they have two children.

What happened to Cosby's children?

Two of Bill Cosby's biological children died tragically. Firstly, Bill's only son, Ennis, was murdered at 27 on 16 January 1997. He innocently changed a tire on California's Interstate 405 in Los Angeles when an 18-year-old named Mikhail Markhasev approached him during an armed robbery and shot him.

In March 1997, provided information led to Markhasev's arrest, motivated by the $100,000 reward offered by the National Enquirer. His burial occurred on 19 January 1997 in Shelburne, Massachusetts.

Bill also lost his fourth child Ensa Cosby on 23 February 2018 after suffering from renal disease. She was 44 years old and was waiting for a kidney transplant when the unfortunate incident happened.

How many of Bill Cosby's kids are still alive?

Three of Bill Cosby's daughters: Erika, Erinn, and Evin, are alive. Much is unknown about them as they engage in various professions without public scrutiny. Despite their low-key lifestyle, they actively advocate for their father during his legal trials and accusations.

Bill Cosby's children have matured into accomplished individuals in various sectors of human endeavour. Despite losing two siblings and enduring numerous family scandals and controversies, they remain unified and are eager to achieve even more.

