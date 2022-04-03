Who is Chance Brown? Age, children, wife, career, profiles, net worth

If you are married to a celebrity, then being in the limelight is not an option for the other party. This is no different for Chance Brown, he is married to famous actress and model Tabitha Brown. Chance is also a basketball coach, a retired Los Angeles policeman, and social media personality.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Chance is a famous basketball coach and a retired Los Angeles policeman. Photo: @teamchancebasketball

Source: Instagram

Chance Brown's net worth is estimated to be about $1 million. His earnings are attributed to his pension after retiring from the Los Angeles police department and basketball coaching sessions.

Chance Brown's profile summary

Full name: Chance Brown

Chance Brown Chance Brown's birthday: 1979

1979 Place of birth: The United States of America

The United States of America Chance Brown's age: 43 years as of 2022

43 years as of 2022 Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Gender: Male

Male Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Famous as: Basketball coach, retired Los Angeles policeman, social media personality

Basketball coach, retired Los Angeles policeman, social media personality Height: 5 inches 11 feet

5 inches 11 feet Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Tabitha Brown (actress and model)

Tabitha Brown (actress and model) Children: Three

Three Instagram: @teamchancebasketball

@teamchancebasketball Net worth: Approximately $1 million

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Early life

Chance was born in 1979 to his mother, who raised him without his dad's presence. In a post made by the basketball enthusiast, he stated that his mother gave up her dream of becoming a dancer to raise him.

Chance was born in 1979. Photo: @teamchancebasketball

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, he never heard his mother complaining about her unaccomplished dreams during his growing up and he gifted her a vehicle on October 4, 2020.

Where does Tabitha's husband work?

Chance previously worked as a civil servant and a Los Angeles policeman for 15 years before he took early retirement on June 30, 2021. He was not pleased with his decision as he loved what he did in serving the community.

What does Chance Brown do for a living?

After his retirement, Mr Brown started teaching basketball to young kids between ages 5 and 12, including his son, through his organization, Team Chance Basketball. He also appears on his wife's IGTV show known as Fridays with Tab & Chance. Chance Brown's basketball coaching stemmed from his passion.

Chance Brown and Tabitha

Actress Tabitha Brown attends the "Family Time" Season 3 wrap party on June 9, 2015 in Encino, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Chance and his wife met in 1988 and settled down after dating for several years. The couple wed in April 2003. His wife is a renowned and talented actress, model, public speaker, and social media star.

The couple has two kids together. A daughter named Choyce Brown and a daughter named Queston Brown. The kids have followed their parents' footsteps as Choyce is an actress and model, while their son learns basketball from his father.

Chance Brown's oldest daughter is known as Tyleah. She is not Tabitha's biological daughter as she was sired by Chance before he ever met with Tabitha. However, Tabitha loves her and treats her like her two biological children.

Tabitha Brown pictured with her biological daughter and her husband's first daughter. Photo: @teamchancebasketball

Source: Instagram

Are Tabitha and Chance still together?

Yes, the power couple is growing strong together. They have been together for the past 18 years. They are parents to two adorable kids.

What did Wendy Williams say about Tabitha Brown?

In a recent talk show hosted by Wendy Williams on July 2021, Wendy compared Chance Brown to her former ex-husband. Tabitha had just posted that her husband was retiring from the police department, and she was supporting him to follow his dreams, something that Wendy found not ideal. She is quoted saying;

They may invest in stuff and lose the money. They invest in something else then the money gets swindled or stolen. Then they invest again, and he comes home and throws his bag down. She's like, 'What? What?' And he's like, 'I can't do this, and this is your fault. You're over here making your money and stuff and had me quit my job.

Tabitha and Chance Brown have been together for 18 years. Photo: @teamchancebasketball

Source: Instagram

Tabitha lovingly responded to Wendy and explained why she and her husband were embracing the present decisions.

Wendy, the pain you must be in to feel this way, honey, I'm so sorry. But listen, let me tell you this. Twenty-three years I've been with my husband. Struggled for a very long time together. Succeeded for the last couple of years together.

I was his dog in the fight, and he believed in me, and we did it together for the last 15 years," she said. "I did every year with him in the LAPD, and he did every year with me with rejection in this entertainment industry. However, God has blessed me… I've been praying on this for a very long time, and it has now come to pass. That is the power of God. It's also the power of allowing God to be first in your marriage. That's how it remains successful; we keep Him first. He is first in our marriage. Not money, not business, not success, but God. He's first.

I pray that somebody finds you, love finds you that excites you the way I'm excited for my husband to grow his business, pour into children and coach these kids and do other things he's dreamt about. I pray this type of excitement and love finds you and anybody else who seems not to understand this. I pray that type of love finds you too.

Chance Brown and his wife met while in high school, and their love is a perfect depiction of true love. His wife has supported his career even after retiring from the LAPD.

READ ALSO: Eleanor Tomlinson's age, parents, relationship, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published exhilarating details about Eleanor Tomlinson. She is a British actress and singer. She is famous for starring in Angus and Perfect Snogging and Thongs. The talented actress featured in Alice in Wonderland and Poldark. Her family influenced her decision to be an actress.

Eleanor Tomlinson's biography deciphers how she landed the coveted acting roles. She was born to parents who were actors so it was the only language she understood. More about Eleanor here!

Source: Briefly News