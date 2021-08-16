Top 25 highest paid college basketball coaches in the USA 2022

The top 25 highest paid college basketball coaches are the crème de la crème of the international sports arena. There are thousands of college basketball trainers worldwide, but only a handful have gained the world's recognition and made a fortune from their careers.

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) oversees various men's and women's intercollegiate sports, including basketball. The NCAA basketball coaches' salaries not only determine the individual's hard work and discipline. Promoting teamwork and other skills also contribute to their financial success.

Highest paid college basketball coaches in 2022

The winnings these best-paid college basketball coaches bring to their respective colleges attract ticket buyers and sponsors and increase student enrollment and merchandise sales. As a result, the latest NCAA basketball coaches' salaries are impressive. Here is a list of the top 25 highest paid NCAA basketball coaches for the men's tournaments:

25. Mike Krzyzewski of Duke: Salary - $9.7 million

Michael William Krzyzewski (the former Duke University's head coach) had the highest college basketball coach salary in history (annual base salary of $9.7 million). Krzyzewski's net worth is $45 million.

24. John Calipari of Kentucky: Salary - $8 million

What is John Calipari's salary? Coach Cal has the highest college basketball coach salary now ($8 million base salary). He signed a 10-year, $86-million contract extension in June 2019. John's net worth is about $45 million.

23. Jay Wright of Villanova: Salary - $6 million

Villanova University's coach Wright made about $3.9 million per season in 2019 but rejected UCLA's offer to double his salary to over $7.75 million. The Pennsylvania native has been Villanova's head coach since 2001 and is worth $7 million.

22. Chris Beard of Texas Austin: Salary - $5 million

Christopher Beard earns an annual base salary of $5,050,000 at the University of Texas at Austin. Beard also coached at Texas Tech University before starting his current job on 1st April 2021.

21. Rick Barnes of Tennessee: Salary - $4.995 million

Richard Dale Barnes' current annual base salary is $4.995 million. The University of Tennessee's coach is worth $16 million. Also, the Tennessee Volunteers team guaranteed him a yearly raise of $100,000 after the 2024 season.

20. Bob Huggins of West Virginia: Salary - $4.15 million

The 2021 renewed contract stated that Bob Edward Huggins would earn $4.15 million annually for the next three seasons. The American collegiate basketball coach has served West Virginia's Mountaineers men's basketball team since 2007 and is worth 12 million.

19. Brad Underwood of Illinois: Salary - $4.1 million

What is Brad Underwood's salary? The University of Illinois' contract guarantees him a $4.1 million annual salary for the first two seasons and $4.5 million by the extension deal's final year. Brad joined Illinois in 2017 and is worth about $10 million.

18. Chris Mack of Louisville: Salary - $4 million

The University of Louisville coach Christopher Lee Mack was to make over $4 million per season through March 2025, but his separation agreement with Louisville was approved in 2022. He joined Louisville in 2018. Mike Pegues is the team's current interim head coach.

17. Bruce Pearl of Auburn: Salary - $5.4 million

Bruce Alan Pearl's new eight-year contract of $5.4 million annual pay with a $250,000 yearly raise will run through 2030. The War Eagle (nickname) has been the head coach of the Auburn University's Auburn Tigers since 2014.

16. Tony Bennett of Virginia: Salary - $5.2 million

He has been at the University of Virginia since March 2009. The new contract guarantees Anthony Guy Bennett's salary as $5.2 million per season. The payment comprises a $525,000 base salary, $1.175 million performance incentives, $2.5 million supplemental compensation and a $1 million longevity bonus.

15. Bill Self of Kansas: Salary - $5.1 million

Billy Eugene Self Jr. of the University of Kansas makes a $5.1 million annual salary under the new five-year rolling agreement. He received an extension before his previous contract wrapped up in March 2022. Eugene is worth about $10 million and is a five-time winner for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award.

14. Buzz Williams of Texas A&M: Salary - $4.1 million

Brent Langdon "Buzz" Williams has been Texas A&M University's head basketball coach since 2019. He started at $3.8 million annually and is worth $2.6 million. Since his annual pay increases by $100,000 each year, he must be earning over $4.1 million by now.

13. Dana Altman of Oregon: Salary - $4 million

Dana Dean Altman is the head coach of the University of Oregon Ducks men's basketball team. After getting a one-year contract extension, his previous annual salary of $3.525 million was increased to $4 million. Meanwhile, the coach's contract will end in the 2026/27 season.

12. Mick Cronin of UCLA: Salary - $4 million

The UCLA head coach, Michael Walter Cronin, receives an annual salary of $4 million. He became the 14th head coach of the UCLA Bruins in 2019. Clutch Points estimates his current net worth to be $24 million.

11. Tom Izzo of Michigan State: Salary - $3.9 million

The MSU and Tom Izzo's five-year contract of about $3.9 million annual salary was slashed to $362,560 for a year after a COVID-19 pandemic. The American college basketball coach has served the Michigan State University since 1995. Izzo's net worth is $13 million.

10. Larry Krystkowiak of Utah: Salary - $3.76 million

The University of Utah fired Larry Brett Krystkowiak in March 2021 after about 11 years of serving them. His contract of $3.76 million pay per annum was to run through the 2022/23 season. Craig Smith took over the team with an annual salary of $1.85 million.

9. Jamie Dixon of Texas Christian: Salary - $3.67

Jamie has been the 22nd head coach of Texas Christian University's Horned Frogs men's basketball team since 2016. 2016. Before this, he served the same position at the University of Pittsburgh from 2003 to 2016. Jamie signed a 2-year contract extension of $3.67 million annual salary salary till the 2023/24 season ends.

8. Ed Cooley of Providence: Salary - $3.4 million

Cooley earns $3.4 million yearly at the Providence College Friars men's basketball team. He held the same position at Fairfield University from 2006 to 2011 and led them to a school record of five-straight trips to the NCAA Tournament.

7. Scott Drew of Baylor: Salary - $3.35 million

Scott Homer Drew gets one of the highest basketball coaches' salaries in the US. Baylor University's Baylor Bears head coach is worth $15 million and earns $3.35 million yearly. He has been with the Baylor Bears since 2003 to date.

6. Archie Miller of Indiana: Salary - $3.35 million

Ryan Joseph "Archie" Miller became the 29th head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball team in 2017. Unfortunately, Indiana University fired him in 2021. The previous seven-year contract paid him around $3.35 million per season.

5. Fred Hoiberg of Nebraska: Salary - $3.25 million

Nebraska's restructured contract for Fredrick Kristian Hoiberg's salary in 2022 reduced his annual earnings from $4 million to $3.25 million. He also agreed to an $11 million reduced buyout. Fred has been serving the University of Nebraska since 2019 and is worth $9 million.

4. Mike White of Florida: Salary - $3.2 million

Michael Emerson White serves the University of Florida’s Florida Gators team. He received a two-year contract extension after the 2021/22 season. The coach’s annual salary is $3,187,166 and will have bagged $19,123,000 by the end of this six-year contract.

3. Mike Woodson of Indiana: Salary - $3 million

Michael Dean Woodson took over the Indiana Hoosiers men's team from coach Ryan Joseph "Archie" Miller. He has a $3 million annual salary, which is lower than his predecessor’s $3.35 million. Woodson also gets a $550,000 annual base salary and a $2.45 million bonus for marketing the school.

2. Cuonzo Martin of Missouri: Salary - $3 million

The University of Missouri hired Cuonzo LaMar Martin on 15th March 2017 as the Tigers program's 19th head coach. The Mizzou Tigers’ coach makes $3 million a year. For 12 years of his coaching career, Martin achieved an average of 19.5 wins in 13 seasons as a head coach.

1. Shaka Smart of Marquette: Salary - $3 million

Marquette University’s Shaka Dingani Smart makes $3 million per year. Meanwhile, fans assume he saved UT a lot of money by leaving before completing the final two years of his guaranteed $7.1 million contract.

Who is the best college basketball coach?

It will take time, perhaps years, for someone to beat the retired coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke University's $9.7 million annual salary record.

How much does a D1 basketball coach make?

The Division I, Basketball coaches' median salary at colleges and universities was $2.7 million in the 2020-21 season. However, 36 men's basketball head coaches reportedly made at least $2.7 million for themselves.

Who is the lowest-paid D1 basketball coach?

Eric Henderson (South Dakota State University's coach) and Johnny Jones (Texas Southern University's coach) are the lowest paid coaches. Their annual salaries in 2021 were ​$275k and $250k,​​ respectively.

The highest paid college basketball coaches deserve the 7-figure salaries. Like any career, becoming a successful basketball trainer requires commitment, top-notch skills, and several years of experience. These coaches have a consistent track record because they possess these aspects.

