100+ most valuable sports franchises in the world (2024)

Sports teams are some of the highest money-making franchises in the world. They get revenue from TV deals, merchandising and licensing, advertising, and corporate sponsorships. A team's total value is determined by factors like the type of sport, the market, the brand, and the arena. Below are the world's most valuable sports franchises.

A collage showcasing the most valuable sports teams. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/David Rosenblum/ Quinn Harris/Bart Young on Getty Images (modified by author)

The NFL continues its dominance as the richest sports league in the world, with the league's Dallas Cowboys holding the top position since 2016. The New York Yankees are the MLB's wealthiest team, while the Golden State Warriors take the lead in the NBA. Real Madrid moved past Manchester United to become the wealthiest soccer team in the world.

Most valuable sports franchises in the world

The following are the top 100 most valuable sports teams in the world. The values are sourced from Forbes' lists and Sportico's The Business of Sports valuations.

No Franchise League Owner Value 1 Dallas Cowboys NFL Jerry Jones $9.2 billion 2 Golden State Warriors NBA Joe Lacob and Peter Guber $7.56 billion 3 New York Yankees MLB Steinbrenner family $7.1 billion 4 New York Giants NFL John Mara and Steven Tisch $7.04 billion 5 Los Angeles Rams NFL E. Stanley Kroenke $6.94 billion 6 New England Patriots NFL Robert Kraft $6.7 billion 7 New York Knicks NBA Madison Square Garden Sports $6.58 billion 8 Los Angeles Lakers NBA Jerry Buss Family Trusts, Mark Walter and Todd Boehly $6.44 billion 9 San Francisco 49ers NFL Denise DeBartolo York and John York $6.15 billion 10 New York Jets NFL Johnson family $6.11 billion 11 Real Madrid La Liga Club members $6.07 billion 12 Washington Commanders NFL Josh Harris $6.05 billion 13 Chicago Bears NFL McCaskey family $6 billion 13 Manchester United EPL Glazer family $6 billion 15 Philadelphia Eagles NFL Jeffery Lurie $5.95 billion 16 Las Vegas Raiders NFL Mark Davis $5.77 billion 17 Barcelona La Liga Club members $5.51 billion 18 Houston Texans NFL Janice McNair $5.35 billion 19 Liverpool EPL John Henry and Thomas Werner $5.29 billion 20 Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Guggenheim Baseball Management $5.24 billion 20 Miami Dolphins NFL Stephen Ross $5.24 billion 22 Boston Red Sox MLB John Henry and Thomas Werner $5.21 billion 23 Atlanta Falcons NFL Arthur Blank $5.15 billion 24 Manchester City EPL Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan $4.99 billion 25 Denver Broncos NFL Rob Walton $4.87 billion 26 Bayern Munich Bundesliga Club members $4.86 billion 27 Seattle Seahawks NFL Paul G. Allen Trust $4.82 billion 28 Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Daniel Rooney Trust Arthur Rooney II $4.8 billion 29 Green Bay Packers NFL Shareholders $4.75 billion

The NFL is the most valuable league in the world. Photo: Nic Antaya

No Franchise League Owner Value 30 Chicago Cubs MLB Ricketts family $4.69 billion 31 Los Angeles Chargers NFL Dean Spanos $4.63 billion 32 Kansas City Chiefs NFL Hunt family $4.52 billion 33 Minnesota Vikings NFL Zygmunt Wilf $4.43 billion 34 Tennessee Titans NFL Amy Adams Strunk $4.37 billion 35 Carolina Panthers NFL David Tepper $4.27 billion 36 Baltimore Ravens NFL Stephen Bisciotti $4.24 billion 37 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 Qatar Sports Investment $4.21 billion 37 Indianapolis Colts NFL James Irsay $4.21 billion 39 Cleveland Browns NFL Dee and Jimmy Haslam $4.2 billion 40 New Orleans Saints NFL Gayle Benson $4.19 billion 41 Arizona Cardinals NFL Michael Bidwill $4.17 billion 42 Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Glazer family $4.15 billion 43 Buffalo Bills NFL Terry and Kim Pegula $4.13 billion 44 Detroit Lions NFL Sheila Firestone Ford Hamp $4.1 billion 45 Chicago Bulls NBA Jerry Reinsdorf $4.09 billion 46 Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Shahid Khan $4.04 billion 47 Cincinnati Bengals NFL Mike Brown $4 billion 47 Boston Celtics NBA Wycliffe Grousbeck, Irving Grousbeck, Stephen Pagliuca and Robert Epstein $4 billion 49 Ferrari Formula 1 Ferrari $3.9 billion 50 Brooklyn Nets NBA Joseph Tsai $3.86 billion 51 San Francisco Giants MLB Greg E. Johnson, Charles B. Johnson $3.81 billion 52 Mercedes Formula 1 Mercedes $3.8 billion 53 Los Angeles Clippers NBA Steve Ballmer $3.73 billion 54 Toronto Raptors NBA Bell Canada, Rogers Communications, and Larry Tanenbaum $3.34 billion 55 Houston Rockets NBA Tilman Fertitta $3.3 billion 56 Dallas Mavericks NBA Mark Cuban $3.26 billion 57 Philadelphia 76ers NBA Joshua Harris and David Blitzer $3.21 billion 58 Miami Heat NBA Micky Arison $3.2 billion

The EPL is the richest league outside of the United States. Photo: Nic Antaya

No Franchise League Owner Value 59 Chelsea EPL Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital $3.1 billion 60 Phoenix Suns NBA Robert Sarver $3 billion 61 New York Mets MLB Steven and Alexandra Cohen $2.82 billion 62 Tottenham Hotspur EPL ENIC Sports Inc $2.8 billion 63 Atlanta Braves MLB Liberty Media $2.75 billion 64 Washington Wizards NBA Ted Leonsis $2.7 billion 65 Red Bull Racing Formula 1 Red Bull $2.6 billion 66 Houston Astros MLB Jim Crane $2.58 billion 67 Philadelphia Phillies MLB Middleton family and Buck family $2.46 billion 68 Los Angeles Angels MLB Arturo Moreno $2.45 billion 69 St. Louis Cardinals MLB William DeWitt Jr $2.44 billion 70 Milwaukee Bucks NBA Wes Edens and Marc Lasry $2.43 billion 71 Sacramento Kings NBA Vivek Ranadive $2.32 billion 72 Portland Trailblazers NBA Paul G. Allen Trust $2.29 billion 73 Arsenal EPL Kroenke Sports & Entertainment $2.26 billion 74 Texas Rangers MLB Ray Davis $2.22 billion 75 Seattle Mariners MLB John Stanton and Chris Larson $2.2 billion 75 McLaren Formula 1 McLaren $2.2 billion 77 Atlanta Hawks NBA Tony Ressler $2.19 billion 78 Washington Nationals MLB Lerner family $2.18 billion 79 Juventus Serie A Agnelli family $2.16 billion 79 San Antonio Spurs NBA Peter J. Holt and Sixth Street Partners $2.16 billion 81 Utah Jazz NBA Ryan and Ashley Smith $2.15 billion 82 Denver Nuggets NBA E. Stanley Kroenke $2.13 billion 83 Toronto Blue Jays MLB Rogers Communications $2.1 billion 84 Chicago White Sox MLB Jerry Reinsdorf $2.05 billion 85 Indiana Pacers NBA Herbert Simon and Stephen Simon $2.02 billion 86 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Dan Gilbert $1.95 billion 87 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co.KGaA $1.93 billion

The Golden State Warriors are the most valuable team in the NBA. Photo: Ethan Miller

No Franchise League Owner Value 88 Orlando Magic NBA DeVos family $1.91 billion 89 Detroit Pistons NBA Tom Gores $1.82 billion 90 Charlotte Hornets NBA Michael Jordan $1.77 billion 91 San Diego Padres MLB Peter Seidler $1.75 billion 92 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Clayton Bennett, George Kaiser, The Aubrey McClendon estate $1.75 billion 93 Baltimore Orioles MLB Peter Angelos $1.7 billion 93 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Glen Taylor, Marc Lore, and Alex Rodriguez $1.7 billion 95 Memphis Grizzlies NBA Robert Pera $1.67 billion 96 New Orleans Pelicans NBA Gayle Benson $1.63 billion 97 Milwaukee Brewers MLB Mark Attanasio $1.6 billion 98 Atletico Madrid La Liga Miguel Angel Gil Marin $1.54 billion 99 Colorado Rockies MLB Charles Monfort and Richard Monfort $1.475 billion 100 Detroit Tigers MLB Ilitch family $1.45 billion 101 AC Milan Serie A RedBird Capital $1.4 billion 101 Alpine Formula 1 Alpine $1.4 billion 103 Minnesota Twins MLB Pohlad family $1.39 billion 104 Arizona Diamondbacks MLB Ken Kendricks $1.38 billion 105 Aston Martin Formula 1 Aston Martin $1.375 billion 106 Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Nutting family $1.32 billion 107 Cleveland Guardians MLB Paul Dolan and David Blitzer $1.3 billion 108 Tampa Bay Rays MLB Stuart Sternberg $1.25 billion 109 Kansas City Royals MLB John Sherman $1.2 billion 110 Cincinnati Reds MLB Robert Castellini $1.19 billion

What is the most valuable franchise in sports?

The Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League is the richest sports franchise in 2024, with an estimated worth of $9.2 billion. Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association follow in second place with an estimated net worth of $7.56 billion.

What is the most valuable team in the MLB?

The New York Yankees is the highest-value sports team in Major League Baseball, with an estimated worth of $7.1 billion in 2024. The team is owned by the Steinbrenner family.

Who is the richest team in the EPL?

Manchester United is Forbes' most valuable sports team in the English Premier League, with an estimated worth of $6 billion in 2024. The Glazer family-owned club is the second most valuable soccer team behind Real Madrid, who have an estimated value of $6.07 billion.

How much is PSG worth on Forbes 2024?

Paris Saint-Germain of the French Ligue 1 is worth $4.212 billion in 2024. The club is owned by Qatar Sports Investments.

What sports franchise sold for the most?

The Washington Commanders of the National Football League were sold for $6.05 billion in July 2023, becoming the world's most expensive sports franchise. The record was previously held by the Denver Broncos, who were sold for $4.65 billion in 2022.

What is the most successful Premier League team of all time?

Manchester United have won a record 20 Premier League titles as of 2024. They are followed in second place by Liverpool, who have 19 titles.

Has anyone won the Premier League without losing?

Arsenal was crowned the 2003/04 season EPL champions without a single defeat. They finished the season with 26 wins and 12 draws in 38 games, which earned them the moniker, The Invincibles. Dallas Cowboys of the NFL is the most valuable team in the world. Photo: Icon Sportswire

The most valuable sports franchises in the world are in North American leagues, including the NFL, MLB, and the NBA. Outside of the United States is the English Premier League, but they are still far behind in net worth.

